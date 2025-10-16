Fantasy Football: 3 Bold Predictions for NFL Week 7

There's nothing quite like the NFL.

Football is one of the most intense, exciting sports on the planet. The source of the now-ubiquitous saying "Any Given Sunday," the NFL is a place where even struggling teams have a chance to topple the best in the league. Anything can happen when you play only 17 regular season games a year.

That uncertainty is a huge driver behind the excitement the NFL generates each and every season. What's more fun than watching something totally unexpected unfold before your eyes?

That's why, this year, we'll be bringing you some bold predictions to watch for in each week the 2025 NFL season.

NFL Bold Predictions for Week 7

Baker Mayfield Reaches 275+ Passing Yards

The Detroit Lions could be without their entire starting secondary for a Monday Night Football battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, yet Baker Mayfield's passing prop is only 241.5 yards while ranking as QB9 in our NFL DFS projections. Detroit will be without its trio of starting corners in D.J. Reed (hamstring), Terrion Arnold (shoulder), and Avonte Maddox (hamstring) while star safety Brian Branch is suspended following Sunday Night Football's altercation. Safety Kerby Joseph will likely suit up, but he's battled a knee injury for several weeks.

This secondary could look like Swiss cheese against the Buccaneers, who rank as our seventh-best schedule-adjusted pass offense. Mayfield is performing like one of the NFL's best with NFL Next Gen Stats crediting him with 0.23 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) paired with him carrying the third-shortest odds to win the NFL MVP award (+350). The Bucs are totaling 7.9 yards per passing attempt (8th-most) compared to 4.0 yards per rushing attempt (12th-fewest). With the Lions carrying the 3rd-best adjusted rush defense and 16th-worst adjusted pass D, Tampa's path to points appears crystal clear.

The Buccaneers' injury report also demands attention as wide receivers Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (fibula) are expected to be absent. Mike Evans (hamstring) could be back after missing the last few games, though. Plus, running the rock could be even more difficult with Bucky Irving (foot) tabbed to miss another game. I still expect Tampa Bay to lean on this passing attack. Rookie Tez Johnson producing 52.0 receiving yards per game over the last two provides some comfort, too.

After reaching at least 275 passing yards in two of his last three games, Mayfield to total 275+ passing yards (+194) is an intriguing pick against a depleted secondary.

Harold Fannin Jr. Posts 12.0+ Fantasy Points

The Cleveland Browns' passing attack has been allergic to attacking downfield, for it totals only 5.0 yards per passing attempt (the fewest). Joe Flacco recorded 5.1 yards per passing attempt and an average depth of target (aDOT) of 7.0 yards per passing attempt as the starter from Week 1 to 4. Not much has changed with Dillon Gabriel under center; in fact, his numbers are even lower with 4.8 yards per passing attempt and an aDOT of 5.8 yards per passing attempt.

Considering Cleveland is regularly rolling out 12 personnel paired with low air yards, this has meant a lot of work for its tight ends. Plus, the Browns' pass protection continues to struggle with Pro Football Focus' worst pass block grade -- meaning more quick passes.

In Gabriel's first start, tight ends took 10 of 19 receptions followed by 10 of 29 catches in Week 6. Between the two, Harold Fannin Jr. is receiving slightly more work than David Njoku -- as seen by his 16.4% target share compared to Njoku's 15.5% mark. After posting 10 targets for seven receptions and 81 receiving yards last week, Fannin draws my attention for Sunday's meeting with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami ranks as the second-worst adjusted defense, third-worst adjusted rush defense, and worst adjusted pass D. Paired with the Fins touting the fifth-lowest adjusted pressure rate, Gabriel could finally get some time to cook in the pocket. The Dolphins allow the sixth-most fantasy points per game against tight ends, meaning Fannin could be our best route to finding success in this lackluster Browns passing attack.

He's projected only 7.5 fantasy points, 3.8 receptions, and 35.4 receiving yards this week. Fannin has provided at least one 20-yard catch in three of his six games, and Miami surrenders the third-most yards per downfield target. Assuming Gabriel has some improved pass protection, we could see Fannin get back to producing explosive plays.

With that said, I like Fannin's chances of smashing his expected receiving total -- similar to Week 6. After logging a season-high 11.6 fantasy points a week ago, look for Fannin to top that against one of the league's worst defenses.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Records Another Top-10 Weekly Finish

Following the season-ending injury of Austin Ekeler (Achilles), Jacory Croskey-Merritt felt like the heir apparent in the Washington Commanders backfield. The rookie's workload was held in check in Week 3 and 4, but his numbers finally jumped over the last two games. His 30.6% snap share from the first four games has spiked to 58.3% snap rate since Week 5. After erupting for 7.9 yards per carry, 111 rushing yards, 39 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in Week 5, he was rewarded with a season-high 66.7% snap share in Week 6.

With this in mind, Croskey-Merritt could feast against a weak Dallas Cowboys defense. You can essentially attack this unit in any which way as Dallas ranks as the sixth-worst adjusted rush defense and second-worst adjusted pass D. Washington tends to lean on the run with the seventh-highest rush-play rate. I don't expect the Commanders to deviate from their identity when the Cowboys have ceded 4.7 yards per rushing attempt (eighth-most).

Croskey-Merritt boasts excellent efficiency on the season thanks to 1.34 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/c), and Dallas is allowing the fourth-most EPA per rushing attempt. After posting a career-high 17 rushing attempts in Week 6, the rookie should get plenty of work on the ground. Alongside his elevated role from last week, the rookie even took every red zone snap. Our Brandon Gdula's adjusted pace and pass report for Week 7 has this matchup with the quickest pace, and Washington has a 27.5 team total. Croskey-Merritt's increased role in the red zone yields excellent touchdown upside, as well.

Jeremy McNichols remains the Commanders' primary receiving tailback, but Croskey-Merritt already has plenty of potential from running the rock -- especially against a weak defense. I'm fully bought in on the rookie's stock for the remainder of 2025. Week 7's RB18 projection simply feels too low; he just recorded 26.0 fantasy points in Week 5 (RB5). Give me Croskey-Merritt to finish among the top 10 running backs in fantasy football weekly rankings.

