Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 13 seed Charlotte 49ers (11-21, 3-15 AAC) will play in the AAC tournament against the No. 5 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (17-14, 10-8 AAC) on Thursday at Dickies Arena, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Arena: Dickies Arena

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida Atlantic win (82.9%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you bet on Thursday's Florida Atlantic-Charlotte spread (Florida Atlantic -10.5) or total (147.5 points).

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 12-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has put together a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Florida Atlantic (1-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (25%) than Charlotte (3-2) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (60%).

Against the spread, the Owls have fared better at home, covering five times in 12 home games, and four times in 13 road games.

The 49ers have performed better against the spread on the road (7-5-0) than at home (5-10-0) this year.

Florida Atlantic is 6-12-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Charlotte is 10-9-0 against the spread in AAC play this year.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida Atlantic has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (68.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Owls have come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -610 or better on the moneyline.

Charlotte has compiled a 4-17 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 19% of those games).

The 49ers have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +440 or longer in six chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida Atlantic has a 85.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida Atlantic outscores opponents by 3.8 points per game (scoring 79.3 per game to rank 51st in college basketball while giving up 75.5 per contest to rank 282nd in college basketball) and has a +117 scoring differential overall.

Florida Atlantic's leading scorer, Kaleb Glenn, is 563rd in the nation scoring 12.8 points per game.

Charlotte has a -127 scoring differential, falling short by 4.0 points per game. It is putting up 70.9 points per game, 262nd in college basketball, and is allowing 74.9 per contest to rank 267th in college basketball.

Nik Graves' 17.6 points per game leads Charlotte and ranks 86th in the nation.

The Owls are 78th in the nation at 33.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 32.1 their opponents average.

Baba leads the Owls with 7.0 rebounds per game (171st in college basketball action).

The 49ers rank 342nd in college basketball at 28.0 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 fewer than the 32.1 their opponents average.

Giancarlo Rosado paces the 49ers with 5.8 rebounds per game (364th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic's 98.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 103rd in college basketball, and the 93.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 190th in college basketball.

The 49ers score 96.3 points per 100 possessions (164th in college basketball), while conceding 101.7 points per 100 possessions (346th in college basketball).

