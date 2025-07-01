Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Wednesday.

Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (47-40) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (37-50)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet PT, and FDSMW

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-138) | PIT: (+118)

STL: (-138) | PIT: (+118) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-142)

STL: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 8-2, 3.36 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 2-10, 3.90 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (8-2) for the Cardinals and Mitch Keller (2-10) for the Pirates. When Gray starts, his team is 10-6-0 against the spread this season. Gray's team has won 90% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-1). When Keller starts, the Pirates are 8-8-0 against the spread. The Pirates are 3-8 in Keller's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (54%)

Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -138 favorite on the road.

Cardinals vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-142 to cover), and St. Louis is +116 to cover the runline.

Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Cardinals-Pirates on July 2, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 21, or 56.8%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 86 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 48-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 55 total times this season. They've finished 23-32 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 15-25 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).

In the 80 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-45-3).

The Pirates have put together a 40-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .422. He's batting .294 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is batting .247 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among qualifying batters, he is 105th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras has collected 75 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Masyn Winn has seven home runs, 30 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Winn has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has put up 58 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .209 and slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 151st in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds' .397 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .240 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is 119th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Andrew McCutchen a has .350 on-base percentage to lead the Pirates.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .247.

Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head

7/1/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/6/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/5/2025: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/8/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/7/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/18/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/17/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

