Tigers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers will face the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Tigers vs Giants Game Info

Detroit Tigers (56-60) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-67)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: FOX

Tigers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-138) | SF: (+128)

DET: (-138) | SF: (+128) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+118) | SF: +1.5 (-142)

DET: -1.5 (+118) | SF: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 7-10, 4.34 ERA

The Tigers will look to Jackson Jobe against the Giants and Landen Roupp (7-10). Jobe and his team were 8-2-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Jobe and his team won as favorites in 75% of his four appearances last season with a moneyline. The Giants have a 7-15-0 record against the spread in Roupp's starts. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Roupp's starts this season, and they went 6-9 in those games.

Tigers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (56.6%)

Tigers vs Giants Moneyline

Detroit is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +128 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Giants Spread

The Tigers are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +118 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -142.

Tigers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Giants on Aug. 8 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

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Tigers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (54.8%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 13-13 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 50 of 114 chances this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 59-55-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have a 26-46 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.1% of those games).

San Francisco is 10-13 (winning 43.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-52-8 record against the over/under.

The Giants have covered 46% of their games this season, going 52-61-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .434. He has a .289 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 67th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (112) this season while batting .275 with 50 extra-base hits. He's slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Riley Greene has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Greene has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 89 hits, an OBP of .311 plus a slugging percentage of .422.

Torkelson enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has put up a team-high OBP (.340) and slugging percentage (.448). He's batting .303.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks sixth in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Lee hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Rafael Devers is hitting .248 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 86th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is batting .221 with 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 33 walks.

Bryce Eldridge has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .252.

Tigers vs Giants Head to Head

8/7/2026: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/28/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/27/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/26/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/11/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/10/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/9/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/24/2023: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 4/15/2023: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/14/2023: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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