El Clásico: FC Barcelona at Real Madrid Betting Odds, Where to Watch EuroLeague Basketball

FC Barcelona at Real Madrid Betting Odds

Based on the EuroLeague betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Barcelona is a road favorite.

Matchup Tip-Off Time Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under FC Barcelona at Real Madrid 2:30pm ET +1.5 -112 -108 168.5

FC Barcelona at Real Madrid Game Preview

Last season, Real Madrid won both meetings against Barcelona in EuroLeague play.

The first was matchup in November and a 97-90 win for Madrid on the road.

In that game for Madrid, Edy Tavares (24 points, 18 rebounds), Mario Hezonja (23 points, 7 rebounds), and Facu Campazzo (18 points, 10 assists) led the charge.

Kevin Punter (27) and Jan Vesely (20) led Barcelona's offense in the loss.

The two teams rematched in February with Madrid winning 96-91. Madrid got to the line 37 times; Barcelona took just 17 free throws in the loss.

This season, Barcelona (86.6 points per game, 9th of 20 EuroLeague teams) has gotten off to a 5-3 start in spite of a neutral +0.2 point differential. Tornike Shengelia (14.0) and Will Clyburn (13.9) are the leading scorers for Barça this season through eight games. Shengelia is dealing with a sprained ankle.

In this season's EuroLeague play, Madrid is 4-4 but owns a +3.7 point differential and a top-five net rating (+5.2). The net rating implies a record more along the lines of a 5.0-win team.

