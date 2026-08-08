Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-47) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-55)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-154) | ARI: (+130)

LAD: (-154) | ARI: (+130) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | ARI: +1.5 (-140)

LAD: -1.5 (+116) | ARI: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 11-7, 2.76 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 6-1, 3.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (6-1) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Yamamoto's team is 10-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team has a record of 13-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Pfaadt starts, the Diamondbacks are 9-1-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Pfaadt's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (64.5%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -154, and Arizona is +130 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +116 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -140.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Diamondbacks on Aug. 8 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 67 wins in the 111 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 48 of 80 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 115 opportunities.

In 115 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 49-66-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won 45.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (29-35).

Arizona has gone 10-8 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (55.6%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 116 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-63-4).

The Diamondbacks have covered 53.4% of their games this season, going 62-54-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 120 hits and an OBP of .400, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .296 batting average and a slugging percentage of .552.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in slugging.

Andy Pages is hitting .268 with 23 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 49th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Pages heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.480) powered by 43 extra-base hits.

Kyle Tucker is batting .244 with a .341 OBP and 52 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is leading the Diamondbacks with 103 hits. He's batting .242 and slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 100th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte leads his team with a .436 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .246 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is currently 89th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Geraldo Perdomo has 15 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 70 walks while batting .244.

Gabriel Moreno's .383 on-base percentage paces his team.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/7/2026: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/12/2026: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/11/2026: 9-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

9-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 7/10/2026: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/4/2026: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2026: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/2/2026: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/1/2026: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/28/2026: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/27/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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