2023 Florida International Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM
The Florida International Panthers' 2023 record is 3-4. See their full schedule and results in the article below.
Florida International 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|0
|@ Louisiana Tech
|August 26
|L 22-17
|Bulldogs (-12.5)
|57.5
|1
|Maine
|September 2
|W 14-12
|-
|-
|2
|North Texas
|September 9
|W 46-39
|Mean Green (-11.5)
|51.5
|3
|@ UConn
|September 16
|W 24-17
|Huskies (-7.5)
|43.5
|4
|Liberty
|September 23
|L 38-6
|Flames (-10.5)
|54.5
|6
|@ New Mexico State
|October 4
|L 34-17
|Aggies (-6.5)
|48.5
|7
|UTEP
|October 11
|L 27-14
|Panthers (-3)
|43.5
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!
Florida International Last Game
The Panthers, in their last outing, were knocked off by the UTEP Miners 27-14. Keyone Jenkins threw for 216 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception on 12-of-24 passing (50.0%) for the Panthers in that game versus the Miners. He also tacked on nine carries for -40 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Kejon Owens took 10 carries for 82 yards (8.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding one reception for 10 yards in the passing game. Kris Mitchell grabbed four balls for 86 yards (averaging 21.5 per catch) against the Miners.
Florida International Betting Insights
- Florida International has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- The Panthers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
See even more in-depth analysis about Florida International on FanDuel Research!