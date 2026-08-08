Fantasy Football RB Rankings 2026: Top 50 Running Backs for PPR Leagues

RB Rankings at a Glance

Bijan Robinson Jahmyr Gibbs Christian McCaffrey De'Von Achane Saquon Barkley

Fantasy football season is almost here.

Training camps are heating up, depth charts are taking shape and the first full week of preseason action is next week.

With draft season approaching, here is our PPR rankings for the top 50 running backs. These rankings come straight from our fantasy football projections, which are powered by numberFire. Those projections may change after this article is published.

Running Back Rankings for 2026 Fantasy Football

Ranking Player Name Team Bye 1 Bijan Robinson ATL 11 2 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 6 3 Christian McCaffrey SF 14 4 De'Von Achane MIA 12 5 Saquon Barkley PHI 9 6 Chase Brown CIN 6 7 Jonathan Taylor IND 13 View Full Table ChevronDown

Bijan Robinson (RB1, ATL) — Bijan Robinson‘s combination of volume and efficiency gives him a legitimate overall RB1 ceiling; he led the NFL with a 30% tackle-avoidance rate in 2025 and ranked second with 3.95 yards after contact per attempt. Even with Brian Robinson Jr. potentially handling some complementary work, Bijan remains one of fantasy’s safest foundational picks.

De'Von Achane (RB4, MIA) — De'Von Achane has scored at least 11 total touchdowns in each of his first three seasons and has topped 60 catches in each of the past two, giving him elite PPR upside. The concern is whether the Miami Dolphins‘ new offensive structure and Malik Willis’ rushing ability reduce the receiving and goal-line opportunities that have made Achane so valuable.

Jonathan Taylor (RB7, IND) — Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in both rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns in 2025 while finishing with a massive 369 touches. A similar workload in 2026 would make another top-five RB finish very realistic, although his 3.3 yards per carry over his final seven games and last season's heavy usage introduce some downside.

Kenneth Walker III (RB12, KC) — An offseason winner, Walker moves into an intriguing situation with the Kansas City Chiefs after producing 1,027 rushing yards on 221 carries with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025 and then averaging 24.9 PPR points across three postseason games. For his career, he has averaged 16.6 PPR points in games where he’s seen at least 13 carries, so a consistently featured role could make RB12 look conservative.

Cam Skattebo (RB15, NYG) — Cam Skattebo averaged roughly 19.5 touches and 96.3 total yards during his six-game stretch as the New York Giants' workhorse last season while displaying excellent tackle-breaking efficiency. The major variable is his recovery from the significant ankle/fibula injury that ended his rookie year.

Travis Etienne (RB18, NO) — Travis Etienne joins the New Orleans Saints after posting 1,399 total yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns in 2025. He should lead the Saints' backfield, but Alvin Kamara's presence, especially in the passing game, could cap Etienne's receiving workload and make him more dependent on rushing volume and touchdowns.

Kyren Williams (RB21, LAR) — Kyren Williams has averaged at least 15.5 PPR points per game in three consecutive seasons and has produced at least 1,480 total yards and 13 touchdowns in each of the past two. Blake Corum‘s presence keeps Williams’ workload from reaching true bell-cow territory, but Williams' scoring role gives him a chance to outperform this RB21 ranking.

J.K. Dobbins (RB25, DEN) — J.K. Dobbins averaged 5.0 yards per carry in 2025, rushing 153 times for 772 yards before a foot injury ended his season after 10 games. He should remain involved early in 2026, but the combination of RJ Harvey, rookie Jonah Coleman and Dobbins' lengthy injury history make his workload difficult to project.

RJ Harvey (RB28, DEN) — Speaking of Harvey, he showed his upside once Dobbins went down, recording at least 14 touches in six of the Denver Broncos‘ final seven regular-season games and scoring 18.6-plus PPR points three times over the final five. Dobbins' return and the addition of Coleman create a crowded backfield, but Harvey's receiving role gives him intriguing PPR value.

TreVeyon Henderson (RB33, NE) — TreVeyon Henderson‘s ceiling is considerably higher than RB33 if he can take control of the New England Patriots‘ backfield; in three 2025 games without Rhamondre Stevenson, Henderson averaged 19 touches and an enormous 24.3 PPR points. The problem is that Stevenson is likely to garner a meaningful role, making Henderson's weekly opportunity far less predictable.

Rachaad White (RB37, WAS) — Rachaad White should have a path to passing-down work after joining the Washington Commanders, and he posted career-best marks in tackle avoidance (18.9%) and rushing success rate (46.2%) last season. The Commanders' backfield remains unsettled, with Jacory Croskey-Merritt among the backs competing for a larger early-down role. White could carve out a bigger role than expected — or it could go the other way.

Jordan Mason (RB40, MIN) — Jordan Mason scored eight rushing touchdowns and handled 36 red-zone touches in 2025, giving him more standalone value than a typical No. 2 back. Aaron Jones limits Mason’s weekly ceiling, but Mason could push for RB1 (top-12) numbers if Jones misses time.

Kenneth Gainwell (RB44, TB) — Kenneth Gainwell is coming off a career season and could carve out a useful receiving role behind Bucky Irving in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ attack. He profiles more as a PPR depth piece than a weekly starter, but if he’s able to win a passing-game role, he’s a viable later-round pick, especially in PPR.

Braelon Allen (RB48, NYJ) — Braelon Allen averaged only about five touches per game behind Breece Hall last season, so his standalone fantasy value is limited. His appeal comes almost entirely as a contingency play who could see a major workload increase if Hall misses time.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (RB50, NYG) — Tyrone Tracy Jr. averaged just 7.8 touches and 6.5 PPR points when Skattebo operated as the Giants’ clear lead back last season, but those numbers jumped to 16.9 touches and 12.9 PPR points across the other 10 games. That makes him one of the more appealing late-round handcuffs, particularly given Skattebo's recovery from last year's major injury.

Check our our fantasy football WR rankings.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.

Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article. Who should be the first pick in fantasy football in 2026? Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position.

Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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