Fantasy Football: 3 Players You Can Drop After Week 8

Every week, basically every fantasy website in the industry puts out a waiver wire column -- here's ours for this week. But in some instances, the real problem isn't deciding who to pick up; it's figuring out which players to part ways with.

Knowing when to drop an under-performing player is a tough call, but I'm here to help you out.

These are tough decisions to make -- if they weren't, I wouldn't need to write this article. But it doesn't have to be so hard. After this past week, here are some players you can drop and why.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next-Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Players to Drop After Week 8

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

After missing Week 6 and 7 followed by a bye in Week 8, Kyler Murray is expected to return from injury in Week 9. While he's not appeared since Week 5, Yahoo Sports still has Murray with a 62% roster percentage. He could be nothing beyond a streaming option at this point, though.

Over five starts, the Arizona Cardinals' starter is averaging only 16.2 fantasy points per game (QB22). Arizona isn't providing many scoring opportunities with 21.9 points per game (14th-fewest) and 4.9 yards per play (7th-fewest).

Murray's fantasy value often goes hand-in-hand with rushing upside. While he's averaging 34.6 rushing yards per game, Murray has only one rushing TD and carries a 22.2% red zone rushing attempt share.

Even his downfield passing has been held in check with an average depth of target (aDOT) of 6.0 yards per passing attempt. This paired with an underwhelming receiving corps has led to the Cardinals carrying the 15th-worst adjusted pass offense.

While Murray has a favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys -- who has the third-worst adjusted pass defense -- I doubt he remains a worthy of a long-term roster spot.

Keon Coleman, WR, Bills

In Week 1, Keon Coleman's breakout campaign seemed to arrive with 11 targets for eight receptions, 112 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown, and 21.2 fantasy points (WR4). Since, Coleman's posted only 3.2 catches, 25.8 receiving yards, and 4.8 fantasy points per game. He now ranks as WR52 with 7.2 fantasy points per game.

The Buffalo Bills offense ranks as the second-best adjusted unit paired with the ninth-best adjusted pass offense. Any starter on this offense is loaded with potential thanks to 29.6 points per game (fourth-most).

Coleman still has a prominent role thanks to a 72.6% snap share, 70.4% route rate, and 28.0% air yards share. Still, this is producing only 4.7 targets per contest since Week 2. We have a six-game sample size proving Coleman's 11 targets from Week 1 was likely an anomaly.

He's still in an elevated role compared to 2024 -- in which he posted only 3.4 targets per game. All of his value seems to leaning on big plays downfield, though. In fact, Coleman has a team-high 23.9% downfield target share while receiving few scoring opportunities with his 15.2% red zone target share.

Even if Coleman produces some strong outings over the next few weeks, his workload points to your typical "boom or bust" fantasy wideout who leans on big plays. If his lack of production continues, Coleman's 61% roster percentage should continue to drop.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns

We have another receiver carrying a solid workload, yet it's simply not yielding fantasy results. Jerry Jeudy is in a much worse situation than Coleman.

First off, the Cleveland Browns are averaging 15.8 points per game (third-fewest) and rank as the second-worst adjusted offense. Rookie QB Dillon Gabriel carries -0.30 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) over four starts -- via NFL Next Gen Stats.

Jeudy hasn't posted a double-digit fantasy point once this season, averaging 4.6 fantasy points per game (WR86). This isn't from a lack of volume, for he carries a 19.1% target share, 36.6% air yards share, 36.9% downfield target share, and 21.6% red zone target share.

Cleveland's offense provides few scoring opportunities, and it totals a measly 5.0 yards per passing attempt (lowest in the NFL). This is unlikely to change with the offensive line holding the fourth-worst pass block win rate.

Jeudy's lack of production on one of the league's worst offenses makes him a prime drop candidate.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.