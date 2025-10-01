Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 5
Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.
Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.
How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 5?
Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.
As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|297.94
|2
|Josh Allen
|297.56
|3
|Jalen Hurts
|267.04
|4
|Jordan Love
|263.58
|5
|Patrick Mahomes
|251.65
|6
|Kyler Murray
|248.29
|7
|Justin Herbert
|243.95
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|250.13
|2
|Jonathan Taylor
|230.76
|3
|James Cook
|224.76
|4
|Saquon Barkley
|221.82
|5
|Omarion Hampton
|219.49
|6
|Quinshon Judkins
|197.74
|7
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|193.51
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Puka Nacua
|170.64
|2
|Zay Flowers
|158.49
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|154.18
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|152.74
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|149.33
|6
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|139.90
|7
|A.J. Brown
|138.37
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Trey McBride
|112.49
|2
|Tucker Kraft
|105.66
|3
|Brock Bowers
|104.95
|4
|Tyler Warren
|90.93
|5
|George Kittle
|87.09
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|84.82
|7
|Hunter Henry
|84.81
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings
Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Buffalo D/ST
|105.72
|2
|Green Bay D/ST
|101.92
|3
|Denver D/ST
|96.77
|4
|San Francisco D/ST
|95.88
|5
|Philadelphia D/ST
|95.41
|6
|Minnesota D/ST
|93.62
|7
|Tampa Bay D/ST
|92.88
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Chris Boswell
|121.83
|2
|Jake Bates
|119.74
|3
|Brandon McManus
|117.59
|4
|Harrison Butker
|116.62
|5
|Chase McLaughlin
|116.38
|6
|Spencer Shrader
|113.89
|7
|Tyler Loop
|112.77
