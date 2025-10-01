3 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Red Sox at Yankees Game 2

It's time for playoff baseball!

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees?

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Red Sox at Yankees Wild Card Game 2

This Red Sox-Yankees series is already living up to expectations. Max Fried and Garrett Crochet shoved in Game 1, but the latter stayed in there long enough to earn run support. Down 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth, the Yanks managed to load the bases with no outs only to go three up, three down from there.

Tonight, Brayan Bello will toe the rubber for the Red Sox while Carlos Rodon will get the ball for the Yankees. I think this is a spot where we can target the over.

Bello finished the regular season with a 3.35 ERA, 4.39 xFIP, 4.42 xERA, 4.55 SIERA, and a 17.7% strikeout rate. He hasn't had his stuff as of late. Across five September starts (25 IP), Bello posted a 5.40 ERA, 5.33 xERA, 5.01 xFIP, 5.18 SIERA, and a measly 14.3% strikeout rate. Safe to say he's not Crochet, and there's a reason the loss of Lucas Giolito figures to be felt in the next two days.

A low strikeout rate and high walk rate could spell trouble against the Yankees. New York slammed 274 home runs this season -- 30 more bombs than the next-best team. New York's offense is primed to bounce back following last night's one-run outing.

The Red Sox could get to Rodon, too.

Rodon turned in one of the best seasons of his career this year, churning out a 3.09 ERA, 3.89 xFIP, 3.92 SIERA, and a 25.7% strikeout rate. However, he did show a 4.06 xFIP and permitted 1.29 home runs per nine innings at Yankee Stadium. We can't hold Rodon to last year's numbers, though he did cough up 5 home runs, 11 earned runs, and 21 hits through 17 2/3 innings pitched last postseason.

He's got a shaky streak, and New York's bullpen proved less than reliable last night. I'll take the over.

Aaron Judge logged two hits last night but did not reach home plate. I think he gets there tonight.

The righty-on-righty matchup shouldn't faze Judge, as he touts a .328 BA, .454 wOBA, .658 SLG, and 16.8% walk rate in the split. He scored the second-most runs (137) in MLB this season and notched at least one run in 59.2% of games.

Judge should get enough help from his teammates to warrant a run, as left-handed bats Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm will likely follow him in the batting order.

Alex Bregman came through with an RBI double last night. Can he help the Sox get on the board in Game 2?

Rodon lets up a 9.8% walk rate and 39.7% fly-ball rate to right-handed hitters. He has an even 4.00 xFIP against this handedness. At home against righties, Rodon has allowed a 44.9% fly-ball rate and 1.45 home runs per nine innings.

Bregman strikes out at just a 15.0% rate versus lefties and shows a massive 14.3% walk rate and .319 BA in the split. He reached base three times last night and figures to bat third in the lineup once again. It helps his RBI chances that either of Rob Refsnyder (.409 wOBA) or Romy Gonzalez (.405 wOBA) could precede Bregman in the lineup, as they lead the team in wOBA versus lefties.

