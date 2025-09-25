3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 9/25/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Jakob Marsee has been a second-half star, and he's in a lovely spot tonight against righty Walker Buehler.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Jakob Marsee +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

In the second half, Marsee has racked up a .380 wOBA, and he gets a park-factor boost today in Philly.

The matchup checks out, too, as Buehler is having a brutal campaign, pitching to a 5.12 SIERA and 16.5% K rate. Lefties have mauled him to the tune of a .372 wOBA, while his xFIP is up to 5.38 in the second half.

There's a lot to like about this spot for Marsee, and I'm backing him to notch two bases.

The New York Mets are fighting for their playoff lives today against Shota Imanaga and the Chicago Cubs. I like Francisco Lindor's chances to score a run.

To Record A Run To Record A Run Francisco Lindor -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

After a superb rookie season in 2024, Imanaga's numbers have regressed this year. Over 139 frames, he's registered a 4.32 SIERA and 21.1% K rate -- well off his 3.50 SIERA and 25.1% strikeout rate from the previous season. Imanaga has especially struggled at home, allowing 2.06 jacks per nine with a 5.10 FIP and 52.3% fly-ball rate.

Lindor is doing what he usually does: putting up quality numbers. For the season, he's rocking a .346 wOBA with 29 bombs and 31 steals. Hitting in front of Juan Soto and Pete Alonso has helped Lindor score 50 runs in 61 second-half games. He can add to that tally at Wrigley tonight.

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to have righty Louis Varland open for southpaw Eric Lauer, and that has me interested in Romy Gonzalez.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Romy Gonzalez +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

Against lefties this season, Gonzalez has been out of this world, posting a .412 wOBA, 45.5% hard-hit rate and 38.4% fly-ball rate. He's been slotted either fourth or fifth in the order in each of his past seven starts, putting him in a prime RBI spot.

Lauer has been solid this year (3.90 SIERA), but his swinging-strike rate is just 9.5%. He's also slumped in the second half (4.57 FIP) and permits a 51.3% fly-ball rate to righties.

