Padres vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are up against the Houston Astros.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Astros Game Info

San Diego Padres (60-57) vs. Houston Astros (60-57)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and SCHN

Padres vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-110) | HOU: (+102)

SD: (-110) | HOU: (+102) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-196) | HOU: -1.5 (+162)

SD: +1.5 (-196) | HOU: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 6-8, 3.45 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 8-5, 3.06 ERA

The probable starters are Michael King (6-8) for the Padres and Peter Lambert (8-5) for the Astros. King and his team have a record of 7-16-0 against the spread when he starts. King's team has won 42.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-8). The Astros have a 12-7-0 ATS record in Lambert's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Astros have a 6-4 record in Lambert's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (50.3%)

Padres vs Astros Moneyline

San Diego is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Houston is a +102 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Astros are +162 to cover, while the Padres are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Astros Over/Under

Padres versus Astros on Aug. 8 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Astros Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 26, or 53.1%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Diego has a record of 26-23 when favored by -110 or more this year.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 54 of 117 chances this season.

The Padres are 64-53-0 against the spread in their 117 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have won 53% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (35-31).

Houston has a 26-22 record (winning 54.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Astros have played in 117 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-49-4).

The Astros have put together a 59-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.4% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with an OBP of .350, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .409. He's batting .281 on the season.

He is 30th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Tatis will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 89 hits. He is batting .211 this season and has 43 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .298.

His batting average is 138th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 123rd, and his slugging percentage 75th.

Jackson Merrill is batting .242 with a .400 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Merrill enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a triple, a walk and four RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .225 with a .321 OBP and 41 RBI for San Diego this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has put up an on-base percentage of .442, a slugging percentage of .636, and has 137 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .328).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him first, his on-base percentage is first, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .378 with four doubles, a home run, 12 walks and nine RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is batting .253 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 80th, his on-base percentage is 48th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Christian Walker is batting .240 with 24 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 40 walks.

Jeremy Pena has 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 21 walks while batting .306.

Padres vs Astros Head to Head

8/7/2026: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/20/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/18/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/18/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/10/2023: 12-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/9/2023: 7-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/8/2023: 11-2 SD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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