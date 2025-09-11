Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Florida International Panthers are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Florida International: (-137) | Florida Atlantic: (+114)

Florida International: (-137) | Florida Atlantic: (+114) Spread: Florida International: -2.5 (-110) | Florida Atlantic: +2.5 (-110)

Florida International: -2.5 (-110) | Florida Atlantic: +2.5 (-110) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Florida International has covered the spread in every game this season.

Florida International is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Florida Atlantic has but one win versus the spread this year.

Florida Atlantic has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

One of Florida Atlantic's two games has hit the over.

Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (67.2%)

Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

Florida Atlantic is the underdog by 2.5 points against Florida International. Florida Atlantic is -110 to cover the spread, and Florida International is -110.

Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

Florida International versus Florida Atlantic, on Sept. 13, has an over/under of 58.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Florida International vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Florida International-Florida Atlantic, Florida International is the favorite at -137, and Florida Atlantic is +114.

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida International 21.0 102 21.5 74 54.0 2 Florida Atlantic 31.5 57 26.5 94 56.0 2

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Stadium: Pitbull Stadium

