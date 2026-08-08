Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Mariners vs Rays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (56-61) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (69-46)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

9:50 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and Rays.TV

Mariners vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | TB: (+106)

SEA: (-116) | TB: (+106) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-225) | TB: -1.5 (+184)

SEA: +1.5 (-225) | TB: -1.5 (+184) Total: 7 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mariners vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-9, 3.76 ERA vs Griffin Jax (Rays) - 6-9, 3.63 ERA

The probable starters are George Kirby (8-9) for the Mariners and Griffin Jax (6-9) for the Rays. Kirby's team is 7-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kirby's team has won 52.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-10). The Rays have a 9-9-0 record against the spread in Jax's starts. The Rays have a 2-3 record in Jax's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (50.9%)

Mariners vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Mariners, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +106, and Seattle is -116 playing at home.

Mariners vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Rays are +184 to cover, while the Mariners are -225 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mariners vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Rays on Aug. 8 is 7. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

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Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 49 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won 48 of 92 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 57 of 116 chances this season.

The Mariners are 41-75-0 against the spread in their 116 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have gone 17-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Tampa Bay has a record of 9-11 (45%).

The Rays have played in 113 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-60-2).

The Rays have covered 57.5% of their games this season, going 65-48-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 113 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .451. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .260 with 16 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks, while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 63rd in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging in the majors.

Rodriguez has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with three home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Cole Young is batting .263 with a .411 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Josh Naylor is batting .258 with a .323 OBP and 40 RBI for Seattle this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has put up an on-base percentage of .375 and has 123 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rays. He's batting .283 and slugging .556.

Including all qualified players, he is 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is second in slugging.

Yandy Diaz's .452 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .296 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualifying players, he is ninth in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks is hitting .282 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks.

Jonathan Aranda's .375 on-base percentage paces his team.

Mariners vs Rays Head to Head

8/7/2026: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/12/2026: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2026: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/10/2026: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2025: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/2/2025: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2025: 10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/10/2025: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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