3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 11/5/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Wizards at Celtics

Alexandre Sarr has had a strong start to his sophomore campaign and can make a huge impact on the stat sheet against the Boston Celtics tonight.

Sarr is averaging 25.7 combined points and rebounds (PR) and has notched at least 22 PR in five of his last six games. He took 16 shots his last time out and has attempted as many as 21 shots in regulation this season, so the volume's been there.

A date with the Celtics could mean great things for Sarr's counting stats. Boston ranks 26th in rebound rate and are coughing up the sixth-most rebounds per game despite logging the fewest possessions in the NBA. The Celtics have defended the pick-and-roll well thus far, but Sarr is second in the NBA in points per game off the roll and touts an elite 77.3% effective field goal percentage in the split. Even better, Boston is letting up the fifth-most putback opportunities per game, paving a path for the seven-foot Sarr to pair offensive rebounds with points.

The Celtics have allowed six different players to notch a points and rebounds double-double this season, most recently Jusuf Nurkic. Sarr's recorded two double-doubles this season and has been no more than two rebounds away in all but one game.

Heat at Nuggets

Few players are due for more positive regression from behind the arc than Cameron Johnson, so let's look for him to sink three three-pointers in an inviting matchup against the Miami Heat.

Johnson's a career 39.0% three-point shooter and averaged 2.8 made threes on a 39.0% 3P% with the Brooklyn Nets last season. He's had a rough start with the Denver Nuggets, going a meh 6 for 24 from downtown and 0 for 5 from long range his last time out. Head coach David Adelman and Nikola Jokic each expressed support for Johnson following Monday's game, noting that he's taking great shots.

Can everything finally click for Johnson in this matchup against the Heat? Miami is playing at the fastest pace in the NBA, which is part of the reason why the Nuggets have a slate-high 125.5 implied team total. The Heat are also coughing up the second-most three-point attempts in the league, so tonight's a solid opportunity for Johnson to put the shooting struggles behind him.

Pelicans at Mavericks

When you're struggling to get going on offense, chasing down boards is never a bad pivot. Cooper Flagg has been living by that in the early going.

Flagg's hauled in 10 boards in two of his seven games this season, and he should be in for ample rebounding opportunities tonight considering Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively are both listed out. Across three games without Davis and Lively, the rookie has notched 5, 8, and 10 rebounds.

The New Orleans Pelicans are arguably the best matchup we could ask for in this regard. The Pels are dead-last in rebounding rate, and that's even with Zion Williamson playing in five of their seven games. Williamson (hamstring) will not play tonight. The Pelicans coughed up 15 offensive rebounds and 49 total rebounds sans Williamson last night and the team could end up struggling from the field in this one given it's the second leg of a back-to-back for the group. I imagine we'll see plenty of Jordan Poole missed threes turned into Flagg rebounds tonight.

