NFL Offensive and Defensive Efficiency Rankings Through Week 5
Here are FanDuel Research's latest schedule-adjusted NFL rankings for offense and defense. The numbers listed in the table below indicate expected points added per play on offense and expected points denied per play on defense, via Net Expected Points (numberFire's EPA model).
NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Offense Ranks
Team
Offense Rank
Pass Offense Rank
Rush Offense Rank
Total Offense
Pass Offense
Rush Offense
|Arizona Cardinals
|9
|17
|4
|0.12
|0.07
|0.17
|Atlanta Falcons
|13
|9
|29
|0.07
|0.18
|-0.08
|Baltimore Ravens
|2
|1
|2
|0.22
|0.33
|0.23
|Buffalo Bills
|5
|5
|11
|0.15
|0.22
|0.14
|Carolina Panthers
|26
|29
|13
|-0.07
|-0.17
|0.09
|Chicago Bears
|22
|25
|22
|-0.01
|-0.06
|0.02
|Cincinnati Bengals
|3
|3
|18
|0.18
|0.28
|0.04
NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Defense Ranks
Team
Defense Rank
Pass Defense Rank
Rush Defense Rank
Total Defense
Pass Defense
Rush Defense
|Arizona Cardinals
|26
|26
|27
|0.14
|0.19
|0.15
|Atlanta Falcons
|18
|21
|20
|0.07
|0.10
|0.10
|Baltimore Ravens
|25
|24
|4
|0.10
|0.18
|-0.08
|Buffalo Bills
|7
|6
|28
|-0.02
|-0.10
|0.15
|Carolina Panthers
|30
|31
|21
|0.18
|0.30
|0.11
|Chicago Bears
|4
|2
|14
|-0.09
|-0.20
|0.07
|Cincinnati Bengals
|31
|29
|26
|0.18
|0.25
|0.13
