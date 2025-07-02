Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 2

Will Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 85 games (has homered in 28.2% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 85 games (has homered in 28.2% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+265 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Trent Grisham (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Washington Nationals

Riley Greene (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 84 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 84 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 52 games Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jake Rogers (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 68 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 68 games (has homered in 25% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Ty France (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 67 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 67 games Dane Myers (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 73 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 73 games (has homered in 1.4% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies

Christian Walker (Astros): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Sam Hilliard (Rockies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Cooper Hummel (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 85 games (has homered in 28.2% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 85 games (has homered in 28.2% of games) Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 85 games (has homered in 28.2% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 85 games (has homered in 28.2% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Trenton Brooks (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 56 games Bryce Johnson (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Bryce Johnson (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Trenton Brooks (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 80 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 80 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 80 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 80 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 48 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 48 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Austin Wynns (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Gio Urshela (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Jake Mangum (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Curtis Mead (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs

José Ramírez (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 81 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 81 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Angel Martinez (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Reese McGuire (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

Rafael Devers (Giants): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 83 games (has homered in 25.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 83 games (has homered in 25.3% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 59 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 59 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Corey Seager (Rangers): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) David Hamilton (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves

Mike Trout (Angels): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 82 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 82 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 84 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 84 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 74 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 74 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 73 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 73 games LaMonte Wade (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Stuart Fairchild (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Eli White (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +144 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 84 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+144 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 84 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Austin Slater (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Ryan Noda (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 46 games Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Vinny Capra (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 84 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 84 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 66 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 66 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Mark Canha (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 44 games Freddy Fermin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

