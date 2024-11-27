Florida International vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

In college football action on Saturday, the Florida International Panthers face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida International vs Middle Tennessee Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Florida International: (-315) | Middle Tennessee: (+250)

Florida International: (-315) | Middle Tennessee: (+250) Spread: Florida International: -8.5 (-112) | Middle Tennessee: +8.5 (-108)

Florida International: -8.5 (-112) | Middle Tennessee: +8.5 (-108) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Florida International vs Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Florida International has beaten the spread seven times in 10 games.

Florida International has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this year.

This year, six of Florida International's 10 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Middle Tennessee is 3-7-0 this year.

Middle Tennessee has won once ATS (1-4) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of 10 Middle Tennessee games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Florida International vs Middle Tennessee Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (75.7%)

Florida International vs Middle Tennessee Point Spread

Middle Tennessee is the underdog by 8.5 points against Florida International. Middle Tennessee is -112 to cover the spread, and Florida International is -108.

Florida International vs Middle Tennessee Over/Under

A total of 52.5 points has been set for the Florida International-Middle Tennessee game on Nov. 30, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Florida International vs Middle Tennessee Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Florida International-Middle Tennessee, Florida International is the favorite at -315, and Middle Tennessee is +250.

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida International 25.5 89 25.9 76 49.3 11 Middle Tennessee 17.5 127 34.2 118 54.7 11

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Stadium: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee analysis on FanDuel Research.