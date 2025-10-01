Fantasy Football Buy Low: Running Back Breakout Candidates for Week 5

Whether you're deciding who to start in season-long, who to roster in NFL DFS, or which NFL prop bets to consider on FanDuel Sportsbook, there are still plenty of ways to buy low on players poised to bounce back from disappointing outings.

While looking ahead at the games across the NFL, which running backs should we buy low on ahead of this week?

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics mentioned are via NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

Running Backs to Buy Low in Fantasy Football

Cam Skattebo, Giants

Admittedly, Cam Skattebo hardly classifies as a buy-low candidate in fantasy football after there was a ton of buzz surrounding his performance in Week 3 and the fact he'd handle a heavy workload amid Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s absence. That being said, Skattebo faced a stout Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 4, and he finished as just the RB23 in half-PPR formats.

While plenty of people who roster Skattebo are likely holding onto him, knowing that he'll continue to be a focal point of the offense, his underwhelming fantasy output this past week could potentially open a buy-low window for the rookie back -- even if it's short-lived. Despite finishing with only 12 fantasy points in Week 4, Skattebo had fantastic usage, earning a 75.4% snap rate, 63.3% route rate, 86.7% red-zone snap rate, and 29.0 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets).

On top of that, Skattebo was unable to find the end zone despite getting six red-zone carries. If he scored a TD, there likely wouldn't be a buy-low opportunity, and his usage should remain high with Malik Nabers suffering an unfortunate season-ending knee injury.

Skattebo also draws a softer matchup in Week 5 against a winless New Orleans Saints team that is 27th in fantasy points per target (1.56) and 20th in rushing yards over expected per attempt allowed (0.23) to the running back position.

Trey Benson, Cardinals

Entering Thursday Night Football in Week 4, there was some hype building for Trey Benson ahead of his first start for the Arizona Cardinals since veteran James Conner sadly sustained a season-ending injury. In a game where the Cardinals found themselves down by double-digits to the Seattle Seahawks, Benson totaled 54 scrimmage yards on 18 adjusted opportunities while logging a 53.1% snap rate, 39.2% route rate, and just a 28.6% red-zone snap rate en route to a RB39 finish in half-PPR leagues.

Even though the lack of red-zone usage is a bit of a concern for Benson, he should be involved in a better game script in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, who are 29th in rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.30) and 28th in explosive runs (runs of 10-plus yards) allowed (12) to RBs. The Seahawks are 3rd in schedule-adjusted run defense, so it was understandable for Benson to have a tough time churning yards out in Week 4, but the Titans are all the way down at 30th in schedule-adjusted run defense, and the Cardinals are favored by a decent margin at home.

It appears that Emari Demercado is going to have a role in Arizona's offense sans Conner despite Benson being the starter. If Benson is unable to take advantage of a vulnerable Tennessee defense in Week 5, then we may need to temper expectations for the second-year back the rest of the way.

Breece Hall, Jets

Across the first four weeks of the season, Breece Hall is sitting at RB25 in fantasy due to having to share the backfield with Braelon Allen. The eye test says that Hall still looks explosive and has been the best back on the New York Jets, and he'll now likely be handling an expanded workload with Allen suffering a knee injury that could land the Jets' backup RB on injured reserve.

On the season, Hall is posting a 59.8% snap rate, 36.0% route rate, 18.3% target share, 22.5 adjusted opportunities per game, and 86.5 scrimmage yards per game. Hall's 34.6% red-zone snap rate and 20.0% red-zone rushing share has prevented him from finding the end zone this season, but his role in that area of the field should grow with Allen sidelined.

Up next for Hall is a home matchup with a fairly high total versus a Dallas Cowboys squad that is 28th in target rate (24.1%) and 30th in yards per route run allowed (2.04) to RBs while also ranking 26th in schedule-adjusted run defense. Being that the Jets are last in pass rate over expected (-10.0%) and 6th in adjusted pace with Justin Fields under center, I expect Hall to be fed the rock plenty in Sunday's clash against the Cowboys.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL betting odds stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.