Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 2

The MLB schedule today is not one to miss. The contests include the New York Yankees taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and NBCS-CA

FDSSUN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Mitch Spence

Ryan Pepiot vs. Mitch Spence Records: Rays (47-39), Athletics (36-52)

Rays (47-39), Athletics (36-52) Rays Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 62.52%

62.52% Athletics Win Probability: 37.48%

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and FDSMW

MLB Network, SportsNet PT and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Sonny Gray

Mitch Keller vs. Sonny Gray Records: Pirates (37-50), Cardinals (47-40)

Pirates (37-50), Cardinals (47-40) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 53.96%

53.96% Pirates Win Probability: 46.04%

Detroit Tigers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSDET

MASN2 and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Tyler Holton

Trevor Williams vs. Tyler Holton Records: Nationals (35-49), Tigers (53-32)

Nationals (35-49), Tigers (53-32) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +144

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SDPA

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel vs. Nick Pivetta

Mick Abel vs. Nick Pivetta Records: Phillies (50-35), Padres (45-39)

Phillies (50-35), Padres (45-39) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Padres Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 53.88%

53.88% Phillies Win Probability: 46.12%

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSWI

SNY and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Freddy Peralta

Clay Holmes vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Mets (48-37), Brewers (47-37)

Mets (48-37), Brewers (47-37) Mets Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +114

Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

When: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSOH

NESN and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts vs. Brady Singer

Richard Fitts vs. Brady Singer Records: Red Sox (42-44), Reds (44-41)

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:15 p.m. ET

6:15 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SDPA

NBCS-PH and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Dylan Cease

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Dylan Cease Records: Phillies (50-35), Padres (45-39)

Phillies (50-35), Padres (45-39) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Padres Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 52.21%

52.21% Padres Win Probability: 47.79%

Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and MNNT

FDSFL and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Janson Junk vs. Simeon Woods Richardson Records: Marlins (38-45), Twins (40-45)

Marlins (38-45), Twins (40-45) Twins Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 51.31%

51.31% Twins Win Probability: 48.69%

Detroit Tigers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSDET

MASN2 and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Jack Flaherty

MacKenzie Gore vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Nationals (35-49), Tigers (53-32)

Nationals (35-49), Tigers (53-32) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.48%

51.48% Nationals Win Probability: 48.52%

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and Amazon Prime Video

SNET and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Will Warren

José Berrios vs. Will Warren Records: Blue Jays (47-38), Yankees (48-37)

Blue Jays (47-38), Yankees (48-37) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.68%

57.68% Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.32%

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSWI

SNY and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Blade Tidwell vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Blade Tidwell vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Mets (48-37), Brewers (47-37)

Mets (48-37), Brewers (47-37) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Mets Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.09%

52.09% Mets Win Probability: 47.91%

Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSOH

NESN and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: vs. Nick Martínez

vs. Nick Martínez Records: Red Sox (42-44), Reds (44-41)

Red Sox (42-44), Reds (44-41) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 52.43%

52.43% Red Sox Win Probability: 47.57%

Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSW

FDSSO and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Didier Fuentes vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Didier Fuentes vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Braves (38-46), Angels (42-42)

Braves (38-46), Angels (42-42) Braves Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Angels Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 63.39%

63.39% Angels Win Probability: 36.61%

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and MASN

RSN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Rangers (42-44), Orioles (37-48)

Rangers (42-44), Orioles (37-48) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 66.56%

66.56% Orioles Win Probability: 33.44%

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Tanner Bibee

Shota Imanaga vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Cubs (50-35), Guardians (40-43)

Cubs (50-35), Guardians (40-43) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 64.10%

64.10% Guardians Win Probability: 35.90%

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SCHN

COLR and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Hunter Brown

Austin Gomber vs. Hunter Brown Records: Rockies (19-66), Astros (51-34)

Rockies (19-66), Astros (51-34) Astros Moneyline Odds: -260

-260 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 71.43%

71.43% Rockies Win Probability: 28.57%

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC

ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Noah Cameron

Logan Gilbert vs. Noah Cameron Records: Mariners (44-41), Royals (40-46)

Mariners (44-41), Royals (40-46) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Royals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 64.81%

64.81% Royals Win Probability: 35.19%

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA

ARID and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Landen Roupp

Merrill Kelly vs. Landen Roupp Records: Diamondbacks (43-42), Giants (45-41)

Diamondbacks (43-42), Giants (45-41) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Giants Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.30%

56.30% Giants Win Probability: 43.70%

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and CHSN

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Sean Burke

Clayton Kershaw vs. Sean Burke Records: Dodgers (54-32), White Sox (28-57)

Dodgers (54-32), White Sox (28-57) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -319

-319 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +260

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 63.99%

63.99% White Sox Win Probability: 36.01%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.