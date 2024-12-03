Fantasy Football: Players to Stash Entering Week 14

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 14

Blake Corum, RB, Rams

Kyren Williams has dominated the backfield workload for the Los Angeles Rams this season, but Blake Corum seemingly closed the gap a bit in Week 13. In the win over the New Orleans Saints, Corum logged a season-high 32.7% snap rate, 8 carries, and 42 rushing yards (compared to Williams posting a 67.3% snap rate, 15 carries, and 104 rushing yards), via NextGenStats.

Through his first nine games, Corum was registering just a 9.4% snap rate, 3.2 carries per game, and 11.8 rushing yards per game, so it was a positive sign to see his usage increase on Sunday. While Williams figures to remain the featured back, Corum has looked good when he's been given opportunities, making it possible he gets more touches down the stretch in his rookie campaign.

Before his stellar outing in Week 13, Williams had been largely inefficient with -0.23 rushing yards over expected per attempt and -3.6% catch rate over expected. Even though the Rams continue to deploy Williams often alongside Matthew Stafford, Corum is proving that he deserves more playing time moving forward.

Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers

With J.K. Dobbins sidelined for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, Gus Edwards and Kimani Vidal shared the backfield workload in the win against the Atlanta Falcons. There wasn't much overall rushing volume for Edwards and Vidal, but both backs combined for 52 yards on 10 total carries.

Edwards notched 32 yards on 6 carries while Vidal scampered for 20 yards on just 4 carries. In terms of playing time, Edwards earned a 53.3% snap rate and 35.7% route rate, compared to Vidal receiving a 26.7% snap rate and 17.9% route rate.

Hassan Haskins had one rushing attempt versus the Falcons, but it resulted in a lost fumble, so Vidal ended up getting more work. The oft-injured Dobbins is on injured reserve, making Vidal an enticing stash candidate -- especially with Edwards being a non-factor in the passing game.

Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars

Injuries have plagued the Jacksonville Jaguars on offense this season, which led to Parker Washington having a career day on Sunday against the Houston Texans. With Christian Kirk and Gabriel Davis inactive for the Jaguars, Washington led the team in target share (28.6%), receiving yards (103), and yards per route run (2.71) in Week 13.

Potentially catching passes from Mac Jones isn't ideal, but Jacksonville should find themselves in negative game scripts often whether it's Jones or Trevor Lawrence under center. Aside from Brian Thomas Jr. and Evan Engram, the Jags don't have many receiving weapons available, paving the way for Washington to remain a fixture in the aerial attack moving forward.

Along with his impressive numbers, Washington tallied an 80.6% snap rate and team-high 84.4% route rate in the loss to the Texans as he is on the field in two-receiver sets alongside Thomas. Stashing Washington is likely tailored for deeper leagues given the number of wideouts who are viable in fantasy.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Panthers

Ja'Tavion Sanders was unable to suit up for the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 due to a neck injury, leading to Tommy Tremble recording a 100% snap rate and 90% route rate from the tight end position. Even though Tremble performed well in Sanders' absence, head coach Dave Canales iterated that the Panthers hope Sanders can return in Week 14 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before missing this past week, Sanders compiled a 61.8% snap rate, 55.3% route rate, 14.1% target share, and a team-high 2.37 yards per route run in his previous six games. While we'll want to see his snap and route rate grow in the coming weeks, his efficiency on the playing time he's been given has been fantastic.

The idea of stashing Sanders has also become a bit more enticing with Bryce Young displaying signs of development, producing 0.11 expected points added per drop back, +2.8% completion percentage over expected, 280.5 passing yards game, and just a 3.3% sack rate across his last two starts. Despite the Eagles being a stiff matchup for tight ends, the Panthers face the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Falcons in the final four weeks.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.