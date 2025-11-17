Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and KFAA

The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-5) are heavy, 14-point favorites against the Dallas Mavericks (4-10) on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSN and KFAA. The over/under for the matchup is set at 228.5.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -14 228.5 -1000 +660

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (79.6%)

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 5-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have played 14 games, with six wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total eight times out of 14 chances this season.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over 42.9% of the time (six out of 14 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Minnesota has performed worse at home, covering two times in six home games, and three times in seven road games.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in three of six home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in five of seven games (71.4%).

This season, Dallas is 4-6-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-2-0 ATS (.500).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under more often at home (five times out of 10) than on the road (one of four) this year.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 25.5 points, 6.2 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Anthony Edwards averages 27.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Donte DiVincenzo averages 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per contest.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 15.6 points, 6.7 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

P.J. Washington averages 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is also sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Mavericks receive 11.5 points per game from Naji Marshall, plus 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Max Christie averages 12.9 points, 3.6 boards and 2.7 assists. He is making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 2.9 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 38.2% of his shots from the field and 24.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

