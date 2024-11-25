Fantasy Football Target Shares, Snap Rates, and Red Zone Opportunities From Week 12

Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.

And while we can hope for certain players to see more work, what matters is the data -- snaps, carries, targets, and more.

So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of each player's offensive snaps, passing play snaps, carries, red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), overall targets, and downfield targets (10-plus air yards).

Players without a carry or target will be omitted from the data.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Trey McBride TE 54 (96.4%) 40 0 1 15 (44.1%) 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 53 (94.6%) 40 0 1 6 (17.6%) 3 Michael Wilson WR 47 (83.9%) 36 0 0 4 (11.8%) 3 James Conner RB 38 (67.9%) 29 7 0 5 (14.7%) 0 Elijah Higgins TE 17 (30.4%) 10 0 0 2 (5.9%) 0 Greg Dortch WR 12 (21.4%) 9 0 1 2 (5.9%) 1 Emari Demercado RB 9 (16.1%) 8 1 0 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

James Conner managed only 49 scrimmage yards but had a 67.9% snap rate and 5 targets (with 7 carries). The underlying role was rather good -- but the production wasn't there.

Trey McBride continues to produce as a receiver without scoring touchdowns. He's up to 68.5 receiving yards per game but has no receiving touchdowns yet this season. McBride does, though, own a 28.3% target share on the year, better than Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 21.6% market share.

Bye Week

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Bye Week

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Xavier Legette WR 55 (94.8%) 36 0 1 6 (18.2%) 4 David Moore WR 54 (93.1%) 35 0 4 10 (30.3%) 8 Chuba Hubbard RB 51 (87.9%) 33 16 10 5 (15.2%) 0 Tommy Tremble TE 47 (81.0%) 27 0 2 2 (6.1%) 1 Adam Thielen WR 35 (60.3%) 25 0 1 4 (12.1%) 2 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 12 (20.7%) 11 0 0 3 (9.1%) 1 Deven Thompkins WR 8 (13.8%) 6 0 1 3 (9.1%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Out of a bye week, the Panthers pushed the Chiefs but lost 30-27.

Notably, Jonathon Brooks was really limited in his NFL debut (5 snaps), and Chuba Hubbard kept an elite role (51 snaps, an 87.9% snap rate). Hubbard handled 7 red zone rushes and 3 red zone targets for a 52.6% red zone opportunity share this week.

Adam Thielen returned to the lineup after a seven-game absence. Thielen had a 60.3% snap rate.

David Moore was the lead target earner in this week's game (10 targets, a 30.3% share), and he had 4 red zone targets and 4 end zone targets with 8 downfield targets. His role increase has coincided with Diontae Johnson out of the lineup.

Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck) exited early.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Cole Kmet TE 73 (100.0%) 51 0 2 10 (21.3%) 3 D.J. Moore WR 72 (98.6%) 51 1 2 7 (14.9%) 1 Keenan Allen WR 65 (89.0%) 50 0 2 15 (31.9%) 4 Rome Odunze WR 63 (86.3%) 50 0 2 10 (21.3%) 3 D'Andre Swift RB 39 (53.4%) 21 13 0 4 (8.5%) 1 Roschon Johnson RB 29 (39.7%) 26 2 3 1 (2.1%) 0 DeAndre Carter WR 4 (5.5%) 3 0 0 0 (0.0%) 0

D'Andre Swift again edged out Roschon Johnson in snaps but did not get any of the red zone work. Johnson had three total red zone touches and scored on one of them.

Caleb Williams lit it up for 340 yards and 2 touchdowns after a bit of a slow start, and the production funneled mostly through Keenan Allen (15 targets for 122 yards and a touchdown).

As usual, the targets -- overall -- were focused on Allen, D.J. Moore, and Rome Odunze, though Cole Kmet saw 10 targets here with 3 of them downfield and 2 in the red zone.

Since the Week 7 bye, Allen and Odunze pace the team in targets and air yards.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Keenan Allen 5 9.2 4.8 49.2 90.6 28.4% 33.7% Rome Odunze 5 7.8 4.4 54.4 95.2 24.1% 35.4% D.J. Moore 5 6.6 4.6 50.4 43.4 20.4% 16.1% Cole Kmet 5 3.6 2.6 26.6 26.8 11.1% 10.0% D'Andre Swift 5 2.6 2.4 17.0 5.0 8.0% 1.9% Roschon Johnson 5 1.4 1.0 6.2 3.4 4.3% 1.3% Gerald Everett 5 0.6 0.4 1.6 0.0 1.9% 0.0%

Bye Week

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets David Njoku TE 54 (98.2%) 28 0 2 5 (18.5%) 1 Jerry Jeudy WR 45 (81.8%) 24 0 0 6 (22.2%) 4 Elijah Moore WR 39 (70.9%) 19 0 0 5 (18.5%) 2 Nick Chubb RB 35 (63.6%) 13 20 8 1 (3.7%) 0 Cedric Tillman WR 31 (56.4%) 15 0 0 4 (14.8%) 1 Jordan Akins TE 21 (38.2%) 14 0 0 4 (14.8%) 1 Jerome Ford RB 20 (36.4%) 15 4 0 1 (3.7%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

In a tough, snowy game against the Steelers, the Browns prevailed.

Nick Chubb saw a season-high 63.6% snap rate and scored twice on the ground while seeing 72.7% of the total red zone plays go his way. Chubb has now averaged 45.8 scrimmage yards per game on a 43.6% snap rate when active this season.

Passing volume was down a bit in the conditions, but the market shares were again concentrated on the usual suspects in the offense: Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman (plus Jordan Akins).

Since Week 8 with Jameis Winston starting, Jeudy, Moore, and Tillman all have at least a 20.0% target share.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Jerry Jeudy 4 9.0 6.0 94.8 107.5 22.5% 28.9% Elijah Moore 4 8.5 5.0 50.0 102.8 21.3% 27.7% Cedric Tillman 4 8.0 4.5 62.3 102.5 20.0% 27.6% David Njoku 4 7.0 5.0 45.0 31.0 17.5% 8.3% Jordan Akins 4 3.3 1.8 22.3 26.5 8.1% 7.1% Jerome Ford 3 2.7 2.0 13.0 -4.3 6.7% -1.2% Nick Chubb 4 1.0 0.5 -0.8 -3.5 2.5% -0.9%

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Jalen Tolbert WR 60 (98.4%) 33 0 2 4 (12.5%) 1 CeeDee Lamb WR 58 (95.1%) 32 1 1 12 (37.5%) 1 Rico Dowdle RB 39 (63.9%) 15 19 1 3 (9.4%) 0 Luke Schoonmaker TE 38 (62.3%) 19 0 0 4 (12.5%) 1 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 32 (52.5%) 17 0 0 2 (6.3%) 1 Jalen Brooks WR 17 (27.9%) 11 0 0 3 (9.4%) 2 Jonathan Mingo WR 15 (24.6%) 8 0 0 2 (6.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rico Dowdle generated 98 scrimmage yards on 19 carries and 3 targets with a 63.9% snap rate, suggesting that he is still holding onto the starting RB role in this offense even after a down week in Week 11.

Passing volume was funneled to CeeDee Lamb (12 targets for 67 yards), who had a 38.7% target share plus a carry. Since Week 10 -- without Dak Prescott -- Lamb has a 29.6% target share for 60.3 receiving yards per game.

Luke Schoonmaker has played 48.1% and 63.9% of the snaps the last two games with Jake Ferguson either leaving early or out. He has averaged 55.5 yards on 7.0 targets (a 16.3% share) in that two-game sample.

It's worth noting that Jalen Tolbert ran as many routes as Lamb, though he didn't get featured on them.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Courtland Sutton WR 56 (86.2%) 39 0 2 10 (25.6%) 4 Devaughn Vele WR 42 (64.6%) 30 0 0 9 (23.1%) 3 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 36 (55.4%) 22 0 0 3 (7.7%) 1 Javonte Williams RB 36 (55.4%) 26 8 3 4 (10.3%) 0 Adam Trautman TE 33 (50.8%) 21 0 1 2 (5.1%) 0 Troy Franklin WR 26 (40.0%) 19 0 0 4 (10.3%) 3 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 19 (29.2%) 11 7 0 1 (2.6%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele dominated targets here, and Sutton put up 97 yards and 2 touchdowns in a big win for the Broncos.

Vele's snaps have been up the last three games (64.5%, 68.3%, and 64.6%). In this three-game split, he has elevated to be the WR2 in the offense, though Sutton's market share is borderline elite.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Courtland Sutton 3 9.0 7.0 81.7 93.0 28.1% 46.6% Devaughn Vele 3 6.0 4.7 61.7 54.7 18.8% 27.4% Marvin Mims 3 3.7 3.0 35.3 -7.3 11.5% -3.7% Javonte Williams 3 3.7 2.7 13.3 -8.7 11.5% -4.3% Lil'Jordan Humphrey 3 3.3 2.7 26.3 15.7 10.4% 7.8% Troy Franklin 3 2.7 1.7 18.3 41.0 8.3% 20.5% Adam Trautman 3 1.3 0.7 12.3 5.3 4.2% 2.7% View Full Table ChevronDown

Javonte Williams saw a 55.4% snap rate this week, similar to his 53.3% mark from a week ago. Audric Estime's snap rate fell to 7.7% after being 21.7% last week.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 68 (94.4%) 39 0 1 7 (21.2%) 3 Sam LaPorta TE 67 (93.1%) 36 0 2 6 (18.2%) 1 Jameson Williams WR 60 (83.3%) 33 1 0 7 (21.2%) 4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 48 (66.7%) 26 21 5 3 (9.1%) 0 Tim Patrick WR 36 (50.0%) 19 0 1 4 (12.1%) 1 Brock Wright TE 34 (47.2%) 16 0 0 2 (6.1%) 0 David Montgomery RB 21 (29.2%) 13 8 3 3 (9.1%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Detroit had some offensive injuries this week. David Montgomery (shoulder) left in the third quarter and did not return, and Kalif Raymond (foot) is expected to miss time, per head coach Dan Campbell.

With Montgomery missing time, Jahmyr Gibbs played a 66.7% snap rate and had 99 scrimmage yards. This was the single highest snap rate for a Lions RB all season. Gibbs' fantasy potential grows exponentially if Montgomery were to miss time.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams tied for a team-high seven targets, and each had at least three downfield targets. Williams also had a carry.

Sam LaPorta's snaps were 93.1%, second-best of the season, after missing last week's contest.

Tim Patrick rotated in and ran around half the available routes while earning four targets.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Tucker Kraft TE 52 (77.6%) 22 0 2 2 (9.1%) 0 Christian Watson WR 42 (62.7%) 17 1 0 3 (13.6%) 3 Josh Jacobs RB 35 (52.2%) 8 26 7 1 (4.5%) 0 Jayden Reed WR 33 (49.3%) 17 0 0 3 (13.6%) 1 Romeo Doubs WR 33 (49.3%) 14 0 0 6 (27.3%) 2 Dontayvion Wicks WR 27 (40.3%) 10 0 0 2 (9.1%) 2 Chris Brooks RB 24 (35.8%) 14 4 3 1 (4.5%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Josh Jacobs had a 52.2% snap rate for the full game but was on the field for 65.8% of the team's first-half snaps in a lopsided win. Jacobs scored 3 times and went for 106 yards on the ground, maintaining one of the best RB workloads in football.

As usual, passing volume was spread around, though Romeo Doubs' 6 targets were good for a 27.3% target share this week. Doubs left with a concussion.

In six games since Christian Watson returned to the lineup, nobody has better than a 19.8% target share.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Romeo Doubs 6 5.5 3.7 52.3 69.7 19.8% 27.2% Christian Watson 6 4.3 2.5 50.5 83.8 15.6% 32.7% Jayden Reed 6 4.0 3.3 42.5 29.0 14.4% 11.3% Tucker Kraft 6 3.3 2.3 30.7 19.2 12.0% 7.5% Josh Jacobs 6 3.2 2.5 18.8 -2.3 11.4% -0.9% Dontayvion Wicks 6 2.8 1.2 15.5 35.8 10.2% 14.0% Chris Brooks 6 1.3 1.2 9.5 -0.8 4.8% -0.3% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Dalton Schultz TE 45 (83.3%) 32 0 1 2 (6.5%) 1 Tank Dell WR 45 (83.3%) 34 0 0 5 (16.1%) 5 Nico Collins WR 42 (77.8%) 30 0 1 9 (29.0%) 3 Joe Mixon RB 41 (75.9%) 26 14 3 6 (19.4%) 0 John Metchie III WR 39 (72.2%) 29 0 0 3 (9.7%) 1 Cade Stover TE 18 (33.3%) 11 0 1 4 (12.9%) 1 Robert Woods WR 13 (24.1%) 5 0 0 1 (3.2%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Joe Mixon was finally kept in check and had 45 scrimmage yards on a 75.9% snap rate with 20 total opportunities (14 carries and 6 targets). Mixon still handled 42.9% of the red zone opportunities -- plus 19.4% of the targets. We can't overreact to the yardage drop in a tough matchup.

Nico Collins and Tank Dell dominated the downfield targets, as expected, and Collins scored once -- and also had another touchdown called back.

In two games with Collins back in the lineup, he's seen 25.0% of the targets, and while Dell has had just an 18.8% share, he's at a team-best 38.3% air yards share in a pretty concentrated passing offense.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Nico Collins 2 8.0 4.5 73.0 72.5 25.0% 35.1% Tank Dell 2 6.0 3.5 63.0 79.0 18.8% 38.3% Dalton Schultz 2 4.5 3.5 26.5 23.5 14.1% 11.4% Cade Stover 2 3.0 2.5 20.5 6.5 9.4% 3.1% John Metchie III 2 3.0 2.0 19.5 22.0 9.4% 10.7% Robert Woods 2 1.5 1.5 10.5 8.0 4.7% 3.9%

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Jonathan Taylor RB 47 (95.9%) 27 12 2 0 (0.0%) 0 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 37 (75.5%) 23 0 0 7 (28.0%) 4 Alec Pierce WR 35 (71.4%) 20 0 0 4 (16.0%) 4 Kylen Granson TE 31 (63.3%) 19 0 0 2 (8.0%) 1 Andrew Ogletree TE 27 (55.1%) 11 0 1 1 (4.0%) 1 Josh Downs WR 26 (53.1%) 20 0 1 7 (28.0%) 2 Adonai Mitchell WR 12 (24.5%) 9 0 1 3 (12.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

There wasn't much scoring to go around for the Colts, who had only a pair of field goals this week.

But we saw passing usage concentrated on Josh Downs and Michael Pittman again, and Pittman had 96 yards, the second-most yards he's had in a game this season. Downs (shoulder) did leave early.

In games with both Richardson and Downs active, we've seen roughly half the targets go to Pittman and Downs. Opportunity would be there for Pittman and likely Alec Pierce to see even more passing work if Downs were to miss time.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Michael Pittman Jr. 5 6.2 3.8 51.4 91.6 25.0% 29.8% Josh Downs 5 5.8 3.2 49.0 51.6 23.4% 16.8% Alec Pierce 5 3.8 1.6 36.6 83.0 15.3% 27.0% Adonai Mitchell 5 2.6 1.0 16.4 36.0 10.5% 11.7% Kylen Granson 5 1.8 0.6 9.6 13.2 7.3% 4.3% Will Mallory 2 1.5 0.5 2.5 15.0 5.7% 4.1% Jonathan Taylor 4 1.3 0.8 10.0 -2.5 4.9% -0.8%

Jonathan Taylor had a 95.9% snap rate this week but was held to 35 scrimmage yards on 11 opportunities (11 carries, no targets) in a game where the Colts had the ball for under 23 minutes and ran just 49 offensive plays. Better days should be ahead for Taylor.

Bye Week

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Travis Kelce TE 62 (91.2%) 37 0 2 8 (22.2%) 2 Justin Watson WR 48 (70.6%) 27 0 0 2 (5.6%) 1 Xavier Worthy WR 42 (61.8%) 32 1 1 6 (16.7%) 2 Noah Gray TE 40 (58.8%) 24 0 1 4 (11.1%) 2 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 37 (54.4%) 21 0 1 2 (5.6%) 0 Kareem Hunt RB 37 (54.4%) 20 16 5 4 (11.1%) 0 DeAndre Hopkins WR 28 (41.2%) 19 0 2 6 (16.7%) 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

In another game without Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt had a 54.4% snap rate and 87 scrimmage yards on 20 opportunities (16 carries, 4 targets) and 5 red zone chances.

Noah Gray scored twice on four targets and around half the routes, and Travis Kelce led with 8 targets -- just a 22.2% target share.

Notably, DeAndre Hopkins' snap rate has been 44.2% and 41.2% the last two games with JuJu Smith-Schuster back in the lineup. Smith-Schuster has played 32.7% and 54.4% of the snaps the last two weeks since returning.

With Smith-Schuster back the last two weeks, nobody has better than an 18.2% target share.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Travis Kelce 2 6.0 4.0 35.0 47.0 18.2% 21.7% Xavier Worthy 2 5.5 4.0 53.5 68.5 16.7% 31.6% DeAndre Hopkins 2 5.0 4.0 32.0 48.0 15.2% 22.2% Noah Gray 2 4.5 4.0 44.5 32.0 13.6% 14.8% Justin Watson 2 2.0 1.5 20.5 22.0 6.1% 10.2% JuJu Smith-Schuster 2 1.5 1.0 7.0 1.0 4.5% 0.5% Mecole Hardman 2 1.5 1.0 6.0 -3.0 4.5% -1.4% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Brock Bowers TE 59 (95.2%) 43 1 2 16 (41.0%) 0 Tre Tucker WR 55 (88.7%) 43 1 0 4 (10.3%) 2 Jakobi Meyers WR 54 (87.1%) 42 1 0 6 (15.4%) 0 Michael Mayer TE 32 (51.6%) 23 0 2 3 (7.7%) 0 DJ Turner WR 27 (43.5%) 22 0 0 3 (7.7%) 0 Ameer Abdullah RB 22 (35.5%) 21 1 1 3 (7.7%) 0 Zamir White RB 21 (33.9%) 12 5 0 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Ameer Abdullah saw an 87.8% snap rate with Alexander Mattison and Zamir White out of the lineup. He handled 14 opportunities (8 carries and 6 targets) for 65 scrimmage yards and a score.

As usual, passing volume was focused on Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers with Tre Tucker next in line.

In four games with Meyers back in the lineup, he and Bowers have accounted for 53.8% of the team's targets.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Brock Bowers 4 9.8 6.8 66.8 47.3 26.9% 23.7% Jakobi Meyers 4 9.8 7.0 76.5 72.5 26.9% 36.3% Tre Tucker 4 5.3 3.5 35.3 51.5 14.5% 25.8% Ameer Abdullah 4 3.5 3.0 19.0 3.3 9.7% 1.6% Alexander Mattison 3 2.7 2.7 26.3 -0.7 8.0% -0.4% DJ Turner 4 2.8 2.3 15.5 9.0 7.6% 4.5% Harrison Bryant 1 2.0 2.0 22.0 4.0 6.3% 1.6% View Full Table ChevronDown

Gardner Minshew (collarbone) is out for the season.

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Cooper Kupp WR 56 (94.9%) 38 0 0 11 (32.4%) 2 Kyren Williams RB 53 (89.8%) 36 16 4 0 (0.0%) 0 Demarcus Robinson WR 48 (81.4%) 33 0 1 3 (8.8%) 2 Puka Nacua WR 47 (79.7%) 35 0 0 13 (38.2%) 5 Davis Allen TE 29 (49.2%) 18 0 0 1 (2.9%) 0 Colby Parkinson TE 16 (27.1%) 14 0 0 2 (5.9%) 0 Tutu Atwell WR 15 (25.4%) 12 0 0 3 (8.8%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

This offense remains one of the easiest to figure out in all of football. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp accounted for 70.6% of the Rams' targets in Week 12's loss to the Eagles.

We've really only had three games this year with Nacua playing his usual role (the last three games). Nacua, in this split, has a 34.6% target share. Kupp is at 26.7% with nobody else better than 11.4%.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Puka Nacua 3 12.0 8.3 112.7 110.3 34.3% 45.8% Cooper Kupp 3 9.3 7.0 82.0 71.3 26.7% 29.6% Demarcus Robinson 3 4.0 1.7 19.0 22.7 11.4% 9.4% Davis Allen 3 2.3 1.7 11.3 5.0 6.7% 2.1% Kyren Williams 3 2.0 1.7 6.7 -4.3 5.7% -1.8% Tutu Atwell 3 2.0 1.7 19.0 18.7 5.7% 7.8% Tyler Johnson 3 1.7 1.3 12.0 7.7 4.8% 3.2% View Full Table ChevronDown

Kyren Williams continues to have a high snap rate (89.8%) and a great red zone role (80.0% of plays this week) but has averaged only 87.1 scrimmage yards per game. That's 17th among RBs.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Tyreek Hill WR 50 (75.8%) 36 0 2 6 (15.0%) 3 Jaylen Waddle WR 50 (75.8%) 36 0 1 9 (22.5%) 5 Jonnu Smith TE 45 (68.2%) 35 1 5 11 (27.5%) 1 De'Von Achane RB 35 (53.0%) 21 10 3 4 (10.0%) 1 Julian Hill TE 31 (47.0%) 12 0 0 2 (5.0%) 0 Durham Smythe TE 24 (36.4%) 10 0 0 1 (2.5%) 0 Malik Washington WR 21 (31.8%) 12 1 0 2 (5.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jaylen Waddle posted a big day in Week 12: 144 yards and a touchdown on 9 targets. This was Waddle's first 100-yard game since Week 1. Waddle's big game came on a 22.5% target share but a 45.8% air yards share.

Tyreek Hill's 6 targets were just a 15.0% share as Jonnu Smith remained involved. In fact, Smith not only led in targets this week but is the leader in target share in five games since Tua Tagovailoa's return to the lineup.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Jonnu Smith 5 7.0 5.4 59.8 34.0 20.8% 19.2% Tyreek Hill 5 6.4 5.0 55.4 60.6 19.0% 34.2% De'Von Achane 5 5.8 5.2 35.8 -6.4 17.3% -3.6% Jaylen Waddle 5 5.2 3.8 60.4 55.0 15.5% 31.0% Odell Beckham 5 2.4 1.4 9.0 17.2 7.1% 9.7% Julian Hill 4 2.3 1.5 11.8 11.3 6.4% 6.0% Raheem Mostert 5 1.6 1.2 14.8 1.4 4.8% 0.8%

De'Von Achane remained involved as a pass-catcher and scored twice through the air on 4 targets go to along with 10 carries and 56 scrimmage yards. All indications are that he's the featured back in the offense.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Justin Jefferson WR 64 (98.5%) 38 0 0 5 (15.6%) 4 Jordan Addison WR 61 (93.8%) 37 0 2 9 (28.1%) 3 Aaron Jones RB 51 (78.5%) 27 22 10 4 (12.5%) 0 T.J. Hockenson TE 43 (66.2%) 32 0 0 9 (28.1%) 4 Johnny Mundt TE 31 (47.7%) 11 0 1 1 (3.1%) 0 Jalen Nailor WR 25 (38.5%) 22 0 1 2 (6.3%) 1 C.J. Ham RB 18 (27.7%) 6 0 0 1 (3.1%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Aaron Jones saw a 78.5% snap rate this week, an uptick from two weeks in the low 50s. Jones went for 129 yards from scrimmage and scored on the ground while being involved as a pass-catcher (4 targets). He fumbled on the goal line, so seeing this role stick overall is a big vote of confidence.

Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson were peppered (9 targets each), and those two plus Justin Jefferson accounted for virtually every downfield target available in this offense. Hockenson's snap rate jumped up to 66.2%, up from mid-40s marks in his first three games.

While Jefferson leads the team in target share in this four-game split with Hockenson back, he's not being featured quite like a true WR1, so it's something to monitor as the sample grows.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Justin Jefferson 4 7.8 5.0 73.3 85.5 23.7% 29.6% Jordan Addison 4 6.8 4.5 72.3 82.3 20.6% 28.4% T.J. Hockenson 4 6.3 5.0 56.8 54.8 19.1% 18.9% Josh Oliver 3 4.7 4.0 48.0 39.3 14.0% 13.3% Jalen Nailor 4 2.0 0.8 5.8 25.0 6.1% 8.6% Trent Sherfield 4 0.8 0.8 8.5 4.0 2.3% 1.4% Johnny Mundt 4 0.8 0.5 5.0 4.3 2.3% 1.5% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Kayshon Boutte WR 54 (85.7%) 34 0 0 4 (10.8%) 3 Hunter Henry TE 51 (81.0%) 33 0 0 8 (21.6%) 3 Demario Douglas WR 44 (69.8%) 32 1 0 7 (18.9%) 1 Kendrick Bourne WR 37 (58.7%) 25 0 0 5 (13.5%) 1 Antonio Gibson RB 28 (44.4%) 19 6 0 2 (5.4%) 0 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 25 (39.7%) 14 8 0 2 (5.4%) 0 Austin Hooper TE 24 (38.1%) 16 0 0 4 (10.8%) 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

It was a pretty ugly fantasy day for the Patriots, which isn't that uncommon. No player had more than 63 scrimmage yards, and on the full season, nobody is averaging more than 44.6 scrimmage yards in their active games within this offense.

Rhamondre Stevenson had played 79.4%, 72.3%, 72.1%, and 75.3% of the team's snaps the last four games before seeing his rate plummet to 39.7% this week. Antonio Gibson's snaps climbed to 44.4% after being below 25% in each of the last four games. Gibson had a 53.8% second-half snap rate.

Bye Week

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Malik Nabers WR 53 (94.6%) 34 0 1 9 (30.0%) 5 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 46 (82.1%) 32 1 0 5 (16.7%) 1 Theo Johnson TE 42 (75.0%) 24 0 0 6 (20.0%) 1 Darius Slayton WR 33 (58.9%) 18 0 2 2 (6.7%) 2 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 23 (41.1%) 13 9 3 4 (13.3%) 0 Devin Singletary RB 19 (33.9%) 15 2 1 2 (6.7%) 0 Eric Gray RB 15 (26.8%) 8 1 1 2 (6.7%) 0

The offense struggled mightily with Tommy DeVito under center.

While Malik Nabers had a strong target share and still had downfield targets (5 of them), he wasn't targeted in the first half. Nabers managed 64 yards on 6 catches. It's a promising amount of usage (albeit late in the game) but a less-promising amount of production for the whole offense.

Tyrone Tracy had played on 79.5% of the team's snaps overseas before the bye but lost a crucial fumble late in that game. This week, his snap rate fell to 41.1%, and he fumbled again in the third quarter inside the five. He still mustered 71 scrimmage yards on his 13 opportunities and had 4 targets with a third of the red zone plays. Notably, Tracy had 5 of 6 first-half RB carries. The team seems to want him to be the guy.

Bye Week

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets A.J. Brown WR 61 (89.7%) 23 0 1 7 (36.8%) 4 Dallas Goedert TE 50 (73.5%) 18 0 2 5 (26.3%) 1 Saquon Barkley RB 49 (72.1%) 16 26 8 4 (21.1%) 1 Johnny Wilson WR 47 (69.1%) 17 0 1 1 (5.3%) 0 Jahan Dotson WR 46 (67.6%) 17 0 0 1 (5.3%) 0 Grant Calcaterra TE 37 (54.4%) 10 0 0 1 (5.3%) 0 Kenneth Gainwell RB 19 (27.9%) 7 5 1 0 (0.0%) 0

Saquon Barkley's fantasy potential feels virtually unlimited at this rate. He had 302 scrimmage yards and 255 rushing yards in a big win over the Rams. Barkley now has averaged 149.9 scrimmage yards per game. No other back is above 116.5 yards per game.

Passing volume was low in the positive script again, but AJ Brown accounted for a 36.8% target share in a game without DeVonta Smith. Dallas Goedert's 5 targets were good for a 26.3% share but only 19 yards on them.

This was the first game of the year without Smith but with Brown and Goedert, so these receiving stats can guide us a bit for next week if Smith is unable to go again.

While Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson saw solid snap rates, they just weren't involved in the offense.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets George Pickens WR 60 (89.6%) 31 0 1 7 (26.9%) 4 Pat Freiermuth TE 43 (64.2%) 29 0 0 4 (15.4%) 2 Calvin Austin III WR 40 (59.7%) 24 0 0 3 (11.5%) 2 Jaylen Warren RB 38 (56.7%) 22 11 1 5 (19.2%) 0 Darnell Washington TE 37 (55.2%) 17 0 0 3 (11.5%) 0 Najee Harris RB 27 (40.3%) 10 16 2 2 (7.7%) 0 Van Jefferson WR 17 (25.4%) 9 0 0 2 (7.7%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jaylen Warren out-snapped Najee Harris for the first time this season (56.7% to 40.3%) and earned a 19.2% target share for 64 yards from scrimmage. Harris had 54 yards on his 40.3% snap rate and had 2 of 6 red zone chances.

George Pickens had a big game by air yards (143) and an okay game by production (4 catches for 48 yards).

Pickens has been the focal point of the passing offense with Russell Wilson under center.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share George Pickens 5 8.0 5.2 82.6 119.0 29.6% 50.8% Calvin Austin III 5 3.8 2.0 37.4 42.8 14.1% 18.3% Jaylen Warren 5 3.4 2.6 20.6 4.8 12.6% 2.0% Darnell Washington 5 3.0 2.2 25.4 10.4 11.1% 4.4% Pat Freiermuth 5 2.8 2.6 32.0 15.6 10.4% 6.7% Van Jefferson 5 2.6 1.6 23.2 34.2 9.6% 14.6% Najee Harris 5 2.4 1.8 12.0 -2.6 8.9% -1.1%

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Jauan Jennings WR 43 (91.5%) 30 0 1 7 (26.9%) 2 George Kittle TE 39 (83.0%) 26 0 2 6 (23.1%) 2 Christian McCaffrey RB 38 (80.9%) 25 11 2 4 (15.4%) 0 Deebo Samuel WR 33 (70.2%) 27 0 0 4 (15.4%) 3 Kyle Juszczyk RB 19 (40.4%) 9 0 0 1 (3.8%) 0 Eric Saubert TE 12 (25.5%) 8 0 0 1 (3.8%) 0 Jordan Mason RB 9 (19.1%) 6 3 0 2 (7.7%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

The 49ers were unable to move the ball much with Brandon Allen under center (199 yards on 29 attempts).

Christian McCaffrey totaled only 31 rushing yards on 11 carries and had 37 yards receiving on 4 targets.

We also saw a downtick in Deebo Samuel's snap rate (70.2% after being 78.7% and 86.0% the last two weeks).

George Kittle was able to overcome with 82 yards and a score on 6 targets, but the arrow would clearly be down here without Brock Purdy.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets AJ Barner TE 51 (83.6%) 31 0 0 4 (14.3%) 0 D.K. Metcalf WR 47 (77.0%) 33 0 0 5 (17.9%) 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 41 (67.2%) 31 0 1 7 (25.0%) 0 Tyler Lockett WR 40 (65.6%) 29 0 1 3 (10.7%) 1 Kenneth Walker III RB 39 (63.9%) 20 16 0 6 (21.4%) 0 Pharaoh Brown TE 27 (44.3%) 12 0 0 2 (7.1%) 0 Zach Charbonnet RB 23 (37.7%) 16 6 2 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kenneth Walker saw 6 targets (21.4%) and 16 carries on a 63.9% snap rate for 93 scrimmage yards. The rushing potential in this offense is pretty limited (PFF ranks Seattle 24th in run blocking), so it's nice to see Walker involved as a receiver.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's breakout seems to be real. He has single-game target shares of 21.4%, 25.9%, 38.2%, 35.5%, and 25.0% over his last five games, two of which were without DK Metcalf.

With Metcalf back after the bye for two games, JSN has led the team in targets both games and owns a 30.5% share in the two-game split.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2 9.0 8.0 93.5 57.0 30.5% 31.8% D.K. Metcalf 2 7.0 5.5 64.5 71.0 23.7% 39.7% AJ Barner 2 4.0 2.5 17.0 18.5 13.6% 10.3% Kenneth Walker III 2 4.0 3.0 28.5 -5.5 13.6% -3.1% Tyler Lockett 2 3.0 2.0 19.5 33.5 10.2% 18.7% Zach Charbonnet 2 1.0 1.0 1.0 -3.5 3.4% -2.0% Pharaoh Brown 2 1.0 1.0 9.5 5.5 3.4% 3.1% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Cade Otton TE 50 (80.6%) 28 0 0 3 (10.0%) 1 Jalen McMillan WR 39 (62.9%) 20 0 0 2 (6.7%) 1 Mike Evans WR 36 (58.1%) 19 0 1 6 (20.0%) 4 Bucky Irving RB 34 (54.8%) 21 12 4 6 (20.0%) 0 Sterling Shepard WR 32 (51.6%) 19 0 1 7 (23.3%) 1 Rachaad White RB 29 (46.8%) 12 12 2 1 (3.3%) 0 Payne Durham TE 24 (38.7%) 7 0 0 1 (3.3%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Coming out of a bye, the Bucs gave Bucky Irving a 54.8% snap rate, the first time he's out-snapped Rachaad White in a game with both active this season. White still played 46.8% of the snaps. Irving earned a 20.0% target share (6 targets) and had 12 carries for 152 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. While he's likely to split work with White and Sean Tucker still, Irving seems to have become the RB1 in the offense out of the bye.

In a very positive game script, there wasn't a lot of passing to go around, but Mike Evans earned 4 downfield targets and led with 68 receiving yards in his return to the lineup after a three-game absence.

Sterling Shepard did lead in targets (7) but had 16 yards and an aDOT of 2.9 yards.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Tony Pollard RB 62 (93.9%) 32 24 2 5 (20.0%) 0 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 59 (89.4%) 33 0 0 5 (20.0%) 4 Calvin Ridley WR 52 (78.8%) 31 0 1 6 (24.0%) 3 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 51 (77.3%) 23 0 0 1 (4.0%) 0 Tyler Boyd WR 37 (56.1%) 23 0 0 6 (24.0%) 1 Nick Vannett TE 31 (47.0%) 9 0 0 1 (4.0%) 0 Jha'Quan Jackson WR 2 (3.0%) 0 0 0 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

With Tyjae Spears out of the lineup again, we saw the featured back version of Tony Pollard in the Titans' offense. Pollard had a 93.9% snap rate with 24 rushes and 5 targets for 129 yards from scrimmage plus a rushing score.

While Tyler Boyd (6 targets) tied for a team-high, he had only a 3.3-yard aDOT. Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley (12.8 aDOT) and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (23.2 aDOT) dominated the high-leverage looks and air yards.

In three games with Will Levis back under center, this team has been kind of fun, and Westbrook-Ikhine has maximized his opportunities.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Calvin Ridley 3 7.0 4.7 78.3 123.3 27.3% 51.3% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 3 4.7 2.3 65.3 81.7 18.2% 34.0% Tony Pollard 3 4.3 3.0 14.3 -6.3 16.9% -2.6% Tyler Boyd 3 3.0 2.7 29.7 15.3 11.7% 6.4% Tyjae Spears 2 3.0 2.5 6.0 0.0 11.5% 0.0% Chig Okonkwo 3 2.0 1.3 34.3 5.7 7.8% 2.4%

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Terry McLaurin WR 55 (82.1%) 35 0 0 6 (17.6%) 2 Noah Brown WR 51 (76.1%) 34 0 0 10 (29.4%) 5 Zach Ertz TE 50 (74.6%) 38 0 2 8 (23.5%) 3 Austin Ekeler RB 41 (61.2%) 27 9 0 3 (8.8%) 0 John Bates TE 27 (40.3%) 9 0 0 1 (2.9%) 1 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 23 (34.3%) 13 0 0 1 (2.9%) 0 Dyami Brown WR 23 (34.3%) 16 1 0 2 (5.9%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Brian Robinson (ankle) left early, paving the way for Austin Ekeler to see a 61.2% snap rate. However, Ekeler (concussion) exited in the fourth quarter. Jeremy McNichols would be the next man up. Chris Rodriguez was released Saturday.

Noah Brown's role continues to expand within the offense, and he has had at least a 76.1% snap rate in three straight games. In those matchups, it's actually Zach Ertz leading in target share, however.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Zach Ertz 3 7.7 5.3 38.7 41.3 23.5% 20.2% Noah Brown 3 7.0 3.3 36.0 70.7 21.4% 34.6% Terry McLaurin 3 4.7 3.7 75.0 53.7 14.3% 26.3% Austin Ekeler 3 4.7 3.7 32.3 -6.0 14.3% -2.9% Dyami Brown 3 2.3 1.7 4.3 6.0 7.1% 2.9% Olamide Zaccheaus 3 2.0 1.0 8.7 9.3 6.1% 4.6% Luke McCaffrey 3 1.7 0.7 10.3 24.0 5.1% 11.7% View Full Table ChevronDown

Despite the low target share, Terry McLaurin leads in yards per game (75.0) in the split.

