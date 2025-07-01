Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 2
The MLB schedule today is not one to miss. The contests include the New York Yankees taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Mitch Spence
- Records: Rays (47-39), Athletics (36-52)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -215
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 62.52%
- Athletics Win Probability: 37.48%
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Pirates (37-50), Cardinals (47-40)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -138
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 53.96%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.04%
Detroit Tigers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Tyler Holton
- Records: Nationals (35-49), Tigers (53-32)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +144
San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel vs. Nick Pivetta
- Records: Phillies (50-35), Padres (45-39)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -112
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 53.88%
- Phillies Win Probability: 46.12%
Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Mets (48-37), Brewers (47-37)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -134
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +114
Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox
Game Info
- When: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Red Sox (42-44), Reds (44-41)
San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Phillies (50-35), Padres (45-39)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 52.21%
- Padres Win Probability: 47.79%
Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Marlins (38-45), Twins (40-45)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -120
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 51.31%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.69%
Detroit Tigers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Nationals (35-49), Tigers (53-32)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -108
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.48%
- Nationals Win Probability: 48.52%
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Will Warren
- Records: Blue Jays (47-38), Yankees (48-37)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.68%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.32%
Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Blade Tidwell vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Mets (48-37), Brewers (47-37)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.09%
- Mets Win Probability: 47.91%
Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Red Sox (42-44), Reds (44-41)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 52.43%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 47.57%
Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Didier Fuentes vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Braves (38-46), Angels (42-42)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -136
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 63.39%
- Angels Win Probability: 36.61%
Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Rangers (42-44), Orioles (37-48)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -148
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 66.56%
- Orioles Win Probability: 33.44%
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Cubs (50-35), Guardians (40-43)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 64.10%
- Guardians Win Probability: 35.90%
Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Rockies (19-66), Astros (51-34)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -260
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +215
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 71.43%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.57%
Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Mariners (44-41), Royals (40-46)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -188
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 64.81%
- Royals Win Probability: 35.19%
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Diamondbacks (43-42), Giants (45-41)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.30%
- Giants Win Probability: 43.70%
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Dodgers (54-32), White Sox (28-57)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -319
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +260
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 63.99%
- White Sox Win Probability: 36.01%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.