Fantasy Football: 4 Sleepers for Week 10

The word "sleeper" gets thrown around a lot in the world of fantasy football, to the point where an actual definition may vary from person to person. In general, in my eyes, sleepers are players who may be flying relatively under the radar in a particular field.

In any case, we all need to find a sleeper from time to time. Whether you're a season-long fantasy football manager looking to roster a potential breakout player before your league-mates, someone playing NFL DFS on FanDuel who needs a spike week from a low-salaried player, or even just a manager in a pinch due to byes or injuries, we have you covered.

Here are some fantasy sleepers who could have a big week this week.

We'll reference our NFL projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Sleepers: Week 10

Mike Williams, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $5,000

As you can see, value will be hard to come by in Week 10. There are only 11 games on Sunday's main slate, leaving us with a bevy of unappealing low-tier DFS options.

It hurts to say, but I think Mike Williams deserves some consideration as a sleeper candidate considering his low salary and the fact that he figures to -- perhaps rightfully so -- go massively overlooked in Week 10.

Williams had a brutal season with a mangled New York Jets group before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to this week's deadline. He's already been taking first-team reps and is situated to be second in line for targets behind George Pickens. Pittsburgh isn't a team we want to consider in DFS, but a matchup against the Washington Commanders could prove fruitful for Russell Wilson and this offense.

The Commanders have the 23rd-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense. This matchup features a close spread (2.5) and high game total (45.5), something we rarely see when the Steelers are involved. Williams is a deep-target threat and held a 13.5 average depth of target (aDOT) with the Jets this season.

While the chances for Williams to put up a dud are alive and well, a new team and new QB could bring something out of him, and a soft-ish matchup in a positive game environment could be grounds for some consideration.

Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $5,800

Jauan Jennings has missed two straight games with a hip injury but is on track to play in Week 10. His $5.8K salary is notable considering there's not a whole ton of quality value plays on Sunday's main slate (as of Thursday afternoon).

Jennings has earned a 20.0% target share, 24.9% air yards share, 20.0% red zone target share, and 37.5% end zone target share through six games. He's also logging a team-high 3.08 yards per route run.

Since Jennings has been out, Brandon Aiyuk sustained a season-ending injury. This weekend, theSan Francisco 49ers will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who come in with a 26th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense and let up the 8th-most fantasy points to opposing WRs.

Once we consider Jennings' salary, Aiyuk's injury, this matchup, and recall that the fourth-year wideout posted a massive 44.0 FanDuel points in Week 3, he seems like an easy play this weekend. Unfortunately, there's a big elephant in the room, and his name is Christian McCaffrey.

CMC has yet to play this season but has returned to practice and is on track to play versus Tampa Bay. In turn, Jennings' DFS stock takes a hit as CMC is a target-hog at running back. Even still, we should closely monitor this situation heading into Sunday. If the Niners indicate that either CMC or Deebo Samuel (rib, oblique) will be limited this weekend, Jennings should fly back onto our radar.

Even if CMC and Deebo are both ready heading into Sunday, I still think Jennings is a viable play at his salary. San Fran has a 29.5-point implied team total this weekend.

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

FanDuel Salary: $6,300

Jameson Williams is by no means an under-the-radar player, but fresh off the heels of serving a two-game suspension, he could be going more overlooked than he deserves this week.

Jamo is an ideal play regardless of his rostership rate. This season, he's earned a 17.4% target share, 34.4% air yards share, 17.9% red zone target share, and 50.0% end zone target share. Add in a matchup against the Houston Texans, a team that has let up the fifth-most targets, seventh-most yards per catch, and the most receiving touchdowns to opposing WRs, and that $6.3K salary becomes hard to deny.

This Detroit Lions-Texans Sunday Night Football bout features a 3.5-point spread in favor of Detroit and a 48.5 over/under. We all want to get in on the Lions' offense, but that won't be easy with each of Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery, and Jahmyr Gibbs carrying $8.0K salaries or higher.

Williams and his speed can explode for big plays, which has helped him notch at least 15.0 FanDuel points in half of his games this season.

Jamo currently has a low 5.5% projected draft percentage rate on FanDuel's Week 10 main slate (per RotoWire). Not only are we finding him at a modest salary in a good matchup, but he could turn out to be somewhat of a unique play this weekend.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $5,800

Dallas Goedert has missed three straight games with a hamstring injury and has played in just one contest since September. The masses seem to have forgotten about him, as he's projected to be just the 18th-highest rostered tight end on FanDuel's Week 10 main slate (via RotoWire) despite the fact that he's been a full participant at practice this week.

If Goedert has a chance to go overlooked in a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, I want in on him.

The Cowboys come in with a 30th-ranked schedule adjusted pass defense, leaving the Birds with a 25.5 implied team total. Goedert has earned a 19.7% target share and 12.5% red zone target share while averaging an impressive 2.64 yards per route run.

DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and A.J. Brown (knee) are both on the injury report this week. Brown has been limited in practice and seems to be on track to play this Sunday. Smith, however, has yet to practice as of this writing, so there's a shot he sits. That'd be great news for Goedert, who held a massive 27.6% target share and 50.0% red zone target share in two games without both Smith and Brown.

That sample isn't particularly pertinent considering we are expecting Brown to play, but it does hammer home that Goedert should be second in line for targets against a very exploitable Cowboys pass D if Smith sits out.

