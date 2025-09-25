FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Week 4

The Week 3 FanDuel NFL DFS slate featured a handful of intriguing value plays at various positions, and the majority of them provided plenty of production. While there aren't as many obvious plays on the board in Week 4, there are quite a few intriguing matchups across the league that we'll need to consider getting exposure to.

When taking a look at the options in NFL DFS on FanDuel, there are a variety of contests and ways to attack each slate.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 4 FanDuel main slate.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 4

Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: at NYG

Justin Herbert brings a solid rushing floor with 30-plus rushing yards in two of his first three starts, and the Los Angeles Chargers are first in pass rate over expected (+8.8%), which has helped him achieve the 300-yard bonus in two outings. Besides the New York Giants potentially putting up more of a fight in rookie Jaxson Dart's debut, the Giants' defense is 27th in completion percentage over expected allowed (+4.8%) and 25th in pressure rate (30.4%).

Caleb Williams, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: at LV

Caleb Williams has tallied 24-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in two of his first three starts, and the Las Vegas Raiders are ranked 28th in schedule-adjusted pass defense. Additionally, the Raiders are 22nd in defensive passing success rate (48.6%), 27th in yards per target downfield allowed (12.8), and 24th in pressure rate (30.6%).

Others to Consider

Josh Allen ($9,000 vs. NO) - While I wouldn't blame anyone for using Lamar Jackson ($8,700), I give the slight edge to Josh Allen due to the Buffalo Bills being involved in a fast-paced environment, carrying the highest implied total on the slate, and Allen having a better chance to find the end zone with his legs.

Geno Smith ($7,200 vs. CHI) - Sunday's Bears-Raiders matchup is expected to be played at the second-fastest pace on the slate, and Geno Smith has scored 21-plus FDPs in two of his first three starts.

Drake Maye ($7,100 vs. CAR) - Drake Maye is averaging the most FDPs per game (20.9) among QBs with a sub-$7,500 salary, and the Carolina Panthers are 30th in pressure rate (24.3%).

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $9,300

Matchup: vs. JAC

Christian McCaffrey has posted 18-plus FDPs in three straight contests to begin the year despite not yet having a rushing TD, and the veteran back is logging 38.7 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, 129.7 scrimmage yards per game, 76.5% red-zone rushing share, and 97.2% red-zone snap rate. Even with the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense looking better than expected, the San Francisco 49ers need CMC to remain heavily involved due to the injuries they have on offense.

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $7,300

Matchup: vs. PHI

In the absence of Mike Evans, Bucky Irving should see an increased workload, and his usage has already been positive with 28.0 adjusted opportunities per game, 88.3 scrimmage yards per game, and 66.7% red-zone rushing share. While the Philadelphia Eagles are typically a stout defense, they've shown some vulnerabilities against the run, ranking 26th in rushing yards over expected per attempt allowed (0.88) and 31st in defensive rushing success rate (51.5%).

Omarion Hampton, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: at NYG

Rookie Omarion Hampton is coming off a performance where he accrued 129 scrimmage yards and a TD on 33.0 adjusted opportunities and 100.0% red-zone rushing share, and he'll likely continue to see a heavy workload following the unfortunate injury to Najee Harris. The Giants' defense is 32nd in schedule-adjusted run defense and 29th in rushing yards over expected per attempt allowed (1.29) to RBs.

Others to Consider

James Cook ($8,500 vs. NO) - Having a 57.3% snap rate isn't ideal for James Cook. But he's still recording 118.3 scrimmage yards per game, and the Bills are heavy favorites at home with the highest implied team total.

Jahmyr Gibbs ($8,300 vs. CLE) - Facing the Cleveland Browns could scare people off playing Jahmyr Gibbs this week, but he's scored 17-plus FDPs in back-to-back weeks with 26.0 adjusted opportunities per game and 101.5 scrimmage yards per game during that span.

Cam Skattebo ($5,400 vs. LAC) - While I'm also interested in taking shots at rookie TreVeyon Henderson ($5,700) in hopes he becomes the featured back, rookie Cam Skattebo should see plenty of work amid the absence of Tyrone Tracy Jr. after Skattebo earned 121 scrimmage yards on 26.0 adjusted opportunities in Week 3.

Wide Receivers

Puka Nacua, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $9,400

Matchup: vs. IND

Although Davante Adams ($7,400) is also a stellar play, Puka Nacua has notched 20-plus FDPs in three straight games with a monstrous 37.6% target share, 36.1% air yards share, and 4.11 yards per route run. On top of Nacua's elite usage, I'm curious to see if Sean McVay begins dialing up more plays for him in the red zone due to Adams converting his 47.1% red-zone target share and 80.0% end-zone target share into just one red-zone score so far.

Rome Odunze, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $7,200

Matchup: at LV

Rome Odunze is the only wideout we can fully trust in Chicago's offense right now, as he's pacing the offense in target share (28.4%), air yards share (42.8%), and red-zone target share (36.4%). Against WRs this season, the Raiders are residing at 23rd in FDPs per target (1.64), 31st in target rate (22.6%), and 30th in yards per route run allowed (2.04).

Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: vs. PHI

Along with Bucky Irving, Emeka Egbuka should experience a bump in usage with Mike Evans sidelined, and the rookie receiver is already registering a 22.3% target share, 29.3% air yards share, and 21.4% red-zone target share. Even with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Eagles, our projections have Egbuka listed as the second-best point-per-dollar play (1.93x value) on the slate.

Others to Consider

Ricky Pearsall ($6,300 vs. JAC) - Ricky Pearsall is the highest point-per-dollar play in our projections (2.03x value), and the second-year wideout has scored 15-plus FDPs in two of his first three outings this season in a shorthanded San Fran offense. Pearsall made an appearance on the 49ers' injury report, but he said he isn't worried about his knee injury and expects to play on Sunday.

Quentin Johnston ($6,200 at NYG) - Aside from liking Ladd McConkey ($7,700) and Keenan Allen ($6,500), Quentin Johnston likely carries the highest ceiling of the bunch with the second-highest route rate (85.0%), second-highest target share (22.4%), highest air yards share (34.8%), and most yards per route run (2.21) in the Chargers' aerial attack.

Jakobi Meyers ($6,100 vs. CHI) - While some chase the production of Tre Tucker after his explosive performance in Week 3, I still prefer Jakobi Meyers, who is leading the Raiders in route rate (94.2%), target share (25.2%), receptions per game (5.7), and receiving yards per game (76.0).

Tetairoa McMillan ($5,800 at NE) - Tetairoa McMillan has been one of the lone bright spots for the Panthers with team-high marks in target share (24.3%), air yards share (39.9%), and receiving yards per game (72.0). He's popped up on the injury report with a calf injury, so we'll need to keep tabs on his status before Sunday's game.

Tight Ends

Tyler Warren, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $5,800

Matchup: at LAR

After seeing a limited snap rate (73.6%) in Week 3 after picking up a toe injury, I expect Tyler Warren to be heavily involved in Indy's game plan against a Rams team that has the fifth-highest pressure rate (43.8%). Entering Week 4, Warren leads the Colts in target share (24.1%), red-zone target share (25.0%), and yards per route run (2.68).

Hunter Henry, Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

Matchup: vs. CAR

Hunter Henry is the only pass catcher we can trust in fantasy football right now in NE's offense, and he's pacing the Patriots in target share (21.2%), red-zone target share (41.7%), and end-zone target share (33.3%) after scoring 25 FDPs in Week 3. The Panthers are an ideal team to face if you're a TE, as they are 24th in FDPs per target (1.62), 24th in target rate (21.1%), and 30th in yards per route run allowed (2.04) to the position.

Others to Consider

Sam Laporta ($6,000 vs. CLE) - The Detroit Lions are typically a much different offense at home, and Sam LaPorta is the one pass catcher from Detroit's offense who might go overlooked.

Juwan Johnson ($5,800 at BUF) - Juwan Johnson continues to get an incredible workload on the New Orleans Saints, earning the highest snap rate (95.1%), second-highest target share (24.1%), second-most receptions per game (6.3), and most receiving yards per game (58.7) on the team.

Defenses

Houston Texans

FanDuel Salary: $4,400

Matchup: vs. TEN

Every defense that has faced the Tennessee Titans this season has notched eight-plus FDPs, as rookie Cameron Ward has the second-highest sack rate (12.5%) among QBs with three starts in 2025. For as bad as the Houston Texans' offense has been, their defense has the 10th-highest sack rate (7.5%).

Los Angeles Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $4,000

Matchup: at NYG

Even with some optimism surrounding the Giants ahead of Jaxson Dart's first career start, he'll make his debut against a Chargers team that is fourth in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Others to Consider

New England Patriots ($4,300 vs. CAR) - The Patriots are a bit of a pass-funnel defense (4th in schedule-adjusted run defense, 27th in schedule-adjusted pass defense), and they can put their sixth-highest sack rate (9.0%) to use against Bryce Young and an injured Panthers offensive line.

Carolina Panthers ($3,200 at NE) - For as good as Drake Maye has been this season, New England's offensive line is still an issue, which is why each defense that has faced the Pats has tallied nine-plus FDPs -- and that includes the Miami Dolphins' defense.

