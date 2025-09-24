Fantasy Football: 3 Wide Receiver-Cornerback Matchups to Target in Week 4

Matchups are everything in the NFL, especially at the receiver position.

For fantasy purposes, being able to identify which receivers have advantageous (or disadvantageous) matchups is a sharp way to get a leg up on your opponent.

Each week, we'll run through the best wide receiver-cornerback matchups for the upcoming week. It doesn't take a genius to tell you to start your true studs, but there will be weeks when some WR1s have better matchups and other weeks when typical WR2 or WR3s have matchups that bump them up in our weekly rankings.

Pro Football Focus' (PFF) Player Grades and their WR/CB Matchup chart are great starting points for identifying which specific matchups we want to target.

Projections and rankings come from our NFL projections. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated. NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Week 4 WR-CB Matchups

Garrett Wilson vs. Jack Jones

FanDuel Research Projection: 10.9 points (WR21)

61.1 Yards

5.6 Receptions (9.2 Targets)

Following three games, Garrett Wilson is WR8 in fantasy points per game (15.1). He's produced two top-six weekly finishes during the span -- including 19.0 points in Week 1 and 19.4 points in Week 3.

Healthy volume has aided Wilson to fantasy production, which includes 10.0 targets per game, a 98.3% snap share, 39.0% target share, 50.8% air yards share, and 45.0% downfield target share. Following a concussion to Justin Fields, Wilson still produced 19.4 fantasy points with Tyrod Taylor starting in Week 3. Even with Fields' unknown injury status, Wilson provides comfort thanks to his production with both quarterbacks.

This week, New York will face one of the league's most vulnerable secondaries in the Miami Dolphins. This unit ranks as the fifth-worst adjusted pass defense -- allowing the highest pass success rate, second-most yards per downfield target, and 8.9 yards per passing attempt (third-most).

Miami could be without cornerbacks Storm Duck (ankle) and Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring). Outside of Pro Football Focus awarding Rasul Douglas with a 70.7 coverage grade, this corner room is a mess. Starting perimeter CB Jack Jones has a 45.8 coverage grade, Marshall is at 28.4, and backup nickel Dante Trader Jr. carries a 45.0 coverage mark.

Anyone outside of Douglas will likely be burnt toast against Wilson. The Jets have utilized their lead wideout all over the field, including a 37.1% slot snap rate (via PlayerProfiler).

No matter what, Wilson should get some favorable matchups, whether it's on the perimeter or in the slot. A high volume should ensure more fantasy points in Week 4.

Keenan Allen vs. Paulson Adebo

FanDuel Research Projection: 11.4 points (WR17)

60.3 Yards

5.5 Receptions (8.5 Targets)

Right above Wilson in fantasy totals, Keenan Allen has enjoyed a great start to 2025 with 15.6 fantasy points per game (WR7). He's taken full advantage of a team-best 26.2% target share and 40.0% red zone target share.

Allen has scored one touchdown in every game, and while this is will surely regress, Week 4's meeting with the New York Giants still gives hope. In fact, New York has surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

This is further backed by the Giants ceding the seventh-most expected points added per dropback (EPA), sixth-highest completion percentage over expectation (CPOE) -- resulting in the sixth-worst adjusted pass D (per NFL Next Gen Stats).

Allen could regularly draw one-on-one matchups against Paulson Adebo (53.1 coverage grade). With a 41.1% slot snap rate, Allen should see Andru Phillips (48.9 coverage grade), as well. The G-Men have run man coverage at the second-highest rate, giving Allen an even higher chance of drawing these favorable one-on-one clashes.

This matchup is further boosted by Justin Herbert's exceptional start as the star QB has generated 0.20 EPA/db. Allen could find the end zone yet again, but even if he doesn't, his 9.3 targets per game should generate success on Sunday.

Courtland Sutton vs. DJ Turner II

FanDuel Research Projection: 10.9 points (WR22)

59.4 Yards

4.6 Receptions (7.8 Targets)

Sometimes a WR-CB matchup can simply be about height. That's the case with the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton drawing a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals' DJ Turner II.

At 6'4", 216 pounds, Sutton's lengthy frame can cause problems for many secondaries. This should be highlighted in bright yellow against Turner -- who stands at 5'11", 185 pounds. Cincinnati is running man coverage at the 14th-highest clip; Turner is 30 pounds lighter than Sutton.

Turner's 59.0 coverage grade is meh, too. The Bengals' secondary should allow Bo Nix to feast, at it has given up the 10th-highest pass success rate. After losing 48-10 to the Minnesota Vikings, Cincy's defense is as vulnerable as ever.

Sutton logged only four targets, one reception, and six receiving yards in Week 2, but in his other two games, the vet receiver is averaging 8.5 targets, 6.0 catches, 89.5 receiving yards, and 1.0 receiving touchdown per game. Including Week 2's deflating numbers, Sutton still leads Denver with a 23.3% target share and 48.1% air yards share.

Between a 25.0% red zone target share and 50.0% downfield target share, Sutton is getting very valuable targets -- fueling his fantasy upside. After posting six receptions for 118 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 3 (20.8 fantasy points), Sutton has a great shot at staying hot against the Bengals.

