Fantasy Football: 3 Bold Predictions for NFL Week 4

There's nothing quite like the NFL.

Football is one of the most intense, exciting sports on the planet. The source of the now-ubiquitous saying "Any Given Sunday," the NFL is a place where even struggling teams have a chance to topple the best in the league. Anything can happen when you play only 17 regular season games a year.

That uncertainty is a huge driver behind the excitement the NFL generates each and every season. What's more fun than watching something totally unexpected unfold before your eyes?

That's why, this year, we'll be bringing you some bold predictions to watch for in each week the 2025 NFL season.

All NFL betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL Bold Predictions for Week 4

Courtland Sutton Repeats Top-10 Fantasy Finish

In Week 3, Courtland Sutton finished as one of the top fantasy wideouts by logging eight targets for six receptions, 118 receiving yards, and one touchdown. His 20.8 fantasy points and WR2 finish were his top marks of the young 2025 campaign.

Week 2's deflating performance of 1.1 fantasy points isn't far in the rearview mirror, but I'm still buying in on Sutton's stock. First off, he has healthy volume as his 23.3% target share, 48.1% air yards share, and 50.0% downfield target (10-plus yards) share are team-highs. Furthermore, an average depth of target (aDOT) of 13.9 yards and a 25.0% red zone target share round out his valuable targets.

More opportunities should be present against the Cincinnati Bengals, who give up the 10th-highest pass success rate and 8th-most targets to wide receivers. Sutton against DJ Turner II appeared on our top wide receiver-cornerback matchups to target in Week 4. Standing at 5'11", 185 pounds, Turner will have his hands full against Sutton's 6'4", 216-pound frame. The Bengals could also be without CB Cam Taylor-Britt as he was absent from a hamstring injury in Week 3.

Ultimately, I'm hopeful about where this Denver Broncos downfield passing attack is trending thanks to improved play from Bo Nix. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Nix logged -0.24 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) in Week 1, but that's jumped to 0.09 over his last two outings. Furthermore, he posted season-highs with an aDOT of 10.2 yards per passing attempt and 9.0 downfield targets last week.

This provides even more value to Sutton's juicy downfield shares. In a favorable one-on-one matchup against a secondary that runs man coverage at the 14th-highest clip, big plays could boost Sutton to another top-10 fantasy finish.

Quinshon Judkins Stays Hot By Reaching 80 Rushing Yards

Through two appearances, Quinshon Judkins is averaging 77.5 rushing yards per game, yet his rushing prop is set at only 57.5 for Sunday's meeting with the Detroit Lions.

This feels like a great spot to get value out of Judkins' line. For example, he carries +240 odds to reach 80+ rushing yards. Volume alone generates confidence as he's projected 17.6 rushing attempts and posted 18 carries in Week 3. With 79.1 projected rushing yards, targeting an alternate line should be on the radar.

Additionally, Judkins' efficiency has been elite with 2.01 rushing yards over expectation per carry. Detroit is allowing 4.2 yards per rushing attempt (16th-most), providing an angle for Judkins to stay hot.

However, the Cleveland Browns being listed as 9.5-point underdogs creates concern about Judkins' potential volume. Will the Browns quickly find themselves in a negative game script, meaning fewer rushing attempts?

Quinshon Judkins - Alt Rushing Yds Quinshon Judkins - Alt Rushing Yds Quinshon Judkins 80+ Yards +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cleveland's defense has a good shot of keeping this Lions offense in check. Detroit's run game dominated in Week 3 with 224 rushing yards and 5.9 yards per carry against the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Ravens are last in rush success rate allowed and give up the highest EPA per rushing attempt. In comparison, the Browns allow the third-lowest EPA per carry and lowest rush success rate.

Pass protection is another worry. Detroit's offensive line has taken a step back, and Myles Garrett and Co. sport Pro Football Focus' highest pass rush rate, potentially putting Jared Goff under a lot of stress.

Sunday's 44.5 game total is quite low for a Lions game. I like Cleveland's chances of keeping this one close for most of the game, allowing Judkins to enjoy a heavy workload.

Malik Nabers' Woes Continue With Under 8.0 Fantasy Points

On the surface, Malik Nabers' fantasy numbers look like business as usual at 15.0 fantasy points per game (WR9). However, he's logged under 10.0 fantasy points in two games and recorded 42.0 receiving yards per contest in the split. Week 2's splash performance with nine catches for 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns (33.2 fantasy points) is providing a significant boost to Nabers' per-game averages.

Shaky QB play has put Nabers in an unfortunate situation with the New York Giants. While Russell Wilson posted 0.35 EPA/db in Week 2, he combined for -0.40 EPA/db in his Week 1 and 3 appearances. This has caused New York to name first-round rookie Jaxson Dart as the starting quarterback.

While Dart could eventually lead to more consistent production from Nabers, I'm not expecting a dramatic shift in Week 4. Dart will be a wide-eyed rookie in his first start, and he's facing an exceptional defense in the Los Angeles Chargers.

In fact, the Bolts are allowing 5.5 yards per passing attempt (second-lowest), the eighth-lowest EPA/db, third-lowest completion percentage over expectation (CPOE), and lowest pass success rate. Pro Football Focus has even credited L.A. with the 12th-highest pass rush grade, and the G-Men tout the 5th-lowest pass block grade.

Not only is Dart facing a tough secondary, but he could be under a ton of pressure against a quality front seven. Even with a hefty 31.4% target share and 59.7% air yards share, I'm not sure if Nabers can turn his volume into fantasy points this week.

Scoring opportunities will likely be limited with the Chargers ceding only 16.7 points per game (fourth-fewest). With Dart likely stumbling in this matchup, give me Nabers to record 8.0 or fewer fantasy points -- which would be under our NFL DFS projections of 11.4 fantasy points and his per-game average of 15.0.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.