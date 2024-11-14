Fantasy Football: 4 Deep Sleepers for Week 11

If you're in a deep league or are playing some large-field NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel this week, you'll probably need some deep sleepers on your squad.

Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Week 11

Elijah Moore, WR, Cleveland Browns

FanDuel Salary: $5,500 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 8%

With Jameis Winston in the fold for the Cleveland Browns, the team's fantasy stock has skyrocketed.

Jameis has thrown 41 and 46 pass attempts in two full starts with the Browns. Cleveland is letting him sling it. That worked in Winston's first start in a soft defensive matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, as he threw for 334 yards and 3 touchdowns. Last week, the team drew a matchup against a top-ranked Los Angeles Chargers pass D, so the passing output wasn't as pretty despite the volume staying alive and well.

This Sunday, the Browns will move on to face a so-so New Orleans Saints defense. In turn, we should be keyed in on Cleveland's pass-catchers.

Elijah Moore can be obtained in the vast majority of season-long fantasy leagues and carries a modest DFS salary. In two full games alongside Jameis, Moore has seen a 24.1% target share and 27.9% air yards share while averaging 5.5 downfield targets (10+ yards) per game. Pair those market shares with Cleveland's high pass rate, and a 100-yard game is not totally out of the question for Moore. That's the kind of upside we scrounge for in a deep-league sleeper.

Moore caught 8 of his 12 targets for 85 yards against Baltimore. The Saints are allowing the fifth-most targets and fourth-most yards to opposing WRs. Sunday's matchup features a close spread (1.5) and a decent game total (44.5). Moore's receiving prop is set at just 37.5 yards, and his touchdown odds stand at +370. The median expectation isn't great. With that said, his role in Winston's offense provides him with an intriguing ceiling, so Moore is definitely worth a look if you're scurrying to find an overlooked wideout this week.

Kayshon Boutte, WR, New England Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $4,900 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 3%

The New England Patriots' offense has somewhat come alive since Drake Maye entered the picture. This week, the Pats will take on the Los Angeles Rams, who struggle with a 21st-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense. That could pave a path for Kayshon Boutte to stand out.

Boutte has logged an 88.9% snap rate and is running 78.6% of routes since Maye was named a starter. In this span, he's been enjoying a 14.6% target share, 33.8% air yards share, and 14.3% red zone target share. He hasn't done anything too spectacular in this stretch, with his best performance amounting to 59 yards and a touchdown. Notwithstanding, that 33.8% air yards share should attract our attention.

The Rams are coughing up 15.02 yards per catch (second-most in the NFL) to opposing WRs. They're also letting up the third-most touchdowns to the position. Maye has shown an ability to complete big plays, and Boutte's gaudy 17.9 aDOT could pave a path for the two to stumble upon a connection in this soft matchup.

Mike Williams, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $5,700 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 20%

We highlighted Mike Williams as a DFS sleeper pick last week. He ended up logging 32 yards and a touchdown in his debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers, albeit on just one target. It's hard to gauge how his role with the team will grow and when exactly that will come, but he's worth a look in this Sunday's must-watch game between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Williams was traded to the Steelers in the middle of Week 10. His subsequent 18.8% route rate could have much to do with the quick turnaround time on a new team.

The Ravens come in with the league's third-worst schedule-adjusted pass defense. Baltimore is letting up the third-most targets, third-most yards per catch, most yards, and most touchdowns to wideouts. Pittsburgh has an awesome chance to exploit this pass D the same way many others have this year. A close spread (3.0) and high total (48.5) also set us up for a shootout.

Williams is a deep-ball threat, as evidenced by his 13.5 aDOT with the New York Jets and his 32-yard catch this past weekend. The matchup and game environment are on his side, and he just needs to see an uptick in usage. I wouldn't be surprised if the latter comes now that he has a full week under his belt with the Steelers.

Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills

FanDuel Salary: $5,100 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 4%

The Buffalo Bills will host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs for a game that's showing a close spread (2.5) and healthy total (46.5).

The Bills might be down a few men in this one. Keon Coleman (wrist) has already been ruled out while Dalton Kincaid and Amari Cooper are both on the injury report. This could open up the door for Dawson Knox to shine, particularly if Kincaid sits.

Knox has had a super quiet season, but he is Josh Allen's longest tenured pass-catcher, and Buffalo's signal-caller has had no trouble looking for him when need be.

Kincaid has dominated a huge role this season, including a team-leading target share and red zone target share, but he's yet to practice as of Thursday. There's a real possibility that he misses Sunday's game, which would put Knox in line for a major role increase. Knox might not be a one-for-one replacement for Kincaid, but his role could look awfully similar. That's pretty enticing if you're looking for a tight end who is available in the vast majority of leagues.

Tight ends have found success against Kansas City this season. The Chiefs are letting up the second-most targets, most receptions, most yards, and the fifth-most yards per catch to the position. Again, Knox is likely only viable if Kincaid is out, but if that happens, we'll want to get in on him in this game that figures to go back-and-forth.

