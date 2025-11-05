Indiana vs Penn State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Indiana Hoosiers face the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
Indiana vs Penn State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Indiana: (-699) | Penn State: (+500)
- Spread: Indiana: -14.5 (-114) | Penn State: +14.5 (-106)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Indiana vs Penn State Betting Trends
- Indiana has beaten the spread six times in nine games.
- This season, Indiana is 4-2 as 14.5-point or better favorites.
- Indiana has played nine games this season, and six of them have hit the over.
- Penn State has but one win versus the spread this season.
- Penn State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or more this season.
- This season, six of Penn State's eight games have gone over the point total.
Indiana vs Penn State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hoosiers win (89.4%)
Indiana vs Penn State Point Spread
Penn State is listed as an underdog by 14.5 points (-106 odds), and Indiana, the favorite, is -114 to cover.
Indiana vs Penn State Over/Under
An over/under of 48.5 has been set for Indiana-Penn State on Nov. 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Indiana vs Penn State Moneyline
Penn State is a +500 underdog on the moneyline, while Indiana is a -699 favorite.
Indiana vs. Penn State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Indiana
|46.4
|1
|10.8
|3
|52.1
|9
|Penn State
|31.5
|62
|21.8
|33
|49.9
|8
Indiana vs. Penn State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium
