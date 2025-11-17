FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 17

There are four games on Monday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 16 Iowa State clashing with Stonehill (at 8 p.m. ET). In the article below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.

If you're looking for additional betting info for today in college basketball, we've got you covered with betting odds for all the big games.

Wisconsin vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Bet on Wisconsin vs. SIU-Edwardsville with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Iowa State vs. Stonehill

Bet on Iowa State vs. Stonehill with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tennessee vs. Rice

Bet on Tennessee vs. Rice with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gonzaga vs. Southern Utah

Bet on Gonzaga vs. Southern Utah with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup