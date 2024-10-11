Fantasy Football: 3 Plug-and-Play Pickups for Week 6

It's late in the week, and you're in a pinch with your fantasy football team. You want to find an injury replacement or bye-week fill-in who you feel good about, right? Well, sometimes the answer to your problem is sitting out there on the waiver wire.

If you need to make a plug-and-play pickup late in the week or are playing some large-field NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel and need to unearth an overlooked gem, this article can help you out.

Here are some readily available players who can give you some production this week.

We'll reference our fantasy football projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football: Plug-and-Play Pickups for Week 6

Antonio Gibson, RB, New England Patriots

Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 29% | FanDuel Salary: $5,000

With Rhamondre Stevenson reportedly out this week, Antonio Gibson is in line to see the bulk of the New England Patriots running back snaps.

New England hasn't featured an especially fantasy-relevant offense thus far, but that could change with Drake Maye taking over under center. And while it's risky to bank on a rookie making their first career start to keep the offense afloat, Gibson's role could be good enough that the surrounding pieces won't matter.

We've seen Gibson produce on limited touches, especially in recent games. His snap rate has ticked up to 38.8% over the last three weeks, during which he's averaged 11 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets), 57.3 scrimmage yards, and 6.9 fantasy points per game. But that came with Stevenson racking up 16.3 adjusted opportunities and a 49.7% snap rate.

Since Stevenson is inactive, Gibson will likely see his opportunities tick up. He could see even more work if the Pats look to ease Maye into things against a Houston Texans defense that's 10th in schedule-adjusted pass defense but 29th in adjusted run defense.

Even so, Gibson is rostered in less than 30% of Yahoo! leagues as of Friday afternoon. He's an easy replacement if you already had Stevenson but also makes for a strong plug-and-play pickup if you're lacking at running back.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 14% | FanDuel Salary: $5,900

Darius Slayton is another player who could see his opportunities go up because of recent injury news. While we're speculating on Gibson's role without Stevenson, we've seen what Darius Slayton can do without Malik Nabers.

With Nabers sidelined due to a concussion last week, Slayton operated as the New York Giants top pass catcher. Via a 91.5% snap rate, Slayton caught 8 of 11 targets for 122 yards and a touchdown. He led the Giants in target share (35.5%) and air yard share (73.3%) while seeing three downfield targets (10-plus yards).

Nabers has been ruled out again ahead of their Sunday Night Football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, making Slayton someone you can immediately plug into your starting lineup.

Slayton's monster Week 5 performance was especially impressive because it came on the road against the Seattle Seahawks -- a much more difficult matchup than Cincinnati at home. The Bengals entered Week 6 with the No. 29 adjusted pass defense, and they've allowed the second highest target rate (23.6%) and fifth most yards per route run (1.87) to the receiver position.

At a roster rate south of 20%, Darius Slayton is someone out there in the vast majority of leagues whom you can immediately slide into your WR3 or flex spot this week.

Zach Ertz, TE, Washington Commanders

Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 26% | FanDuel Salary: $5,000

Zach Ertz is coming off a quiet outing in Week 5, one that saw him net just 2 fantasy points via 2 receptions for 10 yards. That marked the fifth time in five tries Ertz has been held to single-digit fantasy points this season, and that explains his measly roster rate.

But if you're desperate for tight end in Week 6, Ertz' underlying utilization has actually been sound. Last week saw Ertz tie for the team lead in target share (29.6%), and he's second on the Washington Commanders with an 18.6% target share for the season. That ranks 10th among all tight ends who have played at least three games.

Perhaps most relevant is that Ertz saw all four of Washington's red zone targets last week -- and that he owns a 30.8% red zone target share on the season. That could finally net him a touchdown this week considering how strong this Commanders-Baltimore Ravens game environment is looking.

Playing in Baltimore is less ideal, but they're down at No. 24 in adjusted pass defense and have permitted the 10th highest target rate to the tight end position. That, coupled with Ertz's recent usage, makes him a fine last-minute add if you're hurting at tight end.

