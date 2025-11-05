Georgia vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Georgia Bulldogs playing the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Georgia vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia: (-330) | Mississippi State: (+260)

Georgia: (-330) | Mississippi State: (+260) Spread: Georgia: -8.5 (-110) | Mississippi State: +8.5 (-110)

Georgia: -8.5 (-110) | Mississippi State: +8.5 (-110) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Georgia vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Georgia is 3-5-0 this season.

Georgia owns one win ATS (1-2) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of eight Georgia games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Mississippi State is 8-1-0 against the spread this year.

As an 8.5-point underdog or greater, Mississippi State has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

Mississippi State has seen four of its nine games hit the over.

Georgia vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (61.5%)

Georgia vs Mississippi State Point Spread

Mississippi State is a 8.5-point underdog against Georgia. Mississippi State is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -110.

Georgia vs Mississippi State Over/Under

The over/under for Georgia-Mississippi State on Nov. 8 is 57.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Georgia vs Mississippi State Moneyline

Georgia is the favorite, -330 on the moneyline, while Mississippi State is a +260 underdog.

Georgia vs. Mississippi State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia 32.5 55 19.6 22 51.9 8 Mississippi State 33.2 21 24.7 83 56.6 9

Georgia vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

