Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 5

Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.

Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.

How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 5?

Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Lamar Jackson 297.94 2 Josh Allen 297.56 3 Jalen Hurts 267.04 4 Jordan Love 263.58 5 Patrick Mahomes 251.65 6 Kyler Murray 248.29 7 Justin Herbert 243.95 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Christian McCaffrey 250.13 2 Jonathan Taylor 230.76 3 James Cook 224.76 4 Saquon Barkley 221.82 5 Omarion Hampton 219.49 6 Quinshon Judkins 197.74 7 Jahmyr Gibbs 193.51 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Puka Nacua 170.64 2 Zay Flowers 158.49 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown 154.18 4 Ja'Marr Chase 152.74 5 Justin Jefferson 149.33 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 139.90 7 A.J. Brown 138.37 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Trey McBride 112.49 2 Tucker Kraft 105.66 3 Brock Bowers 104.95 4 Tyler Warren 90.93 5 George Kittle 87.09 6 Sam LaPorta 84.82 7 Hunter Henry 84.81 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Buffalo D/ST 105.72 2 Green Bay D/ST 101.92 3 Denver D/ST 96.77 4 San Francisco D/ST 95.88 5 Philadelphia D/ST 95.41 6 Minnesota D/ST 93.62 7 Tampa Bay D/ST 92.88 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Chris Boswell 121.83 2 Jake Bates 119.74 3 Brandon McManus 117.59 4 Harrison Butker 116.62 5 Chase McLaughlin 116.38 6 Spencer Shrader 113.89 7 Tyler Loop 112.77 View Full Table ChevronDown

