Fantasy Football: 3 Players You Can Drop After Week 7

Every week, basically every fantasy website in the industry puts out a waiver wire column -- here's ours for this week. But in some instances, the real problem isn't deciding who to pick up; it's figuring out which players to part ways with.

Knowing when to drop an under-performing player is a tough call, but I'm here to help you out.

These are tough decisions to make -- if they weren't, I wouldn't need to write this article. But it doesn't have to be so hard. After this past week, here are some players you can drop and why.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next-Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Players to Drop After Week 7

Kendrick Bourne, WR, 49ers

With key receivers absent from the San Francisco 49ers offense, Kendrick Bourne immediately stepped up to the plate with 10.0 targets, 7.5 receptions, and 142.0 receiving yards per game over Weeks 5 and 6. However, plenty of targets were available. Jauan Jennings (ankle, rib) missed Week 5, George Kittle (hamstring) just returned in Week 6, and Ricky Pearsall (knee) has yet to return.

In Jennings' first game back from injury in Week 6, Bourne still dominated by turning nine targets into five receptions and 142 receiving yards. Week 7 was a different story with Bourne totaling two targets, two receptions, and 14 receiving yards compared to Jennings' seven targets, four receptions, and 31 receiving yards. This was with Kittle being a non-factor, too, posting only two targets and zero catches in his first game back.

Pearsall should be the next target to return from injury, and he led the team with a 19.7% target share and 42.7% air yards share from Weeks 1 to 4. This paired with Kittle getting healthy should mean Bourne is the fourth target of this offense. As we saw from Week 7's numbers, Bourne's likely the odd man out going forward. His 51% roster percentage at Yahoo Sports could decline this week.

Justin Fields, QB, Jets

Justin Fields always carries exciting fantasy upside due to his rushing potential, but playing on the New York Jets may be a lost cause. Since posting at least 25.0 fantasy points in three of his first four games, Fields is averaging 4.5 fantasy points per game over his last two.

His Week 7 fantasy total took a hit due to a 45.9% snap share as he was benched for the second half. As of Tuesday afternoon, Fields could be the backup behind Tyrod Taylor.

Potentially losing the starting job is more than enough reason for his 75% roster percentage to decline. Furthermore, three rushing touchdowns has carried the load in two of Fields' outings with 25.0+ fantasy points. Since Week 6, Fields hasn't received one red zone rushing attempt.

Between his lack of production over the last couple of games while potentially being benched, Fields could be a drop prior to Week 8.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

Among our drops following Week 7, TreVeyon Henderson could be perceived as the most "bold" as he's still rostered in 89% of leagues. However, this is likely due to Henderson carrying an average draft position (ADP) of RB19 and 45.7 overall in half-PPR leagues (via FantasyPros). Plus, the New England Patriots spent a second-round pick on the rookie running back. However, it's difficult to ignore his lack of production through seven weeks.

Henderson is averaging a measly 5.6 fantasy points per game (RB50). Outside of Week 4's 10.6 fantasy points -- which was carried by one touchdown -- Henderson has been at 5.1 or fewer fantasy points in six of seven games. Since Week 5, he's posting 2.3 fantasy points per game. It may be time to cut our ties and stomach the loss.

His inefficient -1.15 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/c) has led to less and less work (per NFL Next Gen Stats). Henderson's snap rates have mostly stayed around 30.0% to 50.0%, carrying a 36.8% snap share during that span. Week 7 brought an alarming drop in usage, for Henderson posted a 14.1% snap rate. This came with a season-low two touches; he averaged 9.5 touches per game from Weeks 1 to 6.

Coach Mike Vrabel commented on the workload, saying "I thought Rhamondre was running well and had some good protections, and TreVeyon is going to be a large part of what we do. I just think that the way that the game started and the success that we had, that’s kind of where it was this week." This kind of summarizes what it's been trending toward. Rhamondre Stevenson has been the more effective back by a landslide, and it's beginning to show in the workload split.

