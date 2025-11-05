Fantasy Football: 3 Wide Receiver-Cornerback Matchups to Target in Week 10

Matchups are everything in the NFL, especially at the receiver position.

For fantasy purposes, being able to identify which receivers have advantageous (or disadvantageous) matchups is a sharp way to get a leg up on your opponent.

Each week, we'll run through the best wide receiver-cornerback matchups for the upcoming week. It doesn't take a genius to tell you to start your true studs, but there will be weeks when some WR1s have better matchups and other weeks when typical WR2 or WR3s have matchups that bump them up in our weekly rankings.

Pro Football Focus' (PFF) Player Grades and their WR/CB Matchup chart are great starting points for identifying which specific matchups we want to target.

Projections and rankings come from our NFL projections. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated. NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Week 10 WR-CB Matchups

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Trey Amos

FanDuel Research Projection: 14.8 points (WR3)

76.4 Yards

7.4 Receptions (9.3 Targets)

Amon-Ra St. Brown remains one of the best fantasy football wideouts, averaging 17.0 fantasy points per game (WR4). His production should keep up against the Washington Commanders.

They rank as the fourth-worst schedule-adjusted defense and third-worst adjusted pass D. Team-level stats alone highlight this matchup in neon yellow as the Detroit Lions carry the sixth-best adjusted pass offense.

St. Brown's volume is as high as you would expect. He's sporting a 32.0% target share, 38.0% air yards share, and absurd 40.0% red zone target share. More touchdowns are in the picture thanks to the Lions' 29.5-point team total.

Furthermore, the Commanders feature man coverage at the ninth-highest rate, and St. Brown boasts 3.49 yards per route run against man, compared to 2.34 when facing zone coverage.

Washington's top cornerback, Marshon Lattimore, suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9. St. Brown should mostly lineup against rookie cornerback Trey Amos, who is currently questionable. The Commanders' opposite starting corner, Jonathan Jones, carries an alarming 31.1 coverage grade (via Pro Football Focus). According to PlayerProfiler, St. Brown has a 40.5% slot snap rate, as well. That means one-on-one matchups with nickel Mike Sainristil (49.5 coverage grade), too.

No matter how you slice it, ARSB is in a great spot this week.

Jaylen Waddle vs. Tre'Davious White

FanDuel Research Projection: 11.1 points (WR15)

64.9 Yards

5.0 Receptions (7.6 Targets)

Since Tyreek Hill's absence from injury began in Week 5, Jaylen Waddle is leading the Miami Dolphins with 7.2 targets per game, a 22.9% target share, 46.4% air yards share, and 53.1% downfield target share. This has helped propel him to 12.9 fantasy points per game over the previous five games.

After reaching at least 80 receiving yards in four of his last five outings, will Waddle keep up the production against the Buffalo Bills?

Miami heads into Sunday's game as 9.5-point underdogs, suggesting a negative game script. The Fins already tout the fifth-highest pass play rate, as well. Our NFL DFS projections have Waddle totaling 7.6 targets -- which is right around his 7.2 per-game average since Week 5. Considering the likely game script, volume shouldn't be a worry for Waddle.

Now, we get to his individual matchups. Waddle has dominated downfield targets, and Buffalo ranks 16th in yards per downfield target allowed. Considering the Bills' pass defense ranks third overall in adjusted rankings, this is a solid advantage for Waddle.

Furthermore, the Bills' corner play still looks susceptible as Tre'Davious White (56.9 coverage grade) and Christian Benford (45.0 coverage grade) have concerning coverage grades.

Simply out of sheer volume in a negative game script while facing suspect corners, Waddle is set up for success in Week 10.

Josh Downs vs. Billy Bowman Jr.

FanDuel Research Projection: 8.2 points (WR39)

42.7 Yards

4.5 Receptions (6.1 Targets)

After averaging 4.8 fantasy points per game through his first four games, Josh Downs has been a consistent producer for the Indianapolis Colts, logging 11.4 fantasy points per contest in his previous four.

This has come with a spike in usage as Downs is enjoying 6.8 targets per game, a 19.9% target share, and 30.4% red zone target share over four games since Week 5. He's scored a touchdown in three consecutive appearances, and that could be sustainable considering his 38.9% red zone target over his previous three appearances.

The Atlanta Falcons initially look like a tough test with the seventh-best adjusted pass defense. However, the Colts carry a 27.5-point team total for Sunday, meaning Downs should still get scoring chances. The Falcons rank as the 10th-worst adjusted rush defense, and that will likely allow the Colts -- who generate 4.8 yards per carry (seventh-most) -- to feast. Indianapolis has an angle for consistently moving the ball downfield.

Carrying the 10th-highest adjusted pressure rate, Atlanta is capable of making Daniel Jones uncomfortable. This could play into Downs' hands, though, as he is a security blanket with an average depth of target of 7.0 yards on the season.

Starting nickel Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) seems to be tracking toward a return for the Falcons. Assuming Bowman plays, this would give Downs a favorable matchup. Indy's wideout has a 69.8% slot snap rate, and Bowman touts a meh 58.8 coverage grade.

The rookie safety could be burnt toast against a savvy Downs, potentially leading to another touchdown for the Colts' wideout.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.