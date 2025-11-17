Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 17
There are four games on Monday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 16 Iowa State clashing with Stonehill (at 8 p.m. ET). In the article below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.
Wisconsin vs. SIU-Edwardsville
- Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Winner: Wisconsin (95.85% win probability)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-25.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: BTN
Iowa State vs. Stonehill
- Matchup: Stonehill Skyhawks at No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones
- Projected Winner: Iowa State (98.95% win probability)
- Spread: Iowa State (-36.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Tennessee vs. Rice
- Matchup: Rice Owls at No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (91.86% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-26.5)
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Gonzaga vs. Southern Utah
- Matchup: Southern Utah Thunderbirds at No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (99.31% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-35.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
