Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

In Week 7 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will face the New York Jets, who have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the NFL (130.0 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Hubbard, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Jets.

Chuba Hubbard Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at New York Jets

Carolina Panthers at New York Jets Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.41

41.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

With 43.1 fantasy points in 2025 (10.8 per game), Hubbard is the 30th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 125th overall.

During his last three games, Hubbard has delivered 28.2 total fantasy points (9.4 per game), running the ball 37 times for 160 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 62 yards on 10 receptions (12 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Hubbard's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, as he posted 14.9 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 57 rushing yards on 16 carries (3.6 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Chuba Hubbard stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the New England Patriots, running 10 times for 49 yards, with three receptions for 20 yards as a receiver (6.9 fantasy points).

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

New York has given up over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Jets have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

New York has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD against New York this season.

Just one player has run for more than one TD against the Jets this year.

Want more data and analysis on Chuba Hubbard?