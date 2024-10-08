Fantasy Football Stock Up/Stock Down: Week 6 Update

Fantasy football values are always evolving. Roles change, and new opportunities arise.

It's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions.

While I'm letting the data do the talking, there's naturally a lot of subjectivity here based on how I perceived players before (and after) this week's usage and news.

Effectively, whose value am I higher on, lower on, or about the same on after what I saw in Week 5?

Stock Up: Kyler Murray, Trey McBride, James Conner

Stock Steady: Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson

Stock Down: Emari Demercado

Kyler posted positive adjusted efficiency in a tough matchup and ran for 83 yards against the Niners, which is what we want to see from his skillset.

With Trey McBride back, he saw a 30.0% target share against a tough Niners defense with Fred Warner in the middle of the field.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (7) and Michael Wilson (6) were the only other Cardinals to get relevant target and route volume.

James Conner has averaged 89.0 scrimmage yards per game and played his highest snap rate of the year (78.9%) in a tight, important game.

Stock Up: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts

Stock Steady: Kirk Cousins, Tyler Allgeier, Ray-Ray McCloud

Stock Down: Bijan Robinson

Drake London (13 targets) was peppered in Week 5, but Darnell Mooney (16) had even more looks. Kyle Pitts (8) showed life but was fourth in targets (behind Ray-Ray McCloud's 8, as well) in a high-volume game.

Market shares this season are 26.3% for London, 24.0% for Mooney, 18.6% for McCloud, 13.8% for Pitts, and 11.4% for Bijan Robinson.

Robinson had 12 of 18 RB carries in this offense and had as many targets (3) as Tyler Allgeier. Robinson's snap rate has been in the 60.0% range (60.8% and 66.7% the last two games). He had played 81.7% of the snaps through the first three weeks, so seeing him below 70% again is tough.

Allgeier is doing enough to limit Robinson's impact but not enough to jump into fantasy relevancy.

Stock Up: Lamar Jackson

Stock Steady: Zay Flowers, Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Rashod Bateman

Stock Down: Justice Hill

Lamar Jackson's big game (348 passing yards, 4 touchdowns plus 12 carries for 55 yards) keeps him in the elite fantasy tier.

Derrick Henry's role is always going to have holes, but his late overtime run and goal-line work keep me constant on him. He was out-snapped 40-39 by Justice Hill in a negative game script, though Hill's usage (5 carries, 2 targets) keeps him outside of fantasy relevance.

Zay Flowers is the team's WR1; his fantasy impact just depends on how much they throw. This week, they threw, and he was on the receiving end of 12 targets (29.3% target share). Only Rashod Bateman (8 targets) had more than 5 (Mark Andrews).

Yes, Mark Andrews had 5 targets, a 12.2% target share. Isaiah Likely scored twice, though, on just 3 targets, and Charlie Kolar scored on 4 targets -- but ran just 7 routes. Anyone other than Flowers is a tough play in this passing game, including Bateman.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: James Cook, Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins

Stock Down: Josh Allen

I don't want to overreact too much, but Josh Allen's had a lot of down performances in 2024, and he did play this game without Khalil Shakir. But Allen was 1 for 15 on throws at least 10 yards downfield in Week 5, and while he ran for 54 yards, he ran only 4 times. It's hard to feel like he's the overall, no-brainer QB1 with how the season has started.

Even without Shakir, nobody earned more than 6 targets (a 20.7% share). Two players had six looks: Dalton Kincaid and Mack Hollins. Kincaid led in routes (26) with Keon Coleman running 22, Curtis Samuel running 20, and Mack Hollins running 19.

It's hard to see much differentiation here.

James Cook ran 20 times and had 3 targets on a 57.6% snap rate. His top single-game snap rate is just 60.3% this season. His opportunity-per-snap rate, however, is 54.2%, a top-10 rate at the position among qualified players.

Stock Up: Chuba Hubbard

Stock Steady: Bryce Young

Stock Down: Andy Dalton, Diontae Johnson, Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette (shoulder)

Chuba Hubbard remains a strong fantasy asset. He had a 63.8% snap rate and has played at least 58.7% of the snaps in each of the last four games.

The passing game is a little tougher, as we saw Bryce Young enter for Andy Dalton.

An injury to Xavier Legette created some opportunity here, but Diontae Johnson led the team with 6 targets (only an 18.2% target share), followed by Jonathan Mingo (5; 15.2%) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (5; 15.2%). Mingo did see an elevated 19.3-yard aDOT.

Undrafted rookie Jalen Coker was targeted 4 times for 68 yards.

With Young ostensibly back under center, it's hard to get excited about the pass-catchers here.

Stock Up: D'Andre Swift, DJ Moore

Stock Steady: Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Caleb Williams, Roschon Johnson, Cole Kmet

Stock Down: None

This was a good showing from the Bears and established a few things.

D'Andre Swift looks good and now has at least 120 scrimmage yards in each of the last two games. He also played 66.7% of snaps again, his third game in the last four weeks with exactly two-thirds of the snaps. Roschon Johnson had a pair of TDs but is clearly a tier behind Swift in terms of usage and snaps.

Only six pass-catchers drew a target, led by DJ Moore's 8 looks (28.6% target share) for 105 yards and 2 TDs. Rome Odunze ran one more route (29) than Keenan Allen; each earned 6 targets (21.4%). Cole Kmet (14.3% target share) remains involved.

In Weeks 1, 4, and 5 with Allen healthy, target shares are 27.8% for Moore, 25.3% for Allen, 16.5% for Odunze, 12.7% for Swift, and 10.1% for Kmet.

Stock Up: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown

Stock Steady: Joe Burrow

Stock Down: Andrei Iosivas, Mike Gesicki, Zack Moss (ankle)

The targets scaled up for Ja'Marr Chase (which is odd to say), as he had 12 targets for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns in an eruption game. Chase's target share (30.8%) is his best mark of the season, beating a prior high of 20.7%.

Tee Higgins (14 targets, 35.9% share) led the team again after a 33.3% share in Week 4.

In two games with Higgins' role scaled up, he leads with a 34.8% target share with Chase at 26.1%.

An ankle injury to Zack Moss should open the door for Chase Brown. Brown ended with only a 32.3% snap rate but still had 12 of 21 RB carries and 3 of 7 RB targets in the offense. His opportunity per snap rate of 59.6% is one of the best in football.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: Amari Cooper, David Njoku, Elijah Moore

Stock Down: Deshaun Watson, Jerome Ford, Jerry Jeudy

It's tough in Cleveland.

Deshaun Watson's 4.8 yards per attempt are tied for last among qualified QBs (tied with Bryce Young, that is).

Amari Cooper has seen at least a 20.9% target share in every game and has eclipsed 34.0% in two of the last three games, but the efficiency has been dreadful, and he's averaged 41.6 scrimmage yards per game.

David Njoku returned to a 51.6% route rate but saw just 3 targets for 14 yards.

Elijah Moore saw one more target (4) than Jerry Jeudy (3) in a down game for the whole offense.

Notably, Jerome Ford's snap rate fell to 59.3%, down from 82.5% and 77.2% the last two games. His 67.4 scrimmage yards per game aren't bad, but the touchdown equity here is really low.

Stock Up: Rico Dowdle, Jake Ferguson, Jalen Tolbert

Stock Steady: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb

Stock Down: Ezekiel Elliott

In a game without Brandin Cooks, we saw Jalen Tolbert pace the WRs with an 89.3% snap rate. He drew a team-high 24.4% target share (10 looks) for 87 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb turned 9 targets into 62 yards, good for a 22.0% target share in what has been a solid-yet-unspectacular season.

Jake Ferguson has had 11, 7, and 7 targets in three games since returning to action after missing Week 2 for one of the best TE roles in football.

Rico Dowdle got to 114 scrimmage yards after averaging 52.0 in four games leading in. His total workload was large (20 carries and 2 targets), but his snap rate of 50.7% was still mostly in line with where he was leading in (45.3%). The arrow is up, but he's still the lead in a committee.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: Javonte Williams

Stock Down: Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton

This team is bottom-five in yards per game offensively, and there's just not much here.

Javonte Williams is locked into a 60.0% snap rate at this point and is coming off 111 scrimmage yards this week, a season-best.

Courtland Sutton hasn't had 70 yards in a game all season despite averaging 8.2 targets per game.

Bye Week

Stock Up: Tucker Kraft, Jayden Reed, Josh Jacobs

Stock Steady: Jordan Love, Dontayvion Wicks

Stock Down: Romeo Doubs

In a game with Romeo Doubs suspended, Dontayvion Wicks saw a team-high 28.0% target share (7 targets) but caught just 2 for 20 yards. Jayden Reed's 6 targets (24.0% share) were much more productive: 78 yards.

Tucker Kraft (5 targets, 20.0% share), though, had the biggest game: 88 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kraft's on the field for a ton of red zone snaps (88.9% this season) and has a 15.5% full-season target share.

I think the arrow is up on Josh Jacobs. Jacobs' snap rate was up to a season-high 74.1% in Week 5, and he netted 94 total yards on 19 carries and 1 target. He ranks 10th among all RBs in scrimmage yards per game (95.0).

Stock Up: Dare Ogunbowale, Stefon Diggs

Stock Steady: CJ Stroud, Dalton Schultz, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson

Stock Down: Cam Akers, Nico Collins (Hamstring)

There's a tentative arrow up on Dare Ogunbowale, as he had a 67.2% snap rate, running ahead of Cam Akers (32.8%). Akers did score, but Ogunbowale had more carries (15) than Akers (9) and targets (7 to 3). Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce are getting closer to returning, so arrow is up on Ogunbowale for now -- and very down on Akers.

With Nico Collins exiting early (but not before posting 78 yards and a touchdown), Stefon Diggs led in routes (36) and targets (8) for 82 scoreless yards.

Tank Dell ran 33 routes but had only 4 targets for 38 yards, and his lone carry went backwards for -5 yards.

Schultz could see more looks, as Brevin Jordan on IR, and Nico Collins could miss time. Schultz, in three weeks without Jordan, has a 13.7% target share; it was up to 17.1% this week with Collins leaving early.

Xavier Hutchinson saw his role scale up with Collins' early exit. Hutchinson earned just 3 targets on 24 routes, however.

Stock Up: Josh Downs, Joe Flacco, Trey Sermon

Stock Steady: Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Tyler Goodson, Adonai Mitchell

Stock Down: None

In three games with Josh Downs back, Downs leads the team with a 28.6% target share for 57.7 yards per game. Michael Pittman Jr. is second at 24.2% with nobody else above 13.0%.

Adonai Mitchell had 7 targets -- but just 11 routes (22.0%), so it's hard to get too excited.

Of course, Alec Pierce went off (again) on 3 targets, but he actually had an 80.0% route rate. This does mean he drew 3 targets on 40 routes, though.

The RBs here without Jonathan Taylor were split but clearly favored Trey Sermon. Sermon had 10 carries (5 in the red zone) and 6 targets on a 58.0% snap rate. Those marks for Tyler Goodson were 5, 3, and 42.0%, respectively. Sermon's role is actually pretty interesting.

Stock Up: Tank Bigsby, Brian Thomas

Stock Steady: Christian Kirk, Brenton Strange, Gabe Davis, Trevor Lawrence

Stock Down: Travis Etienne

The Tank Bigsby hype train is running at full speed. He led the backfield in snap rate (40.4%), edging out incumbent Travis Etienne 23-22 in raw snaps. Bigsby saw 13 carries for 101 yards and added 28 yards on 1 target. Etienne had just 6 carries but 7 targets for 60 total yards. Head coach Doug Pederson stated Etienne is still the team's lead rusher.

Brian Thomas' target shares have been 20.5%, 28.1%, and 23.5% the last three games, and he's had raw totals of 9, 9, and 8 the last three weeks for a relatively clear role bump.

Christian Kirk's Week 4 usage surge dissipated, and he had 4 targets (11.8%), same as Gabe Davis.

Brenton Strange remains relevant without Evan Engram. Strange has had 4.5 targets per game the last four weeks (a 13.1% share).

Stock Up: Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Xavier Worthy

Stock Steady: Patrick Mahomes, Noah Gray

Stock Down: Justin Watson, Samaje Perine, Carson Steele

Rashee Rice looks to be out for the season due to his knee injury, so opportunity is available.

And now, Travis Kelce is back. Kelce drew 10 targets (29.4%) for 70 yards on Monday night with JuJu Smith-Schuster's 8 targets (23.5%) leading to 130 yards. Xavier Worthy ran more routes (32) than anyone other than Kelce (34) and saw 6 targets (17.6%) with a carry. These three pass-catchers were featured.

Justin Watson did run 29 routes (65.9%) but didn't see a target.

The bigger standout here, perhaps, is Kareem Hunt. Hunt, in his second game with the team, ran 27 times for 102 yards and had 4 of 5 red zone carries. While he saw just one target, he ran 18 routes (40.9%) to stake claim to the featured role here.

Stock Up: Brock Bowers

Stock Steady: Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner

Stock Down: Zamir White

The backfield here was a 56.9%/43.1% split between Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah with no Zamir White (groin). Abdullah had a 52.4% route rate (33.3% for Mattison). Mattison churned out 61 total yards with 51 for Abdullah.

Until the offense improves, it's hard to get excited about a split backfield.

The same can be applied to the pass-catchers (sans-Brock Bowers).

In Week 5 without Davante Adams, Bowers drew a 33.3% target share (12 targets) with Jakobi Meyers (25.0%; 9 targets) second over everyone else. Tre Tucker had 5 looks with DJ Turner getting 4 as the team's top-four route runners.

Bye Week

Stock Up: Colby Parkinson, Jordan Whittington

Stock Steady: Kyren Williams, Tutu Atwell

Stock Down: Mathew Stafford, Demarcus Robinson

Colby Parkinson has a great role right now with a 25.8% target share the last three weeks (8.3 targets per game) for just 35.3 yards per game -- but a 41.7% red zone target share.

Jordan Whittington has a 24.3% target share the last two weeks with his role now established, and he's averaged 3.0 downfield targets per game in that split.

Tutu Atwell has a 21.6% target share the last two games to separate from everyone else. Parkinson (10.0), Whittington (9.0), and Atwell (8.0) are the Rams averaging more than 4.0 targets per game over the last two weeks.

Kyren Williams has had one of the best roles in football, but we finally saw a hiccup. Blake Corum handled 3 of 8 red zone carries with Williams seeing 4 of them after holding a 92.0% red zone rushing share in the weeks leading in. Williams still had an 85.5% snap rate and accrued 105 scrimmage yards, so the arrow isn't down. But this could be something to monitor.

Stock Up: Raheem Mostert

Stock Steady: Jaylen Wright, Jonnu Smith

Stock Down: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane

The Dolphins haven't scored more than 20 points in a game this season.

Neither Tyreek Hill nor Jaylen Waddle have finished inside the top-30 in FanDuel scoring among WRs since Week 1. Hill has averaged 46.8 scrimmage yards per game in that span with Waddle at 38.3. The arrow for them is down.

Jonnu Smith did get peppered (8 targets, a 25.8% target share) in a role-spike situation, but red zone chances here are going to be minimal, and he played 4 of 8 red zone snaps.

De'Von Achane left early due to concussion protocol.

The RB situation here could be interesting, at least.

Raheem Mostert played 55.4% of the snaps in his first game action since Week 1; Jaylen Wright's snap rate was 33.8%. Mostert saw 19 carries and 2 targets for 98 yards. Wright had 13 carries and no targets for 86 yards.

Stock Up: Ty Chandler, Justin Jefferson

Stock Steady: Jordan Addison, Sam Darnold

Stock Down: None

The big news here is a hip injury to Aaron Jones that occurred in the first quarter.

Ty Chandler took over and ended up with 14 of 18 non-Jones running back carries. Chandler ran for only 30 yards on them, however, and his 2 targets led to 9 yards. He finished with a 60.6% snap rate.

Justin Jefferson had a 50.0% target share in Week 5 (14 targets) and is yet to be below a 26.1% single-game target share.

Jordan Addison's 8 targets (28.6%) led everyone else, as nobody had more than 2 targets in the offense.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: Rhamondre Stevenson, Demario Douglas

Stock Down: Antonio Gibson, Hunter Henry, Ja'Lynn Polk

Rhamondre Stevenson played his first snap with 5:30 left in the first quarter after a nominal benching -- but he ended up with a 54.5% first-half snap rate and a 45.5% total snap rate. Antonio Gibson's snap rate was 47.3% (and 31.8% in the first half). Stevenson also ran more routes (13) than Gibson (11). Stevenson doubled up Gibson in rushes (12 to 6), saw both red zone carries, and had 4 of the 5 targets between them.

Hunter Henry had a 13.3% target share (but that was just 4 targets for 32 yards). Henry has averaged 17.7 yards per game over the last three weeks.

Demario Douglas (9 targets) and Ja'Lynn Polk (6) were the featured options in the passing game by targets and routes. Douglas has had 78, 13, and 59 yards the last three weeks. Polk hasn't had more than 30 in a game yet this year.

Stock Up: Alvin Kamara, Rashid Shaheed

Stock Steady: Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson

Stock Down: Derek Carr (oblique), Mason Tipton

Derek Carr's oblique injury is one to watch here. Jake Haener finished the team's Week 5 game.

Alvin Kamara's snap rate in Week 5 was 90.2%. He ran 71.1% of the available routes and had 8 targets for 40 yards to help overcome a disappointing 11-carry, 26-yard game on the ground. His role remains elite.

Rashid Shaheed remains a big-time player in this offense with a 28.1% target share and 51.2% air yards share against the Chiefs.

Chris Olave is a hard one to figure out. He had a 94.7% route rate but just 4 targets (12.5%) in a big game, but 2 of his 4 targets were downfield. On the year, though, he still has a 21.5% target share (Shaheed's is 26.2%). Olave's 21.4% target-per-route rate remains above-average -- but far from elite.

Mason Tipton ran just 17 routes (44.7%) but had 4 targets with a 24.9-yard aDOT.

Juwan Johnson had a 68.4% route rate and 5 targets for 31 yards, but Foster Moreau scored the TE touchdown. Typical Saints TE stuff here.

Stock Up: Tyrone Tracy, Darius Slayton

Stock Steady: Wan'Dale Robinson, Theo Johnson, Daniel Jones, Eric Gray

Stock Down: None

With Devin Singletary out, Tyrone Tracy (62.0%) and Eric Gray (36.6%) led the backfield. Tracy, a converted WR in college, ran more routes (17) than Gray (13), but Gray had more targets (4 to 2). The rushing work, though, went to Tracy primarily (18 carries for 129 yards compared to 4 for 4 for Gray). However, Gray was involved in the red zone (3 of 7 RZ carries; Tracy had 2). Still, 130 scrimmage yards for Tracy was promising.

Darius Slayton was already running routes with target monster Malik Nabers on the field, and without Nabers this week, Slayton was freed up to see targets. He had 11 for 122 yards and a touchdown. That was a 35.5% target share and a 73.3% air yards share for quite an elite role.

Wan'Dale Robinson's role didn't change much. He still had a 29.0% target share -- 9 for 36 yards and a score with a 4.2-yard aDOT.

TE Theo Johnson ran 74.4% of the routes and had 5 targets (16.1%). His routes have hovered in the upper 70s all year, though.

Daniel Jones has quietly had positive schedule-adjusted passing efficiency, is rushing 6.8 times for 21.6 yards per game, and hasn't scored on the ground yet despite a 40.0% red zone rushing share. He's a better fantasy QB than most probably realize.

Stock Up: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Tyler Conklin

Stock Steady: Breece Hall, Braelon Allen

Stock Down: Aaron Rodgers, Mike Williams

Three of the Jets' pass-catchers are fun -- if Aaron Rodgers (ankle) is healthy.

Garrett Wilson eclipsed 100 yards receiving on an astounding 22 targets (43.1% target share), and Allen Lazard had 10 looks (19.6%). TE Tyler Conklin's 9 targets were good for a 17.6% target market share.

Since Mike Williams' role scaled up in Week 2, the target shares here are 29.0% for Wilson, 16.1% for Conklin and Lazard, 14.2% for Hall, and 9.0% for Williams.

In the backfield, Breece Hall (74.6% snap rate) maintained his usual 70/30 split over Braelon Allen. However, Hall's usage (9 carries, 4 targets for 37 yards) remains poor. For context, among the 10 RBs with a 70.0% snap rate on the season, Hall's 69.0 yards per game bests only Zack Moss' 67.0 yards per game. The full sample average (including Hall and Moss) is 95.4.

Bye Week

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: Najee Harris, Justin Fields, Pat Freiermuth, Van Jefferson

Stock Down: George Pickens

I find it hard to budge on Najee Harris. He's had a snap rate in the 70.0% range the last two weeks without Jaylen Warren but has had 73 and 77 scrimmage yards. In fact, he's had between 73 and 86 scrimmage yards in every game this year while running behind a banged up offensive line. The role is good. The production is just okay.

George Pickens' snap rate fell to a season-low 59.6% in what seems to be a purposeful decision by head coach Mike Tomlin to "get more productivity." He did lead the team with 7 targets (26.9% share) but caught 3 for 26 yards with 3 of his targets 10-plus yards downfield.

Van Jefferson also had 3 downfield targets and 5 total targets on a 78.1% route rate, the same route rate as Calvin Austin, who had just 2 looks. Jefferson's role has been up -- so we can keep an eye on that. Austin ran more routes than usual with Pickens' limited role, but Jefferson is the WR2 to note here.

Pat Freiermuth had an 11.5% target share this week, his lowest of the year, despite a normal route rate (75.0%).

Stock Up: George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk

Stock Steady: Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings

Stock Down: Brock Purdy

George Kittle's role has been good, yet his target share spiked to 37.5% this week after being 18.7% leading in. Although his role won't be this good weekly, to see him have a huge ceiling even with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel back is refreshing.

Speaking of ceilings and Aiyuk, he flashed his this week: 12 targets (10 downfield) for 147 yards.

Deebo Samuel was the odd man out (3 carries, 3 targets) with a typical route rate (73.2%).

In four games with Samuel active, target shares are 23.6% for Kittle, 22.0% for Aiyuk and Samuel, and 15.4% for Jauan Jennings.

Jordan Mason retains an elite role and had 91 scrimmage yards even with a season-low snap rate (63.5%).

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: Kenneth Walker, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Geno Smith

Stock Down: Zach Charbonnet

Seattle seems to be consistent, which is nice.

Kenneth Walker had just 5 carries but 8 targets on 39 snaps (67.2%) for a stable snap rate since returning. The carries will go back up, and it was nice to see the targets spike with the carries down.

Routes were 92.2% for DK Metcalf, 80.4% for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and 76.5% for Tyler Lockett with targets flowing through the three (7 for Metcalf and JSN, and 6 for Lockett) among the wideouts. Target shares on the season are 22.3% for Metcalf, 20.7% for Smith-Njigba, and 16.6% for Lockett.

Geno Smith has four top-12 QB finishes in five weeks to start the year.

Stock Up: Mike Evans

Stock Steady: Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving, Cade Otton, Baker Mayfield

Stock Down: Rachaad White

Baker Mayfield threw for 3 touchdowns on 24 attempts but also ran 6 times for 42 yards.

Mike Evans had 2 of those touchdowns and led with 7 targets for 62 yards. Chris Godwin had more yards (64) on 6 targets. Target shares this season are 26.3% for Godwin and 23.7% for Evans.

Cade Otton had 4 looks on a 100.0% snap rate and now has a 16.4% target share on the year.

Rachaad White is maintaining a 65/45 split over Bucky Irving with both sharing the field on a few snaps. They each had a 60.0% red zone snap rate. White's stock is down a bit, and Irving's is on the rise -- but not to a phenomenal degree just yet.

Bye Week

Stock Up: Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin

Stock Steady: Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Zach Ertz, Dyami Brown

Stock Down: None

Brian Robinson was limited in practice on Friday with a knee injury and ended up with a 32.3% snap rate. However, he played 52.5% of the first-half snaps and scored twice on 7 carries (for 18 yards) and ran 5 routes.

The main beneficiary of that was Austin Ekeler, whose snap rate was 49.2%. Ekeler had 6 carries and 2 targets for 97 scrimmage yards. I'm assuming health and the score (a 24-3 lead at halftime) led to the snap discrepancy here, so I'm not changing stock for either RB.

Terry McLaurin caught 4 of 8 targets for 112 yards on Sunday. He's had a 27.3% target share or better in four straight games.

Dyami Brown scored once on 2 targets but did run 19 routes (51.4% route rate).

Zach Ertz had 8 targets for 10 yards. He's averaged 4.8 targets per game but just 32.0 yards.

