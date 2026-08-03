WR Rankings: Top 40 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football 2026

WR Rankings at a Glance

Ja’Marr Chase Puka Nacua Jaxon Smith-Njigba Amon-Ra St. Brown Justin Jefferson

Training camps are in full swing, depth charts are beginning to take shape and fantasy football draft season is quickly approaching.

Here’s our top 40 receiver rankings for PPR formats as of August 5.

These rankings are designed for full-PPR redraft leagues.

Fantasy Football WR Rankings 2026

Based on 12-team, one-quarterback, full PPR formats

Rank Player Team 1 Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 2 Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle Seahawks 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions 5 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 6 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 7 Drake London Atlanta Falcons View Full Table ChevronDown

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.

Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams. What's the waiver wire actually about? The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets.

The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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