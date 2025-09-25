3 Best FanDuel NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 4

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 4

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams

Puca Nacua ($9,400) and Tyler Warren ($5,800)

The Indianapolis Colts-Los Angeles Rams clash shapes up as a great environment for DFS. It's indoors, the total is high (49.5) and the spread is tight (3.5). That total is tops on the slate.

While you can make a case for using either signal-caller from this game, I'm opting for a QB-less stack of Puka Nacua and Tyler Warren.

Puka is off to an OPOY-type start to 2025. Through three games, he's got 29 catches and 333 yards. His worst game was an 8-catch, 91-yard showing in Week 2. Nacua is seeing gaudy usage, including a 37.6% target share and 33.0% downfield market share. He's recorded a pristine 4.11 yards per route run, second-best among wideouts who are averaging more than 2.5 targets per game. His receiving yards prop is 87.5 yards, and he's the slate's WR1, per our NFL DFS projections.

The only thing missing for Nacua is touchdowns as he has just one, and it was a rushing score. But the receiving tuddies are coming.

Warren's career is off to an excellent start, and the Colts have been creative in how they've used him. He's playing 80% of the snaps and is third is target share (24.1%) at his position while also sitting third in yards per route run (2.68) among tight ends who average at least 5.0 targets per game. He's +230 to score a TD this week and has a receiving yards prop at 50.5 yards.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen ($9,000) and Buffalo D/ST ($5,000)

The Buffalo Bills are probably going to smash the New Orleans Saints. In a matchup of what might be the best team in the league hosting the worst team, Buffalo is a commanding 15.5-point favorite.

While we can feel good about the Bills' chances to light up the scoreboard -- they're -108 to go over 31.5 points -- lopsided spreads can be tricky for DFS because the Bills may spend a lot of the second half having very little reason to keep their foot on the gas. That's not ideal.

With that said, I'm intrigued by the idea of pairing Josh Allen with the Bills' D/ST -- a type of stack that is usually deployed with a running back and a D/ST.

Allen is our QB1 as we project him for a slate-leading 24.5 FanDuel points. He's probably going to nuke the Saints. For this stack to truly hit, we need Allen to run for at least one score, and he carries -175 anytime touchdown odds.

You can justify taking a shot on Khalil Shakir ($5,900) or Keon Coleman ($5,700) because if Allen erupts, he's probably going to throw at least one touchdown. But it's really hard to pin down which Buffalo pass-catcher is going to have a good day, which is why I am going to target Buffalo's defense.

The Seattle Seahawks' D/ST just went off against the Saints, and this is about as friendly as matchups get as the Bills' D should see a lot of Spencer Rattler drop backs, giving them chances for sacks and turnovers.

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson ($8,700), Zay Flowers ($7,300) and Travis Kelce ($6,100)

To me, a big part of the appeal of the NFL is that we get truly meaningful games each week. Considering it's just Week 4, this is a pretty massive game for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens as the loser will fall to 1-3.

In addition to being a dope real-life game, this one sets up well for DFS as we've got a high total (48.5) and tight spread (2.5).

I am more into the Ravens' side of things given how meh the KC offense has looked this year, so I'm pairing Lamar Jackson with Zay Flowers. Coming off a 2-catch, 13-yard game, Flowers is due to bounce back, and he can get back to what he did over the first two weeks -- when he gobbled up 20 total targets en route to 14 catches for 218 yards. His receiving yards prop is set at 63.5.

Lamar is Lamar, so I probably don't need to sell you on him. Even in a game last Monday where the offense was out of whack, Jackson went 21 of 27 for 288 yards and 3 TDs despite getting sacked 7 times. His rushing prop is set at 46.5 yards. We project him as the slate's QB2, but with Lamar much more likely to be in a back-and-forth affair that Allen is, Jackson has a higher ceiling this week.

Xavier Worthy ($6,700) is expected back. He should give a lift to the KC offense. What I'm hoping he does is take some defensive attention away from Kelce. Defenses have been able to load up on the TE through three weeks, and Kelce hasn't had more than four catches in a game yet. As a result, his receiving yards prop is down to 39.5 yards. There's a very real chance Kelce is washed, but I think he can turn back the clock a bit in a date with a Ravens D that has allowed the second-most yards to TEs this year.

