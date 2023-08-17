FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Florida International Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
2023 Florida International Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Florida International Panthers' 2023 record is 3-4. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Florida International 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
0@ Louisiana TechAugust 26L 22-17Bulldogs (-12.5)57.5
1MaineSeptember 2W 14-12--
2North TexasSeptember 9W 46-39Mean Green (-11.5)51.5
3@ UConnSeptember 16W 24-17Huskies (-7.5)43.5
4LibertySeptember 23L 38-6Flames (-10.5)54.5
6@ New Mexico StateOctober 4L 34-17Aggies (-6.5)48.5
7UTEPOctober 11L 27-14Panthers (-3)43.5
Florida International Last Game

The Panthers, in their last outing, were knocked off by the UTEP Miners 27-14. Keyone Jenkins threw for 216 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception on 12-of-24 passing (50.0%) for the Panthers in that game versus the Miners. He also tacked on nine carries for -40 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Kejon Owens took 10 carries for 82 yards (8.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding one reception for 10 yards in the passing game. Kris Mitchell grabbed four balls for 86 yards (averaging 21.5 per catch) against the Miners.

Florida International Betting Insights

  • The Panthers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

