Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres.

Phillies vs Padres Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (50-35) vs. San Diego Padres (45-39)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and SDPA

Phillies vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-112) | SD: (-104)

PHI: (-112) | SD: (-104) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-176) | SD: -1.5 (+146)

PHI: +1.5 (-176) | SD: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Phillies vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel (Phillies) - 2-1, 3.47 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 8-2, 3.36 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Mick Abel (2-1, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Nick Pivetta (8-2, 3.36 ERA). Abel and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Abel's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Pivetta starts, the Padres are 9-7-0 against the spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Pivetta's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (53.9%)

Phillies vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Phillies, San Diego is the underdog at -104, and Philadelphia is -112 playing at home.

Phillies vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Padres are +146 to cover, while the Phillies are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Padres contest on July 2 has been set at 9, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 42, or 66.7%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 41-21 when favored by -112 or more this year.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 31 of 80 chances this season.

The Phillies are 41-39-0 against the spread in their 80 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have gone 17-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.6% of those games).

San Diego has gone 17-21 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (44.7%).

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-46-3 record against the over/under.

The Padres have a 44-39-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 77 hits and an OBP of .384, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .250 batting average and a slugging percentage of .532.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Trea Turner has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 39 runs. He's batting .295 this season and slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Nick Castellanos is batting .282 with a .451 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Castellanos heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Bryce Harper is batting .256 with a .370 OBP and 34 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has racked up 94 hits with a .354 on-base percentage and a .477 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Padres. He's batting .293.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 20th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying players, he is 74th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is hitting .286 with 17 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Gavin Sheets has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .264.

Phillies vs Padres Head to Head

6/30/2025: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/19/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/18/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/17/2024: 9-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/28/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/27/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2024: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/6/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/5/2023: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2023: 9-7 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

