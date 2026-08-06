Fantasy Football Sleepers: 4 Breakout Players You Need to Target in 2026

Sleepers in Summary

Tyler Shough, QB, Saints

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers

Winning your fantasy football league isn't just about hitting on early-round picks — it's about finding players who have the potential to dramatically outperform their average draft position (ADP). Hitting on one such player — Jayden Daniels in 2024 or Drake Maye in 2025 — can make an big impact on your title chances.

This year's sleeper class features several players stepping into expanded roles, ascending offenses or favorable coaching situations. Here are five of my favorite sleepers who could become league winners in 2026.

All ADP references come from FantasyPros' half-PPR ADP, and ADP may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Breakout Players and Sleepers

Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough produced quality fantasy numbers after taking over as the New Orleans Saints' starter last season. Across his nine starts, he averaged enough fantasy points to rank 12th among quarterbacks on a per-game basis. He did a lot of his work on the ground, totaling 174 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns — valuable production that raises both his fantasy floor and ceiling. His 61 designed rushing yards over that stretch ranked among the league's best for quarterbacks, showing that the Saints intentionally utilized his mobility.

The situation surrounding Shough has also improved dramatically. Kellen Moore's offenses have consistently produced fantasy-friendly quarterback numbers thanks to their tempo and aggressiveness, and New Orleans upgraded the supporting cast around Shough during the offseason. Despite those positives, he's still being drafted as a low-end QB2 in many leagues (QB20 ADP), making him one of the best late-round quarterback values on the board.

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bhayshul Tuten (RB24 ADP) has one of the biggest opportunities of any mid-round running back after the Jacksonville Jaguars reshaped their backfield this offseason. As a rookie, he scored seven total touchdowns (five rushing, two receiving) despite totaling just 317 offensive touches, showing enticing big-play ability.

The biggest reason to buy into him this season is projected workload. Jacksonville no longer has Travis Etienne atop the depth chart, leaving Tuten with a realistic path to 250-plus touches if he wins the lead role. He also offers some receiving upside.

If he can win the lead job — with Chris Rodriguez Jr. likely the stiffest competition — Tuten has the upside to outperform his current ADP.

Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed has quietly been one of the NFL's most efficient young receivers. In 2024, he averaged 15.6 yards per reception, and he is at 13.5 yards per grab for his career while being used as both a receiver and runner, giving him multiple avenues to produce fantasy points. His versatility makes him one of the Green Bay Packers‘ most dangerous offensive weapons, and Jordan Love has consistently looked his way in scoring situations.

The biggest reason Reed is a sleeper is injuries. He was limited to just seven games (three starts) in 2025 and played more than 50% of the snaps in only two games. Those past injuries may be hiding his true upside, and what was once a super crowded WR room in Green Bay is now more manageable as both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks have left town.

With additional routes and targets available, Reed can explode if he can stay healthy and become the Pack’s No. 1 WR. He’s my favorite breakout WR to target, and I’m gobbling him up at his ADP of WR46.

Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears

While I just said Reed is my favorite WR sleeper, Luther Burden III is a close second — with the main difference being that Burden’s ADP of WR21 is much steeper.

Burden didn't post gaudy fantasy numbers as a rookie, but he showed plenty of reasons to believe a breakout is coming, which is reflected in said ADP. In 15 games, he caught 47 passes for 652 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.9 yards per reception. He also produced 11 receptions of 20-plus yards and added 37 rushing yards on six carries, highlighting the versatility that made him a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The underlying numbers are just as encouraging. Burden earned a 79.3 overall PFF grade, which ranked 18th among qualified NFL wide receivers, while his 79.9 receiving grade ranked 19th. He generated 342 yards after the catch, showcasing the ability to be one of the league's most dangerous playmakers with the ball in his hands.

Now entering his second season, Burden is positioned to take advantage of what has historically been a breakout year for many NFL receivers, and there’s a lot to like about his situation with the Chicago Bears. Caleb Williams should be more comfortable in his second season in Ben Johnson's offense, and D.J. Moore is in Buffalo, creating a path for Burden to play significant snaps and see heavy target volume. In truth, he’s looked a lot better than Rome Odunze, so there’s certainly a chance Burden becomes Chicago’s No. 1 wideout.

While an ADP of 48th overall places solid expectations on Burden, he has the talent and opportunity to turn in a true breakout campaign.

Check our our fantasy football WR rankings.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.

Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams. What's the waiver wire actually about? The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets.

The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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