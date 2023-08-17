2023 Florida International Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Florida International Panthers' 2023 record is 3-4. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Florida International 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 @ Louisiana Tech August 26 L 22-17 Bulldogs (-12.5) 57.5 1 Maine September 2 W 14-12 - - 2 North Texas September 9 W 46-39 Mean Green (-11.5) 51.5 3 @ UConn September 16 W 24-17 Huskies (-7.5) 43.5 4 Liberty September 23 L 38-6 Flames (-10.5) 54.5 6 @ New Mexico State October 4 L 34-17 Aggies (-6.5) 48.5 7 UTEP October 11 L 27-14 Panthers (-3) 43.5 View Full Table

Florida International Last Game

The Panthers, in their last outing, were knocked off by the UTEP Miners 27-14. Keyone Jenkins threw for 216 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception on 12-of-24 passing (50.0%) for the Panthers in that game versus the Miners. He also tacked on nine carries for -40 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Kejon Owens took 10 carries for 82 yards (8.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding one reception for 10 yards in the passing game. Kris Mitchell grabbed four balls for 86 yards (averaging 21.5 per catch) against the Miners.

Florida International Betting Insights

Florida International has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

