10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into Week 14

Perhaps the two biggest takeaways from Week 13 was a notable injury to Christian McCaffrey and a sign it's time to buy stock in the Carolina Panthers' passing attack in any way we can get it. Additionally, we have a few split backfields grabbing our attention, and several starting receivers are widely available with solid fantasy upside.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 14.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

In a 44-38 shootout against the Cincinnati Bengals, Russell Wilson cooked with his best performance of the season by logging 414 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while scoring 27.9 fantasy points (QB3 prior to Monday Night Football). Wilson has now produced three top-10 weekly finishes over six starts and is averaging 17.0 fantasy points per game over his last four.

Wilson's efficiency in Week 13 certainly checked out, recording 0.28 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), via NFL Next Gen Stats. After posting at least 0.15 EPA/db in three of his last four, this is a red-hot quarterback worth rostering for fantasy.

Wilson has a promising upcoming schedule, as well, for he faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 and Baltimore Ravens in Week 16. Week 15's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles will be the biggest concern for Wilson's fantasy value over the next few weeks. He's available in 65% of Yahoo! leagues.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

It seems the Carolina Panthers have found their quarterback. After showing steady improvement since returning as the starter, Bryce Young had his best fantasy performance yet on Sunday thanks to 23.6 points from 298 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and one rushing touchdown.

After logging 0.16 EPA/db against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, his outburst against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn't that surprising as the Bucs ranked as the fifth-worst schedule-adjusted pass defense before Week 13. Young is currently QB7 prior to MNF, and this comes after a season-best QB14 finish in Week 12.

Young is probably a fade in Week 14 against the Eagles, but you can get ahead of the curve by adding the second-year signal-caller right now. He's rostered in only 5% of Yahoo! leagues, and from Week 15 to Week 17, Young will face the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, and Buccaneers.

Others to Consider:

Will Levis (vs. Jacksonville), Jameis Winston (at Pittsburgh)

Running Backs

Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers

One of the biggest stories from Week 13's slate was Christian McCaffrey suffering a potentially season-ending PCL injury. This would leave the San Francisco 49ers' backfield to Jordan Mason once again.

McCaffrey exited Sunday Night Football after taking only 12 snaps. Mason would finish the game with 25 snaps and a team-high 13 rushing attempts compared to Isaac Guerendo's 11 snaps and 4 carries.

Mason produced three top-10 weekly finishes over six games as the primary back this season. There shouldn't be much question about who the lead back will be as Mason took at least 75% of the snaps when he was healthy and CMC wasn't active. Mason, who is available in 57% of Yahoo! leagues, should be the top waiver priority of the week; getting a running back with this kind of workload late in the season is a rarity.

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

Similar to Mason, Tank Bigsby isn't the most available running back in the world (rostered in 44% of leagues), but his increase in snaps in Week 13 draws some attention.

His fantasy numbers were nothing special at 4.0 points. However, Tank enjoyed a 46% snap share. This was the first time we've seen a healthy backfield since Travis Etienne returned from injury in Week 9. Etienne's workload didn't really ramp up until Week 10, and Bigsby had only a 23% snap share after suffering an injury early in that game. After Tank sat out in Week 11, we finally got a good look at this backfield with each tailback healthy.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense is becoming a fade altogether. As if the 19.0 points per game (eighth-fewest) wasn't already convincing, this unit will probably only get worse after Trevor Lawrence exited Week 13 with a scary head injury from a dirty hit. Still, it's hard to ignore Bigsby taking nearly 50% snaps when he's racking up 5.4 yards per rushing attempt this season.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers' backfield has plenty of touches up for grabs after J.K. Dobbins was put on injured reserve. Week 13 gave us our first glimpse with no Dobbins, and Gus Edwards took 24 snaps to Kimani Vidal's 12 snaps.

Edwards has been scooped up in most leagues (rostered in 62% of leagues), but Vidal is still available in 84% of Yahoo! leagues. Considering the rookie back received four touches to Edwards' seven, this backfield still looks split.

Each running back found success when given chances, totaling at least 5.0 yards per carry. However, Week 13 was simply a mess for the Bolts' offense, logging only 187 yards and 4.1 yards per play. L.A. has a tough upcoming road test against the Chiefs. Vidal isn't adding much value right now, but he's still an intriguing stash with solid potential.

Others to Consider:

Ameer Abdullah (at Tampa Bay), Braelon Allen (at Miami), Roschon Johnson (at San Francisco), Jonathon Brooks (at Philadelphia), Sincere McCormick (at Tampa Bay)

Wide Receivers

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans

Everything about Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has mostly screamed negative regression. No receiver can score a touchdown every week, right?

Westbrook-Ikhine has done just that, totaling eight touchdowns since Week 6. He turned in his best fantasy performance yet in Week 13, recording three catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns, which yielded 19.6 fantasy points (WR7 prior to MNF). The Tennessee Titans' emerging wideout has only 20 catches on the season, yet he still has eight touchdowns. As mentioned, this screams regression.

His team-high 23.3% red zone target share gives us some confidence in his touchdown production, though. Since Week 11, Westbrook-Ikhine carries a 21.3% target share and 50.0% red zone target share; both marks are dead even with Calvin Ridley. After logging a season-high eight targets on Sunday, Westbrook-Ikhine's stock keeps rising.

He's available in 82% of leagues and has produced double-digit fantasy points in five of his last six outings. Why not buy a share of Westbrook-Ikhine's stock at this point?

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

Romeo Doubs was unable to go in Week 13 due to a concussion, but he returned to practice on Sunday. His trajectory for a Thursday night bout against the Detroit Lions looks solid.

Between missing a game and producing only 5.7 fantasy points per game over his last four, Doubs has been a popular drop over the last week. He's now available in about 55% of leagues. For a player who holds a 77.4% snap share and 82.2% route share on the season, Doubs holds clear upside -- especially on a team that records 26.5 PPG (eighth-most).

Still, it's difficult to ignore the last month of little production from Doubs. He's worth a roster spot due to his role in an exceptional offense. However, Doubs is still far from holding starter value.

Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers

Alongside Young's soaring stock, the Panthers' wide receivers should also be on your radar. Between the two, Adam Thielen feels like the better add compared to Xavier Legette.

Thielen's been back for only two games, and he's averaged 78.0 receiving yards per game during that span. His workload was way up on Sunday, going from four targets and three catches to 10 targets and eight receptions. Thielen erupted for 19.9 fantasy points in Week 13 (WR5 prior to MNF) as his eight catches for 99 receiving yards was boosted by one touchdown.

Since Week 12, Thielen is even with Legette with a 18.9% target share. David Moore is even drawing eyes with his team-high 25.7% target share since Week 12. The bottom line: this Panthers receiving corps should be a hot commodity on the waiver wire.

Others to Consider:

Xavier Legette (at Philadelphia), Tre Tucker (at Tampa Bay), Quentin Johnston (at Kansas City), Brandin Cooks (vs. Cincinnati), Tutu Atwell (vs. Buffalo), Devaughn Vele (Bye), Parker Washington (at Tennessee), David Moore (at Philadelphia)

Tight Ends

Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce certainly takes the headlines in the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end room, but Noah Gray was awarded a three-year extension prior to the 2024 season for a reason. He's shown his worth, generating 14.9 fantasy points per game over his last three games.

Prior to Week 11, Gray held a 60.5% snap rate, 41.1% route share, 7.3% target share, and 5.9% red zone target share. Since Week 11, his numbers have jumped to a 65.8% snap share, 51.5% route share, 13.5% target share, and 16.7% red zone target share. He's recorded four receptions in three straight while averaging 5.0 targets per contest during the span.

Gray produced top-five weekly finishes in Week 11 and Week 12, but he scored two touchdowns in both games. Considering his 16.7% red zone target share over the last three games, regression is likely imminent. Kelce is still taking the lion's share at tight end, but Gray keeps producing. He's available in 89% of leagues, making him a potential stash at tight end.

Others to Consider:

Will Dissly (at Kansas City), Juwan Johnson (at New York Giants), Mike Gesicki (at Dallas)

Defenses

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints' defense got off to a promising start on Sunday by shutting out the Los Angeles Rams in the first half. However, this quickly flipped with the Rams throwing up 21 points in the second half, leading to only 2.0 points for the Saints' D/ST.

Fortunately, New Orleans is getting a much more favorable matchup against the New York Giants in Week 14. The Giants ranked as the seventh-worst adjusted offense before Week 13's action. New York gives up the 11th-most turnovers per game, and the Saints force the 11th-most takeaways per contest.

The Giants' last three opponents finished in the top 10 of D/ST weekly rankings. None of these defenses were great as the all three units are currently in the bottom five of adjusted rankings. New Orleans sported the 16th-worst adjusted defense prior to Week 13, but this is still a far more promising unit compared to what New York has recently faced. Plus, the turnover category could yield big points for the Saints' D/ST.

Others to Consider:

Miami Dolphins (vs. New York Jets), Atlanta Falcons (at Minnesota), Tennessee Titans (vs. Jacksonville)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.