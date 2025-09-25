3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Thursday 9/25/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

Today's Best Home Run Props

As is often the case with the New York Yankees, most of their top power hitters have short odds to hit a home run, but this isn't a bad number to back a Jazz Chisholm Jr. dinger.

The Bronx Bombers will face Chicago White Sox right-hander Davis Martin, who's in the 11th percentile or worse in xERA (5.30), strikeout rate (17.1%), and average exit velocity (90.8 mph). He's been most vulnerable against lefties, displaying a 5.03 xFIP, 15.0% strikeout rate, and 1.58 HR/9 in the split.

Chisholm may have been a no-show at this year's Home Run Derby, but his pop shouldn't be underestimated. He's slugged 31 homers with a .243 ISO this season, and that's supported by a hefty 15.3% barrel rate (92nd percentile) and .508 xSLG (87th percentile). As a left-handed batter, it isn't surprising that most of those bombs have come off righties (25), as well.

It's no secret that Yankee Stadium is a great venue for home runs, which can only further assist Chisholm tonight.

Los Angeles Angels southpaw Mitch Farris made his MLB debut in early September, and big-league hitters haven't been too kind to him across four starts, knocking him around for a 5.33 xERA. He's showing some particularly worrisome splits against right-handed batters with a 5.69 xFIP, 17.5% strikeout rate, and 25.6% ground-ball rate.

Salvador Perez has reached 30 home runs this season, which is the second-best mark of his lengthy career. The underlying numbers back up that power through a 14.7% barrel rate (90th percentile) and .546 xSLG (95th percentile).

While Perez has curiously produced disappointing numbers versus lefties this season, I'm willing to chalk this up to small-sample noise because he's generally mashed lefties in recent seasons, including just last year (131 wRC+). He'll also get a boost from Angel Stadium, which is the fifth-best ballpark for home runs.

In contrast to the previous matchups, T-Mobile Park is among the league's tougher venues to hit a home run, and Eugenio Suarez has performed significantly better on the road since his midseason trade to the Seattle Mariners, so I do wish these odds were a bit longer.

That being said, Colorado Rockies starter Bradley Blalock has been the equivalent of batting practice this season, which doesn't bode well for him against a guy who's hit the fifth-most dingers in MLB this year (48).

At a surface level, Blalock's been rocked across 55 MLB innings (9.16 ERA and 2.62 HR/9) and 60 2/3 innings in Triple-A (8.60 and 1.63 HR/9). His Baseball Savant page doesn't exactly provide hope anywhere, either, as he's in the first percentile across multiple categories, including his 7.27 xERA and 10.2% K rate.

Since the start of August, Blalock has made five MLB starts, and over that stretch, he's given up 10 home runs across just 22 innings. Four of those home runs came in two road starts, so this isn't just a Coors Field thing.

Any way you slice it, this is just a great matchup for a Suarez home run despite the ballpark. His 14.4% barrel rate is in the 89th percentile, which has helped him to an xISO in the 91st percentile. He's slugged three big flies over the last seven games -- including one last night -- so he might be able to flirt with 50 home runs in this final week.

Which home run props stand out to you today?

