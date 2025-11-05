Fantasy Football Buy Low: Running Back Breakout Candidates for Week 10

Whether you're deciding who to start in season-long, who to roster in NFL DFS, or which NFL prop bets to consider on FanDuel Sportsbook, there are still plenty of ways to buy low on players poised to bounce back from disappointing outings.

While looking ahead at the games across the NFL, which running backs should we buy low on ahead of this week?

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics mentioned are via NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

Running Backs to Buy Low in Fantasy Football

Quinshon Judkins, Browns

Before the Cleveland Browns had their bye week in Week 9, Quinshon Judkins suffered a shoulder injury and exited the team's Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots early. The good news is that head coach Kevin Stefanski shared that he "feels good" about Judkins' chances of being active for the Browns in Week 10 against the New York Jets.

From Week 3 through Week 7 when Judkins really became the primary back in Cleveland's offense, he led the backfield in snap rate (54.9%), red-zone rushing share (74.1%), adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game (23.4), and scrimmage yards per game (91.6) during that span. Out of the Browns' bye week, Judkins could be in position to start versus a Jets defense that is already 25th in schedule-adjusted run defense and just traded All-Pros Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner on the defensive side of the ball.

Jaylen Warren, Steelers

Jaylen Warren has scored 14-plus fantasy points in two of his last three starts and is coming off a two-touchdown performance in Week 9, but he also had just 29 scrimmage yards on 18 touches in the win over the Indianapolis Colts. Given his inefficiency against Indy and the fact he's still ceding some work to Kenneth Gainwell, I believe there's still a buy-low window for Warren right now.

There should be better days ahead for Warren as he's pacing the Pittsburgh Steelers' running backs in snap rate (60.0%), route rate (43.8%), red-zone rushing share (75.0%), and adjusted opportunities per game (20.0) since the team's bye week in Week 5. Next up for the Steelers is the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 10, and the Chargers are seemingly a run-funnel defense (27th in schedule-adjusted run defense and 11th in schedule-adjusted pass defense).

Jordan Mason, Vikings

The fantasy football outlook for Jordan Mason changed drastically when veteran Aaron Jones returned to action in Week 8, with Jones earning a 53.2% snap rate, 44.4% route rate, and the lone red-zone carry in his first game back. However, Jones sustained a shoulder injury in Week 9 that sidelined him for the majority of the second half versus the Detroit Lions, so there's a chance Mason is the featured back for the Minnesota Vikings again.

While Jones says he expects to play in Week 10, Mason could get a bit more work to prevent the veteran back from worsening his injury, and Mason is already leading the backfield in red-zone rushing share (72.0%) across the team's first eight games. Although the Baltimore Ravens' defense has looked better in recent weeks, they are still 26th in schedule-adjusted run defense and 28th in rushing yards over expected per attempt allowed (1.00) to running backs.

Note: Make sure to keep tabs on any updates for Aaron Jones ahead of Sunday's game before making lineup decisions.

