Rays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Wednesday.

Rays vs Athletics Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (47-39) vs. Athletics (36-52)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-CA

Rays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-215) | OAK: (+180)

TB: (-215) | OAK: (+180) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120)

TB: -1.5 (-100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 5-6, 3.36 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 2-3, 3.82 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ryan Pepiot (5-6) for the Rays and Mitch Spence (2-3) for the Athletics. When Pepiot starts, his team is 6-11-0 against the spread this season. Pepiot's team has a record of 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Spence's five starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 2-3 in Spence's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (62.5%)

Rays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rays vs Athletics moneyline has the Rays as a -215 favorite, while the Athletics are a +180 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Athletics Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rays are -100 to cover, while the Athletics are -120 to cover.

Rays vs Athletics Over/Under

The Rays-Athletics contest on July 2 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 27 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

The Rays have been named as a favorite of -215 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 83 games with a total this season.

In 83 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 41-42-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 25 of the 67 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.3%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer, the Athletics have gone 1-5 (16.7%).

The Athletics have played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-39-3).

The Athletics have a 42-45-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 81 hits, batting .259 this season with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .518.

He is 73rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Caminero has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.464) thanks to 30 extra-base hits. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging in the major leagues.

Brandon Lowe is batting .274 with a .495 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .406 this season while batting .325 with 32 walks and 43 runs scored.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has accumulated a team-high OBP (.380) and slugging percentage (.473). He's batting .339.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Brent Rooker has collected 93 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .250 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Rays vs Athletics Head to Head

7/1/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/30/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/22/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/21/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/30/2024: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/29/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/28/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/14/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

