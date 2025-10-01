FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: Choose Your Own Reward for Wild Card Games Today 10/1/25

The 2025 MLB Playoffs are here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With the Wild Card round continuing today, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion Choose Your Own Reward promotion for ALL customers.

All customers can choose either of the following rewards: one 50% Profit Boost Token OR one No-Sweat Token, each available for use on ANY wager on any MLB Wild Card game(s) taking place on October 1st, 2025.

There are four MLB Wild Card games slated for Wednesday, October 1st.

First, the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians at 1:10 PM ET. Detroit is up 1-0 in this best-of-three Wild Card series.

Then, at 3:10 PM, the San Diego Padres face the Chicago Cubs. Chicago leads this series, 1-0.

At 6:10 PM, the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees with Boston up 1-0.

Finally, the Cincinnati Reds battle the Los Angeles Dodgers at 9:10 PM. LA holds a 1-0 advantage in this one after winning yesterday's series-opener, 10-5.

See the current Reds-Dodgers odds here:

Check out our free printable MLB Playoffs bracket

All other MLB odds eligible for this FanDuel MLB promo can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click "Claim Now" on the Choose Your Reward carousel card on the home page. You may choose one reward: either one 50% Profit Boost Token OR one No-Sweat Token. No matter which option you choose, your reward is eligible for use on any wager on any MLB Wildcard game(s) taking place on October 1st, 2025.

Regardless of which option you choose, your subsequent wager must have final odds of -200 or longer to qualify for the promotion.

If you select the 50% Profit Boost Token, there will be a maximum wager associated with your Profit Boost Token

If you select the No-Sweat Token, there will be a maximum refund associated with your No-Sweat Token.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. Refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 10/1/25

Here are the MLB games being played on October 1st with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Tigers at Guardians -1.5 (+164) +110 -130 7 Padres at Cubs +1.5 (-210) -102 -116 6.5 Red Sox at Yankees -1.5 (+118) +152 -180 7.5 Reds at Dodgers -1.5 (-128) +220 -270 8

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 2nd, 2025.

