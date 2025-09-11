FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Florida International Panthers are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the Florida Atlantic Owls.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Florida International: (-137) | Florida Atlantic: (+114)
  • Spread: Florida International: -2.5 (-110) | Florida Atlantic: +2.5 (-110)
  • Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Florida International has covered the spread in every game this season.
  • Florida International is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Florida Atlantic has but one win versus the spread this year.
  • Florida Atlantic has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • One of Florida Atlantic's two games has hit the over.

Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (67.2%)

Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

Florida Atlantic is the underdog by 2.5 points against Florida International. Florida Atlantic is -110 to cover the spread, and Florida International is -110.

Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

Florida International versus Florida Atlantic, on Sept. 13, has an over/under of 58.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Florida International-Florida Atlantic, Florida International is the favorite at -137, and Florida Atlantic is +114.

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Florida International21.010221.57454.02
Florida Atlantic31.55726.59456.02

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
  • Game time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Stadium: Pitbull Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic analysis on FanDuel Research.

