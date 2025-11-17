Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, Pelicans+, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-1) are heavily favored (-17.5) to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (2-11) at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, November 17, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, Pelicans+, and FDSOK. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -17.5 226.5 -2500 +1200

Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (86.6%)

Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have gone 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 13 games this season, they have six wins against the spread.

This season, seven of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 13 chances.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has performed better when playing at home, covering four times in six home games, and four times in eight road games.

Looking at point totals, the Thunder hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total four times in six opportunities this season (66.7%). In away games, they have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home (3-3-0) than on the road (3-4-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (three of six), and 57.1% of the time on the road (four of seven).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 12.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 69% from the field (fourth in NBA).

Ajay Mitchell averages 16.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 8.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 57.6% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.5 points, 2.8 assists and 3.2 boards.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III gives the Pelicans 19.8 points, 6.9 boards and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Pelicans are receiving 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

Per game, Derik Queen provides the Pelicans 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Saddiq Bey gets the Pelicans 12.4 points, 4.8 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0 blocks.

The Pelicans are receiving 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Herbert Jones.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.