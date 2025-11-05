3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Spurs at Lakers

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the San Antonio Spurs face the Los Angeles Lakers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Spurs at Lakers Betting Picks

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and the Lakers have been incredible to start the season, navigating a 6-2 record without LeBron James. LA's 5th-ranked offense is making up for their 19th-ranked defense. It's resulted in high-scoring games.

Laker games are averaging 236.4 points, and all eight of their contests have tipped over 227.5 points. It's especially notable considering hot shooting hasn't played a role as the Lakers are shooting threes at a 33.1% clip (eighth-lowest in the NBA) and limiting opponents to a 34.9% 3P% (12th-lowest). So, even though the Lakers are facing a Spurs team that's just 27th in pace, I like the over for this contest.

What the Spurs lack in pace, they've made up for in offensive efficiency. San Antonio is averaging the 12th-most points per game (118.2) on the back of Victor Wembanyama. I'm not sure who can stop Wemby, but I'm willing to say it isn't Deandre Ayton. The Spurs might not need to draw out their possessions to get good looks in this one.

Notably, the Lakers are letting up the third-most "very early" shot attempts (18 to 22 seconds left on the shot clock) but have benefitted from teams shooting poorly in the split. However, the Spurs are fourth in FG% (61.1%) in that same split.

When a player who is famous for scoring from three is drilling them at a meh 29.2% clip, you probably wouldn't expect said player to nevertheless manage 41.3 points per game. Luka is a unicorn.

Luka's points prop is set at 32.5 points with -128 odds on the over. It makes all the sense in the world considering he's attempting 13.5 free throws, 12.0 threes, and 24.8 shot attempts per game with no signs of stopping and is a candidate to enjoy positive shooting regression.

That said, I see more value in asking Luka to exceed 10.5 first-quarter points at +114 odds.

Doncic is averaging 13.3 first-quarter points through four games and has actually left some meat on the bone, missing five free throws in the split. Not only are the Spurs giving up the 10th-most free-throw attempts in the opening quarter, but they also jump from 27th to 20th in pace in the split. Los Angeles, meanwhile, ranks 2nd in pace in the first quarter but just 16th for the full game.

All to say, tonight's opening period figures to be the fastest-paced quarter of the game, and we know we'll have at least 10 minutes of Luka in that time barring any quick fouls, which would be out of character for him.

Devin Vassell has the matchup and role to nail three three-pointers tonight.

Vassell is playing 34.2 minutes and averaging 2.8 made threes on 8.0 three-point attempts per game this season. We've seen him take as many as 12 and 14 threes in a single game this year, and his three-point percentage is actually down a bit (35.4%) from where it's been across the last three seasons (37.4%).

Beyond awesome shot volume, there are two things working in Vassell's favor tonight: Dylan Harper is sidelined with a calf injury and the Lakers cough up the seventh-most 3PA (39.0) in the league.

No Harper (and De'Aaron Fox) strips the Spurs of their depth at the guard position and should result in a ton of minutes for Vassell, especially since this game is showing a close 2.5-point spread. A matchup against the Lakers helps, too, as Vassell attempted 12 and 14 threes in his other two meetings with teams that let up north of 38 3PA per game.

