Nuggets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: CHSN and ALT

The Chicago Bulls (6-6) are heavy underdogs (-14) as they look to stop a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (10-2) on Monday, November 17, 2025 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9 p.m. ET on CHSN and ALT. The point total in the matchup is set at 241.5.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -14 241.5 -1000 +660

Nuggets vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (80.6%)

Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread nine times in 12 games with a set spread.

The Bulls have seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under six times this season.

Bulls games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering five times in six home games, and four times in six road games.

The Nuggets have exceeded the over/under in the same percentage of home games as road games (50%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.833, 5-0-1 record) than away (.333, 2-4-0).

Both at home (four of six) and on the road (four of six), the Bulls' games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 66.7% of the time.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.7 points, 13 boards and 10.9 assists.

Jamal Murray averages 22.1 points, 5.1 boards and 6.3 assists.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 19.9 points, 1.5 assists and 5.9 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 12 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 8.7 points, 4.9 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 55.6% from the field.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 21.9 points for the Bulls, plus 9.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists.

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 10.2 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He is sinking 50.6% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 4 boards and 5.5 assists per game. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls are getting 13.9 points, 4.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

The Bulls receive 15.2 points per game from Matas Buzelis, plus 5.8 boards and 1.2 assists.

