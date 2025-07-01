FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Data Skrive

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Padres Game Info

  • Philadelphia Phillies (50-35) vs. San Diego Padres (45-39)
  • Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and SDPA

Phillies vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: PHI: (-112) | SD: (-104)
  • Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-176) | SD: -1.5 (+146)
  • Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Phillies vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel (Phillies) - 2-1, 3.47 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 8-2, 3.36 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Mick Abel (2-1, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Nick Pivetta (8-2, 3.36 ERA). Abel and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Abel's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Pivetta starts, the Padres are 9-7-0 against the spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Pivetta's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Padres win (53.9%)

Phillies vs Padres Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Phillies, San Diego is the underdog at -104, and Philadelphia is -112 playing at home.

Phillies vs Padres Spread

  • The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Padres are +146 to cover, while the Phillies are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Padres Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Phillies versus Padres contest on July 2 has been set at 9, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends

  • The Phillies have won in 42, or 66.7%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
  • Philadelphia has a record of 41-21 when favored by -112 or more this year.
  • Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 31 of 80 chances this season.
  • The Phillies are 41-39-0 against the spread in their 80 games that had a posted line this season.
  • The Padres have gone 17-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.6% of those games).
  • San Diego has gone 17-21 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (44.7%).
  • The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-46-3 record against the over/under.
  • The Padres have a 44-39-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

  • Kyle Schwarber has 77 hits and an OBP of .384, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .250 batting average and a slugging percentage of .532.
  • Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Trea Turner has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 39 runs. He's batting .295 this season and slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .347.
  • He ranks 16th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging among qualified hitters.
  • Nick Castellanos is batting .282 with a .451 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.
  • Castellanos heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.
  • Bryce Harper is batting .256 with a .370 OBP and 34 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Padres Player Leaders

  • Manny Machado has racked up 94 hits with a .354 on-base percentage and a .477 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Padres. He's batting .293.
  • Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 20th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.
  • Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .348.
  • Including all qualifying players, he is 74th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.
  • Luis Arraez is hitting .286 with 17 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • Gavin Sheets has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .264.

Phillies vs Padres Head to Head

  • 6/30/2025: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
  • 6/19/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
  • 6/18/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
  • 6/17/2024: 9-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
  • 4/28/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
  • 4/27/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
  • 4/26/2024: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
  • 9/6/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
  • 9/5/2023: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
  • 9/4/2023: 9-7 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

