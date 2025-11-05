Indiana vs Penn State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Indiana Hoosiers face the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Indiana vs Penn State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Indiana: (-699) | Penn State: (+500)

Indiana: (-699) | Penn State: (+500) Spread: Indiana: -14.5 (-114) | Penn State: +14.5 (-106)

Indiana: -14.5 (-114) | Penn State: +14.5 (-106) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Indiana vs Penn State Betting Trends

Indiana has beaten the spread six times in nine games.

This season, Indiana is 4-2 as 14.5-point or better favorites.

Indiana has played nine games this season, and six of them have hit the over.

Penn State has but one win versus the spread this season.

Penn State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, six of Penn State's eight games have gone over the point total.

Indiana vs Penn State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hoosiers win (89.4%)

Indiana vs Penn State Point Spread

Penn State is listed as an underdog by 14.5 points (-106 odds), and Indiana, the favorite, is -114 to cover.

Indiana vs Penn State Over/Under

An over/under of 48.5 has been set for Indiana-Penn State on Nov. 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Indiana vs Penn State Moneyline

Penn State is a +500 underdog on the moneyline, while Indiana is a -699 favorite.

Indiana vs. Penn State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Indiana 46.4 1 10.8 3 52.1 9 Penn State 31.5 62 21.8 33 49.9 8

Indiana vs. Penn State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Stadium: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Indiana vs. Penn State analysis on FanDuel Research.