3 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Reds at Dodgers Game 2

Betting Picks for Reds at Dodgers Wild Card Game 2

I think we'll see more Dodgers dominance tonight, and it starts with Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

LA's star righty was really good all year, pitching to a 3.32 SIERA and 29.4% strikeout rate. He took it to another level down the stretch. Over his last five starts (34 innings), Yamamoto recorded a 2.43 xFIP while allowing a total of three earned runs and punching out 44. He reached double-digit Ks three times in that span.

The Reds fanned 12 times yesterday and did next to nothing versus Blake Snell, who finished with nine strikeouts in seven innings. Despite Snell's superb outing, the Dodgers' bullpen struggled to close the door, allowing five runs and churning through four arms -- including Blake Treinen, one of their top relievers -- to get the last six outs. That bullpen usage may give Yamamoto a little longer leash today and help our cause.

This bet is mostly reliant on the Dodgers to score a first-inning run on Zack Littell, although maybe the Reds' offense will come through.

Littell just isn't very good. He ended the regular season with a 4.40 SIERA and lowly 17.1% strikeout rate while permitting a 43.1% fly-ball rate to left-handed hitters. He'll see at least two elite lefties -- Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman -- in the opening frame, and everyone LA sends to the plate in the bottom of the first will have the pop to go yard.

The Dodgers are -120 to score over 4.5 runs, and they can get the fun started right away.

Along the same lines as most of what I just laid out, I like the RBI odds for the aforementioned Freeman.

Littell has a tough time with lefties, and Freeman will likely hit right behind Ohtani and Mookie Betts. He came up with two knocks in Game 1 and was outstanding in the second half, producing a .384 wOBA since the break.

We shouldn't put too much stock into the matchup with Littell as Littell may not be around for long. But once he's pulled, Freeman and the Dodgers will face a Cincy bullpen that ranked 23rd in expected ERA (4.15) in the second half.

